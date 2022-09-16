Read news from:
Is bullying a problem in Spanish schools?

Bullying is a problem that affects young people in schools across the world, but it can be particularly difficult to deal with when you’re in a different country from your own. But how much of a problem is bullying in schools in Spain?

Published: 16 September 2022 14:35 CEST
Bullying in schools in Spain. Photo: James Sutton / Unsplash

Students in Spain are back in school after a long summer, but this has also meant a return in the number of cases of bullying. Around one in four students in Spain (24 percent) said that bullying occurs in their class, according to a recent report by the ANAR Foundation and Mutua Madrileña.

The annual bullying report collected the opinions of 5,123 students and 229 teachers. 

During the course of the pandemic, with many students either attending class online or in smaller groups, this number dropped to 15 percent.

Although it has risen this year, there are still fewer cases of bullying than in 2019, when just over 34 percent or one in three students noticed that there was a victim of bullying in their classroom.

Insults, name-calling or teasing are the most common forms of bullying at schools in Spain.

The number of cases involving physical aggression fell from 38 percent in 2020-21 to 31.8 percent in the most recent study.   

Among the main reasons for bullying according to the report are the physical appearance of the victim (56.5 percent) and the things they say or do (53.6 percent).  

The study also highlighted that in 72.6 percent of cases, bullying is carried out in a group, an increase that has been recorded in recent years. It was only 43.7 percent in 2018 and 2019. 

Cyberbullying

But it’s not just bullying in schools that has become a problem, cyberbullying or bullying online is also an issue.  

“Cyberbullying” is an increasingly serious problem because bullying at school is joined by an even worse one over 24 hours, mainly through Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. This type of daily torture has cost the lives of thousands of young people and children in Latin America and in Spain,” said Dr. Javier Miglino, Expert in Human Rights Affairs and Founder of the NGO, Bullying Without Borders. 

This year’s ANAR Foundation and Mutua Madrileña report in Spain reveals the stats for this type of bullying is low because only 8.2 percent of students said that think that someone in their class is a victim of cyberbullying. This is 16 percentage points less than in 2020-21.

WhatsApp continues to be the main means by which cyberbullying occurs in 66.9 percent cases, followed by Instagram and TikTok.  

Victims of bullying have 2.23 times more risk of suffering from suicidal thoughts and 2.55 times more risk of making suicide attempts than those who have not experienced it, according to the charity Save the Children.  

How does bullying in Spain compare with other countries? 

According to Bullying Sin Fronteras, Spain is the worst country for bullying in Europe and the seventh worst country in the world.

Within Europe, Spain is followed by the UK, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The NGO reports that there have been 23,100 cases of serious bullying in Spain in 2022 so far.

Andalusia is the worst region for bullying with 27 percent of the cases, followed by Madrid with 15 percent of cases and then Catalonia with 11 percent of cases.

The regions with the least number of cases are Cantabria with only one percent, Aragón, Extremadura and the Basque Country with two percent of cases. 

What to do if your child is being bullied at school in Spain

If you know or think that your child is being bullied at school, there are several ways to help your child. Most importantly you should talk to your child’s teacher and report it to the school, that way they can be aware of the situation and keep an eye out. They can also talk to the bullies to stop it from happening again. If you feel that your Spanish is not good enough, take a friend along who can help you out. 

As well as contacting the school, you can contact the parents of the aggressor to make sure they know what’s going on and talk to their child.

According to the parenting website parents.com you should also try to build your child’s confidence, teach them the correct way to react, go through role-play situations, help them think up appropriate responses and promote positive body language.

EDUCATION

Costs, tax cuts and choices: What you should know about childcare in Spain

How do childcare costs in Spain compare to other countries? What are the differences between private and public nurseries, and is it worth getting a nanny instead? Here's everything parents should know to save money and make the right choice.

Published: 25 August 2022 09:44 CEST
Raising children can be expensive, especially when you need to hire someone else to take care of your kids for you while you’re working.

Maternity leave in Spain is currently 16 weeks, meaning that most nurseries in Spain will accept babies from around four months old.

This is a lot younger than in other countries such as in the UK, where parents are used to keeping children at home until they are around one year old.

School doesn’t begin until your child is six years old in Spain, but according to the most recent government statistics, 95 percent of three-year-olds and 97 percent of four year olds in Spain attend a pre-school or nursery.

The average Spanish child under three attends nursery for around 28 hours a week, but you can usually choose the hours you need. 

