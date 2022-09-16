Read news from:
SAN SEBASTIAN

Spain’s San Sebastián film festival gets underway

The San Sebastián film festival, Spain's most prestigious movie event, kicked off on Friday with celebrations marking its 70th anniversary, despite the last-minute withdrawal of Hollywood actress Glenn Close as jury president.

Published: 16 September 2022 16:16 CEST
San Sebastian film festival begins. Photo: Enrique / Pixabay

The festival will pay homage to the career of French actress Juliette Binoche and Canadian director David Cronenberg, both of whom will receive an honorary Donostia Award.

A total of 17 films will be competing for the top prize in an official selection that began on Friday with the screening of Modelo 77 (Prison 77) by Spain’s Alberto Rodríguez.

The movie starring Miguel Herran of Netflix hit Money Heist follows a group of prisoners demanding amnesty in the early years of Spain’s transition to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Eight-time Oscar nominee and three-time Emmy winner Close, 75, was due to preside over the seven-member jury but dropped out on Tuesday due to “a family emergency”.

The judging panel will now be reduced to six members and chaired by Argentine producer Matias Mosteirin, who will announce the winners at the closing gala on September 24th.

The festival is the fourth major European film gala of the year, following Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Hollywood stars including Penelope Cruz, Liam Neeson and actor and director Olivia Wilde are expected to tread the red carpet in the northern port city.

One highly anticipated screening is The Wonder, a British-Irish production about a young girl who survives months without food, directed by Argentina’s Sebastian Lelio, who won the 2018 foreign film Academy Award for A Fantastic Woman.

CULTURE

France and Spain to mark 50 years since Picasso’s death with year of exhibitions

From the Prado museum to the Pompidou Centre and New York's Met, the art world has mobilised to stage "an unprecedented" 42 exhibitions marking 50 years since Picasso's death, it was announced on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 17:04 CEST
Prepared over the past 18 months by France and Spain, the “Year of Picasso” initiative will involve “38 very important art institutions in Europe and the United States,” Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta told reporters.

The aim is to “show off all the facets” of Picasso, said French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, describing him as “the most famous and emblematic modern artist”.

Picasso was born in the Spanish city of Malaga in 1881 and died in Mougins on the French Riviera in 1973.

A series of talks about him and his work will also be held alongside the exhibition.

The celebrations will begin on September 23rd at Madrid’s Mapfre Foundation with the exhibit “Pablo Picasso and the breaking down of sculpture” and will run until April 2024 with the closing exhibit at the Petit Palais in Paris.

Although most events will take place in Spain, France and the United States, others will happen in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and Belgium.

Among the institutions involved in the celebrations are the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Madrid’s Prado, the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Picasso museums in Barcelona and Paris.

“We want to present Picasso exactly how he was,” by highlighting his “artistic legacy” and the “permanence of his work”, the Spanish culture minister said. 

