Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SELF-EMPLOYED

New self-employed workers in Madrid to pay no social security tax

Madrid’s president on Monday announced that her government will cover the monthly social security fees of ‘autónomos’ that register in Spain’s capital, a decision which will save new self-employed workers hundreds of euros.

Published: 13 September 2022 09:35 CEST
madrid social security fees self employed
Madrid has long been considered to have the most lenient tax system in Spain, and the region's president Isabel Díaz Ayuso wants to continue promoting this image. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Madrid’s right-wing regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso on Monday promised Madrileños a number of fiscal benefits and other improvements, with the standout announcement aimed at attracting new self-employed workers to the Spanish capital.

From Q1 2023, new autónomos in Madrid will have their social security fees paid for by her government for their first year of self-employed work in the region.

If their monthly earnings are below minimum wage in the second year (€1,166 gross a month), they will also have their social security fees covered by the regional government.

Self-employed mothers who have the right to a tax reduction after returning to work less than two years after the birth or adoption of their child will also not be charged social security tax during the first two years back in self-employed work.

The standard fixed fee for newly registered self-employed workers across Spain is currently just under €70 a month for the first year of work, rising progressively to €294 a month by the end of the second year of autónomo work.

Madrid already had more beneficial fixed social security fees for self-employed workers than the rest of Spain – €50 a month for the first two years – but this new ‘zero fee’ (tarifa cero) is even more alluring as the country’s social security ministry will next year start charging autónomos based on real earnings.

Therefore, new autonómos (self-employed workers) in Madrid stand to save hundreds or potentially several thousand euros during their first year or two years of work.

FIND OUT: Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

There are currently 419,000 self-employed workers in the Madrid Community, although it is estimated that 30,000 new autónomos will benefit from the ‘zero fee’ offering.

Monthly social security tax payments give self-employed workers in Spain access to sick pay, maternity/paternity leave, the public healthcare system and other welfare benefits. This tax is separate from IRPF, which is income tax paid on earnings.

The general consensus is that Madrid is among, if not the top region, with the most lenient tax system in the country.

READ ALSO: Why you should move to Madrid if you want to pay less tax

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EUROPEAN UNION

France, Germany, Spain and Italy to sidestep Hungary on global tax plan

Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands said Friday they would implement an international minimum tax on big corporations, sidestepping Hungary's opposition to an EU-wide plan.

Published: 10 September 2022 09:46 CEST
France, Germany, Spain and Italy to sidestep Hungary on global tax plan

The decision by the top European economies effectively ends months of effort to implement the tax jointly across all 27 member states.

The 15-percent minimum tax was one of two pillars of a major international agreement decided at the OECD and signed by more than 130 countries, including Hungary and the United States.

“Should unanimity not be reached in the next weeks, our governments are fully determined to follow through on our commitment,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“We stand ready to implement the global minimum effective taxation in 2023 and by any possible legal means,” the countries added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who initiated the joint text, said that “tax justice must be a priority for the European Union”.

“We will put in place minimum taxation from 2023, either through the European route or through the national route,” said Le Maire.

Christian Lindner, his German counterpart, said Germany will “if necessary” adopt the tax “independently of an agreement at the European level”.

The EU’s original ambition was that the 27-member bloc would be the first jurisdiction to implement the OECD-brokered agreement. The bloc-wide plan needed the vote of all EU countries in order to pass.

The resistance by Hungary came as the relationship with its EU partners remained fraught, with Budapest along with Warsaw seen as steering away from the bloc’s democratic values.

The Hungarian veto of the minimum tax is seen by many in Brussels as a means of pressure to obtain the release of seven billion euros ($7.3 billion) in grants planned under the European pandemic recovery plan.

Poland’s acceptance of the minimum tax came after Brussels accepted Warsaw’s recovery plan, which should see it receive 36 billion euros in grants and loans over the next several years.

SHOW COMMENTS