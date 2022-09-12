For members
SPANISH HABITS
¡Salud! The different ways to say cheers in Spanish
You may be familiar with the basic way Spaniards say ‘cheers’, but there are other Spanish expressions and habits associated with clinking glasses and making a toast that you’ll be happy to learn.
Published: 12 September 2022 15:17 CEST
Spaniards have their own set of quirky traditions and expressions when it comes to making a toast. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP
SPANISH HABITS
Why does the birthday person pay for everyone’s food and drinks in Spain?
One of the traditions that foreigners in Spain don’t get is why the birthday boy or girl is expected to pay for friends' meals and drinks when they go out to celebrate. What's the protocol for this habit?
Published: 25 August 2022 13:37 CEST
