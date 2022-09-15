Where in Spain are the biggest apartments for sale?

Only 35 percent of homes for sale in Spain are larger than 100 metres squared, according to a study published by real estate giant Idealista.
The size of the most common house in Spain is between 75 and 90 m2, which represents 24 percent of the entire market.
However, there are municipalities where 50m2 houses dominate.
There are only two municipal capitals where the majority of the housing is bigger than 100 m2. These are Albacete in Castilla–La Mancha, where 57 percent the homes are larger and Palma in Mallorca, where 55 percent are bigger.
They are followed by Lugo and Murcia where 49 percent are bigger, Valencia and Pontevedra, where 48 percent are larger, Soria with 47 percent, Alicante with 46 percent and Granada with 44 percent.
On the other hand, the municipal capitals with the smallest number of homes over 100m2 were Oviedo in Asturias where only 21 percent were bigger, followed by 23 percent in Huesca, and 27 percent in Huelva, Salamanca and Burgos.
In Barcelona, 30 percent were bigger, while Madrid is above the national average with 36 percent.
Surprisingly, homes smaller than 40 m2 barely account for 1 percent of the market, while those between 40 and 60 m2 account for 9 percent.
Even more surprising is that the price per m2 of a small home is actually 94 percent more expensive than those between 100 and 120 m2.
Those wanting to find a big house in Spain may have some difficulty because according to the latest Idealista report, only 2 percent of homes are over 240 m2.
The small size of Spanish homes may be partly to do with the fact that 64 percent of people here live in apartments as opposed to houses. That is the highest number in the EU, apart from Latvia.
If we compare the size of homes in Spain with those in the US, where the current average size of a house in the US is 210m2, according to Statista, it’s more than double. This is a fact that many Americans point out when they move here.
Of course, there are big differences between cities and states in the US, the tiny apartments in the likes of New York and San Francisco can’t compare with the huge homes in Georgia or Utah.
Only 14 percent of Brits live in apartments, the latest stats from the UK government reveal, but the average size of a terraced house in the UK is between 64 and 100m2, according to real estate agent David Wilson Homes. This means the average house in the UK isn’t actually much bigger than the apartments here in Spain.
