COVID-19 VACCINES

Spain to start fourth Covid vaccine rollout for over-80s on September 26th

Spanish health authorities have finally confirmed when they will start offering a second Covid-19 booster dose to people over 80 and those in care homes, several months after they announced their intention to immunise the country's elderly population again.

Published: 9 September 2022 10:35 CEST
Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced last week that 10 million of these doses will be delivered to Spain in the coming days, a sufficient amount to inoculate the 2.8 million people in the country who are above the age of 80.Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Spain’s Public Health Commission has marked September 26th 2022 in the calendar as the start date for their fourth vaccine rollout for over-80s and care home residents in Spain. 

The vaccines to be used will the new inoculations developed by Moderna and Pfizer against Omicron BA.1 sub-variant, serums approved by the European Medicines Agency on September 1st. 

“(They) can extend protection against different variants and are therefore expected to help maintain optimal protection” against COVID-19 as the virus evolves, the EMA said.

The inoculations “target the Omicron BA.1 sub-variant in addition to the original strain” of the coronavirus, the Amsterdam-based agency added in a statement.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced last week that 10 million of these doses will be delivered to Spain in the coming days, a sufficient amount to inoculate the 2.8 million people in the country who are above the age of 80.

The plan is to offer a second booster dose to the rest of the population, moving progressively down from oldest to youngest, but no dates have yet been confirmed for this. 

It’s taken several months for the Spanish government to decide when to offer additional booster doses to its geriatric population, as the Health Ministry confirmed there would be a second Covid-19 booster for them on June 9th and the decision had been in the pipeline since April, but they argued that “the most appropriate moment must be established according to the epidemiological situation”.

Until now, the fourth dose has only been made available to around 120,000 people in Spain classified as vulnerable, including people with cancer, HIV patients, those who have had a transplant or are receiving dialysis.

Spain’s Health Ministry intends to kick off its flu vaccination campaign on the same day – September 26th – and finalise the rollout on October 17th, although this will also “depend on the availability and epidemiological circumstances of Spain’s different autonomous communities and cities”.

Around 54 percent of Spain’s population has had a Covid-19 booster dose (less potent than the initial two-dose vaccination), but the rates are lower among younger people.

