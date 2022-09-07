Read news from:
How to get 50 percent off on bus fares with Spain’s top coach company

With Spain's state train operator offering free travel for the rest of the year, the country's leading private coach company is now also providing 50 percent discounts on hundreds of routes across Spain. Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 7 September 2022 12:22 CEST
How to get 50 percent off on bus fares with Spain's top coach company
Photo: Refoiros/Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 4.0)

It seems that September is turning out to be a very good time to travel in Spain.

Not only is the state train operator RENFE offering free (yes, free) travel on certain lines for the rest of the year, but in the context of huge state-sponsored travel discounts across the country, Spanish coach company ALSA has also decided to reduce its travel rates and offer a 50 percent discount.

The discount is available on over 1,000 national routes across Spain, and can be accessed by buying in person, online, through the ALSA app, or at ticket machines in the bus station. It’s a particularly appealing offer for people who travel regularly between two medium-distance or far-distance locations in Spain. (more on conditions below).

ALSA, which has the UK’s National Express as its parent company, operates long distance, regional and urban bus and coach services across Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and France (the 50 percent discounts are for national routes only).

ALSA’s half price tickets are available to buy until December 31st 2022 and in most cases will be valid for use until a month later, on January 31st, 2023.

Some regional, urban and metropolitan bus services, depending on the policy within each region and municipality, are also selling multi-travel tickets with discounts between 30 percent and 50 percent.

The discounts will be applied to the cost of multi-trip tickets for regional and local transport services, including city metro, bus and tram systems, bought between September 1st and December 31st 2022, as part of the Spanish government’s broader travel discount.

Some cities and regional authorities have also said that they will reduce the cost of transport tickets further by applying an extra 20 percent discount on top of the central government’s 30 percent, taking it to 50 percent.

Víctor López, ALSA’s director, says the company wants to help “promote the family economy of thousands of Spanish households by offering significant savings at the beginning of the academic year.”

“It will allow frequent travellers to move to their educational or work places at half price, while also contributing significantly to the energy saving and public transport promotion measures outlined by the Spanish government,” he said.

Alsa’s conditions

There are some conditions, however.

The discount is only valid on multi-travel tickets (4, 5 or 10 trips) and must be going to and from the same destination. 

The tickets can be used for both single and return tickets, and each trip will count as just 1 journey.

You can register on the ALSA website here.

What about changing or cancelling?

Tickets can be changed and cancelled. The offer allows cancellation if the buyer hasn’t used any of their journeys.

How can I get the discount?

The ALSA website has a short video explaining how to claim your 50 percent discount here.

Is there a limit per person? 

No, according to the ALSA website you can buy as many travel passes as you want.

What about if I already paid for full-price tickets?

You have two options – if you haven’t made any trips on the ticket, you can simply cancel it and buy a new discounted voucher, or, if you have already used it, you can ask ALSA to extend the expiration date so you redeem those trips later on and make use of the discounted tickets in the meantime.

Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 09:11 CEST
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

