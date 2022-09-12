Read news from:
CULTURE

France and Spain to mark 50 years since Picasso’s death with year of exhibitions

From the Prado museum to the Pompidou Centre and New York's Met, the art world has mobilised to stage "an unprecedented" 42 exhibitions marking 50 years since Picasso's death, it was announced on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 17:04 CEST
Pablo Picasso's "Las Meninas" on show at the Prado Museum in Madrid Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Prepared over the past 18 months by France and Spain, the “Year of Picasso” initiative will involve “38 very important art institutions in Europe and the United States,” Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta told reporters.

The aim is to “show off all the facets” of Picasso, said French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, describing him as “the most famous and emblematic modern artist”.

Picasso was born in the Spanish city of Malaga in 1881 and died in Mougins on the French Riviera in 1973.

A series of talks about him and his work will also be held alongside the exhibition.

The celebrations will begin on September 23rd at Madrid’s Mapfre Foundation with the exhibit “Pablo Picasso and the breaking down of sculpture” and will run until April 2024 with the closing exhibit at the Petit Palais in Paris.

Although most events will take place in Spain, France and the United States, others will happen in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and Belgium.

Among the institutions involved in the celebrations are the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Madrid’s Prado, the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Picasso museums in Barcelona and Paris.

“We want to present Picasso exactly how he was,” by highlighting his “artistic legacy” and the “permanence of his work”, the Spanish culture minister said. 

FASHION

Top Spanish designers Victorio and Lucchino get own museum

Top Spanish fashion designers Victorio and Lucchino, who have dressed singers and aristocrats, on Thursday inaugurated a museum dedicated to their works in their southern home region of Andalusia.

Published: 24 June 2022 10:41 CEST
The museum housed in a centuries-old former convent in the southern city of Palma del Río displays a retrospective of their creations, which are characterised by bright colours and the use of lace and ruffles.

It includes fabrics, dress prototypes, shows, accesseries and jewellery from a career spanning nearly five decades.

“It is a nice finishing touch to our professional careers, a satisfaction, to leave a vestige of our work to future generations,” Jose Luis Medina del Corral, 68, who goes by the alias Lucchino, told AFP before the museum’s opening.

Lucchino and Jose Victor Rodriguez Caro, 72, who goes by the alias Victorio, met as teenagers in the 1960s and soon became a couple, united by their passion for fashion.

They joined forces in 1975 to create the Victorio y Lucchino brand, and burst onto the international scene a decade later by taking part in the New York International Fair.

Their creations have since appeared on catwalks in Japan, Germany, Italy and the United States, worn by top models such as Claudia Schiffer and Elle McPherson.

The duo’s customers have included one of Spain’s most famous singers, Rocio Jurado who died in 2016, and Spain’s late Duchess of Alba, one of Europe’s wealthiest aristocrats.

Spanish designers Jose Victor Rodriguez (L) and Jose Luis Medina, also known as “Victorio” and “Lucchino” pose for pictures during the inauguration of their museum at the Covento de Santa Clara in Palma del Rio, near Córdoba. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

She wore a salmon-coloured dress with a moss-green sash by Andalusian designers at her 2011 wedding to a civil servant at her palace in Seville.

The designers say they have long drawn inspiration from the culture of Andalusia, Spain’s centre for flamenco and bullfighting.

“Every creator lives from the land where he lives,” said Victorio who was born in Palma del Rio.

