CRIME

Spain sentences man who drove teen to suicide via WhatsApp to ten years in prison

A Spanish court on Tuesday sentenced a man to ten years behind bars for driving a teenager to commit suicide by bombarding him with hundreds of intimidating WhatsApp messages.

Published: 7 September 2022 10:07 CEST
(Photo by AFP)

The incident occurred in December 2016 when the 60-year-old defendant started bombarding the teenager with messages, the Valencia region’s top court said in a statement.

“The defendant made contact with the victim, who was 17 at the time, on December 1st 2016, through WhatsApp and sent him more than 119 intimidating and threatening messages within the space of three hours,” it said.

It was not the first time they had been in contact, with the messages referring to an earlier exchange between the pair.

“The teenager repeatedly apologised and told him that he was a minor, warning that if he continued, he would kill himself,” it said.

According to a copy of the sentence seen by AFP, the defendant was “fully aware of the anguish and distress” he was causing the youngster and of the “high likelihood of his death by suicide”.

But he continued sending the messages even after the teenager threw himself from an upper floor into the inner courtyard of his home and died in the act.

The initial messages were sexual in nature and alluded to an earlier exchange between the pair.

They quickly took on an aggressive tone and even included a threat to “make public” their earlier exchange, with the defendant saying he would take legal action against him for accessing an adult website as a minor.

“I’m going to ruin your parents because you went onto an adult website,” he wrote.

The sentence, which can be appealed, also includes compensation of €173,000 ($171,000) for moral damages that must be paid to the teenager’s parents and brother.

EUTHANASIA

Shooting suspect helped to die in Spain before trial

A gunman paralysed in a shooting spree in which he wounded four people was helped to die in Spain Tuesday, his lawyer said, after a judge allowed the euthanasia before his trial for attempted murder.

Published: 24 August 2022 09:25 CEST
Shooting suspect helped to die in Spain before trial

Romanian security guard Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, in December opened fire on three colleagues and a policeman, wounding several, in the northeastern port city of Tarragona, before he was shot in the spine, which paralysed him.

“In accordance with the euthanasia scheduled for today, Marin Eugen Sabau died at 6:30 pm (1630 GMT)” in hospital, his lawyer Gerard Amigo said.

Sabau had previously told the press his job had been “hell” and accused his bosses of racism.

After the shooting, he was taken to a prison hospital in the northeastern town of Terrassa, and pleaded for the right to die.

A judge in July ruled that he had it was his “fundamental right” to terminate his life.

“I am paraplegic,” he had told her. “I have 45 stitches in my hand. I can’t move my left arm. I have screws (in my body) and I can no longer feel my chest.”

The lawyers of those he had shot had objected, demanding a trial so that he could compensate his victims.

José Antonio Bitos, a lawyer representing two of those wounded, said his clients were “frustrated”.

“We were not opposed to the euthanasia per se, but to it happening before the trial.”

Spain legalised euthanasia in June last year, becoming the fourth European nation to do so after the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

It has been applied in some 180 cases since, according to official numbers.

