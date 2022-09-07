For members
How to get 50 percent off on bus fares with Spain’s top coach company
With Spain's state train operator offering free travel for the rest of the year, the country's leading private coach company is now also providing 50 percent discounts on hundreds of routes across Spain. Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 7 September 2022 12:22 CEST
Photo: Refoiros/Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?
People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.
Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 09:11 CEST
