POLITICS

Why is Spain’s PM inviting 50 regular citizens to La Moncloa?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will welcome fifty regular Spanish citizens to La Moncloa on Monday. But why, and who are they?

Published: 5 September 2022 10:35 CEST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaking in Honduras in August 2022. Photo: Orlando SIERRA/AFP

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is set to receive fifty regular Spaniards at La Moncloa – the official Prime Ministerial residence – on Monday in order to learn more about the concerns of the Spanish general public. 

This special event, hosted by well-known Spanish journalist Carme Chaparro, is the flagship event in the launch of a new political programme from Sánchez and his party PSOE at the ‘street level’ that will include 30 events across Spain.

The hope is that it will allow the Prime Minister and his government to better understand the thoughts and concerns of Spaniards.

Monday’s event at La Moncloa will see fifty citizens express their concerns, and perhaps even make policy proposals or solutions, directly to the Prime Minister in his official residence. 

Who are they?

The fifty invitees have not been randomly selected, however. Monday’s attendees are already political minded Spaniards, and were chosen from a group of people who have written to La Moncloa in the past to express their thoughts on the country or have taken part in the ‘Moncloa Abierta‘ (Open Moncloa) scheme that welcomes Spaniards in for an official tour by the Prime Minister.

Since Sánchez’s arrival at La Moncloa in late-2018, as many as a quarter of a million letters and emails have been sent by Spaniards, and from that group the Spanish Cabinet chose fifty to attend Monday’s event.

New strategy 

With Sánchez’s main political rival the People’s Party (PP) enjoying a surge in the polls since the election of its new, more moderate leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, PSOE is launching its new political campaign to bring Sánchez closer to the concerns of Spaniards on the street, known as “the Government of the People” ahead of a general election sometime in 2023, most likely in the second-half of the year.

PSOE and Sánchez are keen to reconnect with Spaniards after the majority of their time in government has been swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, and now record-breaking inflation.

Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, has said that Monday’s event is to “exchange opinions and listen to the concerns that citizens have.”

Sánchez’s first event out on the road will be this coming Saturday in Seville.

POLITICS

Spain violated rights of Catalan ex-ministers: UN committee

Spain violated the political rights of former members of the Catalan government and parliament, the UN's Human Rights Committee found Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 14:49 CEST
The committee reviewed a complaint from four senior politicians who were convicted of sedition for their role in a controversial Catalonian independence bid in 2017.

The committee found that Spain violated their rights when they were suspended from office having been charged with a particular offence — in a decision not based on reasonable and objective grounds.

Catalonia in northeast Spain has for several years been at the centre of a political crisis between separatists, who control the executive and the regional parliament, and the central government in Madrid.

The Human Rights Committee comprises 18 independent experts who monitor how countries are implementing their civil and political rights obligations under an international covenant.

The committee reviewed a complaint filed by the former deputy head of the Catalan government Oriol Junqueras, and three former ministers: Josep Rull, Raul Romeva and Jordi Turull.

They were prosecuted and sentenced for their participation in the independence referendum and later events that led to the Catalan parliament declaring independence in October 2017.

Junqueras and the three ministers were prosecuted for the crime of rebellion, which entails a call for a violent uprising against the constitutional order, said the committee.

In July 2018, they were suspended from their functions as members of parliament in accordance with an act which only allows the suspension of officials when they are charged with rebellion.

They claimed that their suspension from public duties, prior to any conviction, violated their political rights under the international covenant monitored by the committee.

In 2019 they were eventually convicted of sedition, which, as opposed to rebellion, does not include the element of violence, and their suspensions were lifted.

They were pardoned in June 2021 by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government in a bid to draw a line under past clashes with Catalonia’s separatist-led regional government and open the way for talks.

‘Slap in the face’ 

“The safeguards against the restrictions of political rights must be applied more rigorously if these restrictions occur prior to, rather than after, a conviction for an offence,” said committee member Helene Tigroudja.

Noting that the complainants had urged the public to remain strictly peaceful, they considered that charging them with rebellion, leading to their automatic suspension, “was not foreseeable and therefore not based on
reasonable and objective grounds provided for by law”.

Tigroudja added: “The decision to suspend elected officials should rely on clear and foreseeable laws which establish reasonable and objective grounds for the restriction of the political rights.

“Such an approach and safeguards are the best way to ensure respect for institutions and to promote the rule of law in a democratic society.”

In a tweet, Junqueras said the committee’s ruling “proves us right”.

“Spain can’t continue it’s repressive practices against the independence movement,” he added.

Carles Puigdemont, who headed Catalonia’s regional government at the time of the 2017 independence push, said the ruling was a “slap in the face of the Spanish state from the United Nations”.

“An EU member state is a violator of political rights, and this is a real threat to European democracy,” he added in a tweet.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Catalonia’s failed independence bid.