Private vs public nurseries

Childcare costs for babies and toddlers in Spain vary a lot, depending on whether you choose a public nursery or a private one.

Applications for public nurseries only open once a year and you must apply for them in advance. They are typically for parents with full-time jobs and run from 9am to 5pm.

In order for your child to attend a public nursery, several factors will be taken into consideration. Priority will be given to those who live or work near the chosen nursery, if you have a low level of income, if you have a large family or if one of your child’s brothers or sisters has previously attended the same public nursery.

Private nurseries on the other hand are a lot more flexible and you can choose how many hours a day you want your child to attend. They also accept children throughout the year, so it’s helpful for those who move to Spain after the beginning of the normal school year.

The curriculum of both private and public nurseries is set out by the Ministry of Education, so lessons will be similar at both. Private nurseries may include extras such as language learning or art classes. In both public and private nurseries group sizes will range from eight infants per classroom from ages 4 months to 1 year and 20 kids per class for those aged 2-3. 

Waiting times

Wait lists for nursery places will depend on where you live in Spain, but they are generally longer for public nurseries than for private ones.

Places for public nurseries are much sought-after, you will need to sign up usually in February or March. It’s best to apply as soon as you know you want your child to go to one, so that you don’t lose out on a space. Generally, you will put several choices down in order of preference and will be assigned one according to your individual circumstances and availability.

Waiting times for private nurseries are a lot less and will generally just depend on the availability each one has.

childcare costs spain

Working mums in Spain should apply for the ‘cheque guardería’ to get a deduction of up to €1,000 from their nursery costs. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

What are the costs of childcare in Spain?

Costs can vary greatly depending on whether you choose a private or public guardería or centro infantil (as nurseries are called in Spanish).

Public ones are heavily subsidised by the government and cost around €100-260 per month, depending on where you live in Spain and your situation.

This works out at between €1,200 and €3,120 per year.

Besides the monthly fee, you will also have to pay a fixed yearly fee called a matrícula or enrolment fee. This could be another €100 on top.

You can also get further discounts depending on your circumstances. For example, a discount of 50 percent is applied if you have a large family and you can get 100 percent discount if you’re from a single-parent family.

The cost of private nurseries also varies a lot depending on where you live and what type you choose, but generally ranges from €150 to €580 per month. This works out at between €1800 to €6,960 per year.

Be aware for both public and private nurseries, you will likely have to pay extra for lunches and snacks.

In some cases, a public nursery may cost more than a private depending on the type of aid you can get.

The cheque guardería is a deduction of up to €1,000 that is applied to the Income Tax return (IRPF) and works out at around €100 to €160 per month to help pay for the cost of a private or public nursery.

It is aimed at working mothers and is available up until your child is three years old.

Childminders and nannies

Nurseries are not for everyone and you may prefer that your child is cared for at home and gets individual attention instead. Nannies or canguros as they’re called in Spain are available throughout the country. They are typically paid an average of €8.20 per hour and can work however many hours you agree upon. 

This may work out to be more expensive than a nursery, but has different benefits and possibly more flexibility. For example, hiring a nanny for 25 hours a week would set you back €820 per month. Be aware, if you’re hiring a nanny for a significant number of hours per week, you will also be expected to pay social security for them (unless they’re self-employed), so the final cost will be more. 

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to apply for a tax deduction if you hire a nanny. 

If you have a spare room and don’t mind someone else living in your house, then an Au-Pair could be a more affordable option. You will pay them a small amount, but will also be giving them free rent and food in exchange for the childcare services.

How does the cost of childcare in Spain compare to other countries?

Childcare in Spain is a lot more affordable than in some other countries, where it has risen to staggering amounts.

In the UK for example, according to charity Coram in their Childcare Survey 2022, the average cost of putting a child in a nursery part-time is over £7,000 a year. A full-time (50 hours) nursery place for a child under two costs on average costs double this amount.

In the United States, according to a Care.com survey, the average cost of sending your child to kindergarten costs $226 USD per week or $9,492 USD for the year.

Like in Spain, the amount for nurseries in France depends on your income and family situation and is heavily subsidised by the government. You can get credit for up to 50 percent of the costs.

According to price comparison site Numbeo, the average cost of sending your child to preschool in Paris is €810 per month. In Amsterdam, this rises to €1852 per month. However, in Copenhagen it’s a lot more affordable at €470 per month.

