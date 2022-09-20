Read news from:
LABOUR RIGHTS

‘A long way to go’: Spain’s domestics fight to end discrimination

For years, Aracely Sánchez went to work without counting her hours, always fearful she could lose her job from one day to the next.

Published: 20 September 2022 15:30 CEST
The Spanish government recently announced it would extend labour benefits to hundreds of thousands of domestic workers, but tens of thousands more will still fall between the cracks. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP)

“They would always ask me to do more and more and more, as if I were a machine,” she told AFP of her employers at a house in Madrid.

Within a collective of domestic workers, this 39-year-old Mexican has been trying to assert her basic rights to have time off every week, to be paid for working overtime and to have unemployment cover.

But given the precarious nature of this type of work in Spain, it is a challenge.

“There are employers who are very humane and who respect us, but there are many who try to take advantage of the situation,” she explained.

“They say: if the job doesn’t suit you, there are plenty more where you came from.”

According to the Workers Commission union (CCOO), nearly 600,000 women serve as domestic staff in Spain where taking them on for housework, cooking or childcare is widespread.

Of that number, nearly 200,000 are undeclared, working in the black economy without an employment contract.

“Many of them come from Latin America and they don’t have papers and find themselves in a very vulnerable situation,” said Mari Cruz Vicente, the CCOO’s head of activism and employment.

‘Exposing violations’

Following a ruling by the EU’s Court of Justice (CJEU) and pressure from the unions, the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez adopted a reform this month aiming at ending the “discrimination” suffered by these workers.

Under the changes, dubbed by the government as “settling a historic debt”, domestic workers are now entitled to claim unemployment benefits and cannot be dismissed without justification.

They will also be covered by healthcare “protection” and be able to access training to improve their “professional opportunities” and job conditions.

“This is a very important step forward,” said Vicente, while stressing the need to step up efforts to register those who are working without a contract and don’t benefit from the reform.

“This reform was very necessary,” said Constanza Cisneros of the Jeanneth Beltrán observatory which specialises in domestic workers’ rights.

“Spain was very behind. Every day we have people coming to us whose rights have been violated. We have to end such practices now,” she said.

“Such situations have to be exposed.”

Around 200,000 domestic workers who are working in the black economy without an employment contract will not benefit from Spain’s new labour reform. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

‘Not seen as people’

Mexican home help Sánchez has often experienced such abuses in more than two decades of employment.

In 2001, she arrived in Madrid to take up full-time employment caring for an elderly person for €350 a month.

She then spent the next 15 years working in short-term jobs, almost always without a contract, despite the fact she had a valid residency permit.

“When I said I wanted a contract, they never called me back. They didn’t want to pay contributions,” she said, describing her work as “undervalued” with domestic staff seen as “labourers” and not “as people”.

Amalia Caballero, a domestic worker from Ecuador, has had a very similar experience.

“We often finish very late, or they change our hours at the last minute assuming we’ll just fall in line. But we also have a life that we need to sort out,” said Caballero, 60.

She also talks about the “humiliations” often endured by those who live with their employers.

“One time, one of my bosses asked me why I showered every day. It was clear he thought (the hot water) was costing him too much money,” she told AFP.

But will such attitudes change with the reform?

“There’s still a long way to go,” she sighed, saying many domestic staff “have completed their studies” back home and even hold a degree.

“People need to recognise that,” she said.

Cisneros agreed.

“Our work needs to command greater respect, not least because it’s so necessary. Without staff to pick up the children, run the household and look after elderly people, what would families do?”

LABOUR RIGHTS

Q&A: The new rules for hiring a domestic worker in Spain

As Spain extends benefits to domestic cleaners and carers, here is what you need to know as an employer in terms of the wages you must pay them, your responsibilities and your rights.

Published: 12 September 2022 09:32 CEST
Last week, the Spanish government announced it would extend labour benefits to hundreds of thousands of domestic workers, meaning they can no longer be dismissed without justification and can claim unemployment benefits.

The reform followed the European Court of Justice’s February ruling which found that the legislation which excluded domestic workers from unemployment benefits, who are “almost exclusively women”, was “contrary to EU law”.

The decree will affect some 600,000 people working in Spain, according to Spain’s top trade union CCOO , who will begin paying national insurance contributions from October 1st.

So what does this mean for people hiring domestic workers? Here’s what you need to know.

How much should I be paying a domestic worker?

The salary of a domestic worker or cleaner can no longer be lower than the minimum wage (Salario Mínimo Interprofesional), which is currently at €1,000 gross per month for full time work in 14 salary payments, or €7,29/hour.

You will have to cover their social security payments as their employer, which for full-time work (8 hours a day, 40 a week) will now be €324.

You can fill out this form on the Social Security’s website to calculate how much you should be paying according to your situation.

Keep in mind that you can also claim tax deductions such as for large families (45 percent) or based on the employer’s income (20 percent or higher).

What are the social security responsibilities of employers?

It will be your responsibility as an employer to ensure that your domestic worker or cleaner is registered in Spain’s social security system (the alta process), although if the domestic worker works less than 60 hours a month at the employer’s home it can be agreed that the employee handles this process.

To carry out the alta with the social security system, the employer will first have to get a Código de Cuenta de Cotización or C.C.C, a contribution account code, which you can get here.

Then for the worker’s registration, the employer will have to fill in this form, or if it’s the employee it’s this form that has to filled out.  

What happens if there’s no written contract?

You should draft a work contract which both parties sign but in the absence of of this, it will be presumed that the contract is indefinite. The same rights and obligations will apply to this type of agreement, both to the worker and the employer.

The only work agreements that are exempt from the need for a contract are those that do not last more than four weeks. It’s also legal to agree to a trial period of up to two months before the contract becomes official.

The employee is also entitled to receive relevant information about their working conditions, whatever the duration of the agreement.

If I declare bankruptcy and can’t keep hiring a domestic worker, what happens to their compensation?

Domestic workers will have the right to contribute for unemployment and the Fondo de Garantía Salarial (Fogasa), the Salary Guarantee Fund. The latter takes care of the payment of debts from employers towards employees when they cannot pay them themselves because of declared insolvency or when the company is in the process of bankruptcy.

Can I fire a domestic worker?

You can fire a domestic worker as long as you provide a good enough reason to end the contract, and it must be done in written format. In this way, their rights are being brought in line with the rest of the country’s contract workers and protects them from losing their job without reason.

Some of the reasons for ending the work relationship include a lack of trust for a justified cause (for example theft by the domestic worker), a large increase in the expenses or a steep drop in income for the employer.

Keep in mind that employers will have to pay severance pay if the lay-off does not come as a result of disciplinary action, equal to 12 work days for every year worked, as well as any pending holiday leave or unpaid extra hours. If this isn’t done, the employee can claim a severance pay equal to 20 days of work.

