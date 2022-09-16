Spain confirms it will approve the VAT reduction on gas bills next week

The new measure aims to decrease the amount both residents and small businesses will pay on their gas bills this coming winter.
“Next week we will approve the VAT reduction on gas for households and small businesses,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, announced on Thursday, September 15th.
The reduction will mean monthly savings for an average user of between €5 and €19, depending on how much they use and the type of contract they have, according to consumer associations.
The reduction is expected to be in force between October and December 2022.
The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) estimates that heating an average home, using 9,000 kWh per year on the cheapest free market rate could save €227 per year. For those on the regulated market rate, the savings would be reduced to less than half – €103 per year.
The tax reduction on gas comes more than a year after the government reduced the VAT on electricity bills from 21 percent to 10 percent. This was followed by a further reduction from 10 to five percent in June 2022.
It is estimated that the plan will cost the government between €190 and €200 million during the three months it will be in force, according to Spain’s Ministry of Finance.
The move is part of a raft of measures the Spanish government has put in place aimed to help those in Spain make it through tough economic times caused by inflation and soaring energy prices.
In addition to the VAT cut on gas bills, the government has offered free train tickets, cut VAT on electricity bills, and limited the amount by which landlords can increase rent.
