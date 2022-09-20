Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

How long does the Spanish citizenship process take?

How long does it take overall for foreigners to get Spanish nationality through residency and what are the average waiting times for a Spanish citizenship application to be processed in 2022?

Published: 20 September 2022 15:08 CEST
How long does the Spanish citizenship process take?
As is often the case with official processes in Spain, the time a citizenship application should theoretically take to be processed takes much longer in practice. Photo: Astrid Schmid/Pixabay

So you’re considering becoming a Spanish citizen, but before you embark on this bureaucratic mission, you’d like to know how long you have to live in Spain before you can apply, and how long you will have to wait for the application to be processed.

There are several different ways you can apply for Spanish citizenship by residency, but the amount of time you have to wait before you apply for Spanish citizenship may vary depending on where you’re from and other circumstances.

The legal continuous residency requirements for Spanish Spanish citizenship are:

  • 10 years as the general rule
  • 5 years of if you are a refugee
  • 2 years if you are from a Spanish or Portuguese-speaking Latin American country, Andorra, Equatorial Guinea, Philippines or Portugal.
  • 1 year for those married to a Spanish national or children/grandchildren of Spanish citizens born in Spain. 

For more details on the requirements and how to apply for Spanish citizenship as well as other related citizenship articles, the following links will help. But in this article we will continue to focus on the ‘how long’ question. 

READ MORE:

How long does the Spanish citizenship process take?

As so often happens with official matters, there is no exact answer. Or rather, the difference between what processes should take in theory and how long they really take in practice is different. 

For citizenship applications submitted online, Spain’s Justice Ministry should give a response within a year, according to a 2015 Spanish law

In reality, waiting times for Spanish citizenship applications in recent years are reportedly between one and three years. 

This is according to a number of legal firms in Spain specialising on Spanish citizenship applications, from Balcells Group, to Parainmigrantes.info and Legalteam. 

In 2021, almost 140,000 Spanish citizenship applications were submitted, and in 2020 the total was just under 88,000. 

The huge number of applications is given as the main reason why the waiting periods for Spanish citizenship are so long, although it’s well reported that most Spanish departments struggle to meet official processing times, from foreign qualification recognition to driving licences. 

As of September 2022, there were 350,000 pending Spanish citizenship applications.

The Spanish government has hired an extra 295 civil servants to help resolve the bottleneck and has introduced an app to automate the stages in the application process that aren’t decisive and don’t need to be checked by a person.

This comes preceded by ‘action plans’ launched by Spain’s Ministry of Justice in 2019 and 2021 which also saw extra funcionarios (civil servants) hired to unclog the system.

Have any of these measures helped to reduce waiting times and fast-track the application process in 2022?

The 2021 ‘action plan’ saw almost 164,000 favourable citizenship applications completed partly thanks to the 166 extra workers added to the team. 

2022’s measures have helped to resolve 30,000 pending applications in the month of August alone, but this still only represents 10 percent of a total that keeps growing.  

According to Parainmigrantes.info, there were a number of citizenship applications in 2019 that took only a few months rather than a few years to be processed because of the ‘action plan’ implemented that year.

“It is technically feasible for it to happen again but I don’t think this will be the theme in 2022/2023, and it will only be very few isolated cases if at all,” the firm’s lead lawyer Vicente Marín said in early 2022. 

“In 2020/2021, very few citizenship files were resolved in less than a year, most took a year to a year and a half”.

Spanish law firm Bufete Neila estimates it is taking a bit longer in 2022, from a year and a half to two years.

Legalteam also estimates one to two years in 2022 and Balcells has stuck to its wider bracket of between one and three years, which although less optimistic may well factor in that some applications are taking longer than two years to process.

The citizenship approval process goes through different stages, some take longer than others, with the obligatory study (informes preceptivos) estimated to last three to seven months and the under review stage (en estudio o en calificación) approximately taking three to six months.

All in all, it does seem that the extra personnel hired by Spain’s Ministry of Justice is helping to speed up the process somewhat, although it seems counterproductive that these ‘action plans’ are only temporary and that more civil servants aren’t hired on a permanent basis.

If it’s any consolation, the waiting time in other European countries such as Germany and France can be just as long – two years – but at least in those countries foreigners can apply for citizenship after five years of residency. 

In reality, a foreigner who wants to get Spanish nationality can expect to have to live continuously in Spain (short spells outside the country are permitted) for 12 or 13 years before they finally get their hands on a Spanish passport and Spanish ID.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

Does having a baby in Spain mean the parents can become Spanish?

Are the foreign parents of a child born in Spain automatically entitled to get Spanish citizenship? Or does the fact that your child is Spanish mean you can also become a Spanish national faster?

Published: 6 September 2022 12:33 CEST
Does having a baby in Spain mean the parents can become Spanish?

If you’re a foreigner living in Spain and see it as your home for the foreseeable future, you may have considered becoming a Spanish citizen as a way of guaranteeing your residency rights and gaining new ones in the process.

You may however be aware that for most foreigners who want to apply for Spanish citizenship it involves having to live pretty much continuously in Spain for ten years and then wait an additional two or three years for the citizenship process to be completed.

That’s a very long and arduous wait, twice as long as in other European countries, if not longer still.

So, you may have wondered if there’s a way of fast-tracking that citizenship process.

Checking if you have Spanish ancestry perhaps? Marrying a Spaniard? Or how about giving birth to a child in Spain?

In this article we will focus on this last question: Does having a baby in Spain entitle you to Spanish citizenship or make the road to citizenship easier? (*Not that we’re suggesting that this should be the primary reason to become a parent)

Firstly, if you and your partner are foreigners legally residing in Spain (meaning that neither parent is Spanish), your son or daughter will not automatically become Spanish through birth in Spain.

In the majority of cases, your child will acquire the nationality of one or both parents (you will have to speak to your embassy in Spain about registering the child).

They are not automatically entitled to Spanish nationality because as stated in Article 17 of Spain’s Civil Code, they are not Spanish by origin or blood.

However, after a year of legal residency in Spain, you can apply for Spanish nationality for your child.

READ ALSO: Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?

But how about the foreign parents of a baby that has become Spanish after being born in Spain and living there for a year? One would assume that said progenitors would have it easier when it came to acquiring the same nationality as their child.

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Although giving birth in Spain makes it easier for unregistered parents to obtain residency through the process of arraigo familiar, it does not entitle them to automatically get Spanish nationality.

It doesn’t entitle them either to shorten or fast-track their Spanish nationality process as there is no legal precedent to this included in Spain’s Civil Code.

Therefore, foreign parents of a minor with Spanish nationality will in most cases have to comply with the residency requirements stipulated according to their nationality: ten years as a general rule, five years for refugees and two years for nationals from Ibero-American countries (Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Bolivia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Colombia) as well as Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.

When foreign parents can finally apply for Spanish citizenship, they should include documents relating to their Spanish child’s citizenship status. Even though this may not be an advantage or result in a favourable outcome to the process, it will be taken into consideration by Spanish authorities.

SHOW COMMENTS