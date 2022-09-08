Spanish PM hails Queen Elizabeth II as ‘figure of global significance’

“My condolences to the entire royal family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote on Twitter.
“A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history,” he added
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2022
