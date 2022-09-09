‘She shaped history’: Spain mourns passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, died on Thursday September 8th at Balmoral, her beloved country house in Scotland, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”.
Spain’s King Felipe VI paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II saying she had “witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world”.
“Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving,” the Spanish king said in a telegram addressed to the new king, Charles III.
Felipe VI later referred to the British monarch as “one of the best queens of all time”.
Felipe VI recuerda a Isabel II, "una de las mejores reinas de todos los tiempos"https://t.co/JFOvVbRKOT pic.twitter.com/gn4nrzY4KR
— Europa Press TV (@europapress_tv) September 8, 2022
Elizabeth II was only in Spain once as part of a state visit in 1988 organised by King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía, a gesture she reciprocated on two occasions at Buckingham Palace in 1986 and again in 2017, three years after Felipe and Letizia took the Spanish throne.
“This state visit is an expression of the deep respect and friendship that describes the relationship between Spain and the United Kingdom,” Elizabeth II said five year ago, evidencing how during her reign she tried to foster a close relationship between both countries.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia were also with Queen Elizabeth last March when they attended the tribute ceremony in London for the Duke of Edinburgh, the late husband of Elizabeth II who died in April 2021 and who had a very restricted funeral as a result of the pandemic.
In fact, the British monarch and Spain’s Royal Family shared blood ties through Queen Victoria (often referred to as ‘the Grandmother of Europe’), and the Bourbons affectionately called Elizabeth Auntie Lilibet.
Last year, the Andalusian city of Seville, famed for its oranges, brought back the old tradition of gifting oranges (or in this case marmalade) to the British royals.
As is the case around the world, there is a high degree of interest in the British Royal Family in Spain and tens of thousands of Spaniards have shared their condolences to the British public upon hearing the news of Elizabeth II’s passing.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took to Twitter on Thursday evening to write: “My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history.”
Our thoughts are today with the Royal Family and the British people, including those who live in Spain. Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol for the UK and the world. Her Majesty displayed a heartfelt commitment to the friendship between Spain and the UK. pic.twitter.com/NbDNPW0E6g
— Embassy of Spain UK (@EmbSpainUK) September 8, 2022
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Regional President of Madrid, has declared three days of mourning in Spain’s capital, praising Elizabeth II as an “iconic woman of the 20th century who knew how to reinvent herself in the 21st century as she left her personal seal”.
“A symbol of continuity, stability, of a community of peoples and of faith spread throughout the world”, Ayuso added, saying that flags in Madrid would be at half-mast for the next three days.
