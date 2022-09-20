For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
How long does the Spanish citizenship process take?
How long does it take overall for foreigners to get Spanish nationality through residency and what are the average waiting times for a Spanish citizenship application to be processed in 2022?
Published: 20 September 2022 15:08 CEST
As is often the case with official processes in Spain, the time a citizenship application should theoretically take to be processed takes much longer in practice. Photo: Astrid Schmid/Pixabay
For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Does having a baby in Spain mean the parents can become Spanish?
Are the foreign parents of a child born in Spain automatically entitled to get Spanish citizenship? Or does the fact that your child is Spanish mean you can also become a Spanish national faster?
Published: 6 September 2022 12:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments