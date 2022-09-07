Read news from:
Spain defends MidCat gas link after Macron brush-off

Building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees mountains is "in Europe's interest" and a project that Spain will vigorously defend despite top-level French opposition, Spain's Energy Minister minister said Tuesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:56 CEST
Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said Macron "doesn't like the idea of a project he sees as being in the past", referring to the older MidCat plans. Photos: Ludovic MARIN, John THYS/AFP

With Russia withholding gas deliveries to most of Europe in reaction to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there has been a resurgence of interest in a link to bring in much-needed supplies from Spain to the rest of the continent.

Plans for such a pipeline, known as MidCat, emerged a decade ago but were dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But Madrid is now pushing hard for the revival of the project with the full backing of Berlin, which has now had Russian gas deliveries via a key pipeline shut off for the indefinite future.

With six terminals, Spain has the biggest infrastructure in Europe to accept liquefied natural gas brought in by ship.

But there is currently only a very small link between the Spanish and French natural gas networks, limiting the possibility for Spain to send supplies onward to central Europe.

The MidCat would boost that capacity, but France has shown little interest in the project.

“There is no obvious need for it, there is no evidence of any need for it today nor in the future,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I don’t understand why everyone is getting all worked up about (this pipeline) and saying it would resolve the gas crisis: it’s not true,” he told reporters.

“I’m not convinced we need more gas interconnections, which would have a bigger impact on the environment and ecosystems.”

His remarks did little to dampen Spain’s enthusiasm for the pipeline, with Energy Minister Teresa Ribera telling Onda Cero radio it was “in Europe’s interest”.

“There will be a debate, I don’t think we can rule it out solely based on a declaration by one country,” she said.

Although the MidCat pipeline would initially carry gas, Spain says it would ultimately be able to carry green hydrogen — a key energy source for the future.

Spain is hoping improved pipeline connectivity will open the way for it to become the European Union’s new hub for green hydrogen.

In his remarks, Macron raised “environmental concerns” about the pipeline, “which are not without foundation”, he said.

“All the experts are saying it’s wrong to say that a gas pipeline would be able to transport hydrogen in the future, that would have to involve a lot of extra heavy work,” he said.

But Ribera said Macron “doesn’t like the idea of a project he sees as being in the past”, referring to the older MidCat plans.

“In reality, what we’re saying is that if this third gas interconnection is built, it must be a pipeline that’s ready for the future,” she said.

La Vanguardia newspaper didn’t mince its words about the French leader’s “unpleasant” comments.

“Macron does not like the closer friendship between Spain and Germany,” it wrote.

ENERGY

Fuel prices in Spain rise for first time this summer

After falling for weeks, petrol and diesel prices have risen for the first time since the start of the summer.

Published: 2 September 2022 10:20 CEST
Updated: 2 September 2022 17:42 CEST
Fuel prices in Spain rise for first time this summer

After falling for consecutive weeks, fuel prices in Spain have risen for the first time since the start of summer. Petrol now sits at an average price of €1.794 per litre, and diesel at €1.882 per litre. 

According to data from the European Union’s Oil Bulletin, which calculated the average price from over 11,400 petrol stations in Spain between August 23rd and 29th, the prices of both types of fuel are still below the €2 per litre threshold even before the government’s 20 percent fuel discount is applied.

With the government discount taken into account, the average price of a litre of petrol sits at €1.594 per litre, while the price of diesel – which is actually experiencing its second consecutive increase – is €1.682 per litre after the 20 percent reduction.

READ MORE: REMINDER: How drivers in Spain can get 20 euro cents off every litre of fuel

The price of petrol has increased by 0.5 percent in the last week, and diesel is 4 percent more expensive than a week ago.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the broader fuel and energy market has suffered price shocks and rising costs have been passed down to the consumer. Drivers were given some summer respite, however, as prices gently fell through those months, but now both types of fuel are rising again.

Although prices are very volatile, it is possible to calculate roughly how much filling a tank would cost based on the latest figures. Filling an average 55 litre tank would now cost around €88 for petrol, and €93 for diesel.

READ ALSO: Where to get the cheapest fuel in Spain

Yet, despite these eye watering prices, the government’s 20 percent discount on fuel means that prices in Spain remain below the European average. According to EU figures, the European-wide average last week was €1.782 per litre for petrol, and €1.911 for diesel.

