SPAIN AND THE UK
Liz Truss: What does the new UK PM mean for Brits in Spain?
Following the announcement that Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s new Prime Minister, political correspondent Conor Faulkner analyses what this could mean for Brexit and the 400,000 UK nationals who reside in Spain.
Published: 6 September 2022 09:35 CEST
New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers a speech at an event to announce the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London on September 5, 2022. But what will this mean for the 400,000 UK nationals who live in Spain post-Brexit?(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
‘Iron weathercock’: Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM
European leaders and political commentators on Monday reacted to Liz Truss being elected as new Conservative party leader and therefore succeeding Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, and there were plenty of Margaret Thatcher references.
Published: 5 September 2022 15:42 CEST
