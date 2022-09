According to official figures, the average gross monthly salary in Spain in 2022 is €1,715, which represents a gross annual sum of just over €24,000 in 14 salary payments, as is common in Spain (one for every month of the year plus two extra payments).

Though salaries mostly depend on the type of job and industry you work in, there are big differences in wages between Spain’s 17 autonomous regions.

Overall though, it’s clear that wages in Spain are lower than in most other neighbouring EU countries. According to Adecco, the average gross monthly salary in the EU in 2021 was €2,194, around 20 percent higher than in Spain.

The Iberian nation is after all notorious for having a troublesome work market, from the aforementioned lower pay, to job insecurity and high unemployment.

However, there are jobs in Spain that pay much better than the average, so those of you who want to find out which positions offer a high remuneration will be interested in the following data from two official studies.

According to Spain’s leading jobs portal InfoJobs, some of the best paying jobs in Spain are in the IT and tech industries. In fact, four of the ten highest paid jobs in Spain are in the ICT sector, according to InfoJobs.

Hardware and firmware designers are some of the top earners, making €53,074 gross a year on average, and there are a whole host other well paying tech jobs in Spain, namely IT system architects (€45,560), database designers (€44,558) and software architects (€43,490) are all among some of Spain’s best paid jobs.

Beyond the tech sector, the other group of jobs that pay high salaries are management positions. This is particularly true for corporate secretaries/secretary generals (€49,715 €), financial managers (€44,207) and product development managers (€43,259).

Among more traditional jobs that pay well, estate agents make an average of €45,665, asset managers €42,387, dentists €42,174, and security consultants €41,613.

The top 15 on average (gross pay per annum)

According to InfoJobs annual report Estado del Mercado Laboral en España, these are the jobs that on average pay the highest wages in Spain.

Hardware and firmware designers (€53,074) Secretary General (€49,715 €) ICT business analyst (€47,156 €) Estate agent (€45,665) ICT systems architect (€45,560) Database design (€44,558) Financial management (€44,207) Software architect (€43,490) Product development manager (€43,259) ICT Technical Manager (€42,661) Branch manager (€42,622) Director of Operations (€42,595) Asset management (€42,387) Dentist (€42,174) Security consultant (€41,613)

The absolute top earners

As in many countries the world over, the absolute top earners in Spain are heavily concentrated in the banking and finance sector, especially when based on seniority.

Managing Directors of Wealth Management departments in banks take home between €200,000 and €300,000 gross. Mergers and Acquisitions (MA) managers can make €100,000 to €140,000 gross a year. Business Unit Managers of a multinational, with more than six years of experience, earn between €100,000 and €150,000 gross a year. CFOs of big insurance companies (valued higher than €100 million) can have a gross annual salary of €120,000 to €150,000. Senior officials in sectors such as hospitality or retail can make as much as €200,000.

There are also a number of well-paying jobs in the growing digital and IT sector, with gross salaries rising based on seniority.

Data Analyst: (€36,000 to €40,000) Data Scientist (€55,000) Chief Marketing Officer (€75,000 to €100,000) Blockchain Specialist (€50,000 and €60,000) Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialists (€27,000 to €60,000) Computer programmers (€24,233 to €49,000)

Spanish comparison website Rankia has also released data classifying the best paying jobs on average in Spain (gross figures), with similar findings to Infojobs’ study: