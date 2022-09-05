Why is Spain’s PM inviting 50 regular citizens to La Moncloa?

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is set to receive fifty regular Spaniards at La Moncloa – the official Prime Ministerial residence – on Monday in order to learn more about the concerns of the Spanish general public.

This special event, hosted by well-known Spanish journalist Carme Chaparro, is the flagship event in the launch of a new political programme from Sánchez and his party PSOE at the ‘street level’ that will include 30 events across Spain.

The hope is that it will allow the Prime Minister and his government to better understand the thoughts and concerns of Spaniards.

Monday’s event at La Moncloa will see fifty citizens express their concerns, and perhaps even make policy proposals or solutions, directly to the Prime Minister in his official residence.

Who are they?

The fifty invitees have not been randomly selected, however. Monday’s attendees are already political minded Spaniards, and were chosen from a group of people who have written to La Moncloa in the past to express their thoughts on the country or have taken part in the ‘Moncloa Abierta‘ (Open Moncloa) scheme that welcomes Spaniards in for an official tour by the Prime Minister.

Since Sánchez’s arrival at La Moncloa in late-2018, as many as a quarter of a million letters and emails have been sent by Spaniards, and from that group the Spanish Cabinet chose fifty to attend Monday’s event.

New strategy

With Sánchez’s main political rival the People’s Party (PP) enjoying a surge in the polls since the election of its new, more moderate leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, PSOE is launching its new political campaign to bring Sánchez closer to the concerns of Spaniards on the street, known as “the Government of the People” ahead of a general election sometime in 2023, most likely in the second-half of the year.

PSOE and Sánchez are keen to reconnect with Spaniards after the majority of their time in government has been swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, and now record-breaking inflation.

Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, has said that Monday’s event is to “exchange opinions and listen to the concerns that citizens have.”

Sánchez’s first event out on the road will be this coming Saturday in Seville.