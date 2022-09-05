Read news from:
Austria
‘Iron weathercock’: Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM

European leaders and political commentators on Monday reacted to Liz Truss being elected as new Conservative party leader and therefore succeeding Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, and there were plenty of Margaret Thatcher references.

Published: 5 September 2022 15:42 CEST
New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Liz Truss waves as she leaves the Conservative Party Headquarters in central London having been announced the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest at an event in central London on September 5, 2022. - Truss is the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. The 47-year-old has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support over 42-year-old Sunak in polling of the estimated 200,000 Tory members who were eligible to vote. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

Truss was announced as the winner of the Conservative party leadership race on Monday afternoon, beating Rishi Sunak in a vote by party members.

Her victory, which means she becomes Britain’s next Prime Minister, was expected given her healthy lead in the polls.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz was one of the first leaders to react.

Scholz on Monday congratulated Truss on her victory and offered a stock response on how he sees cooperation between the UK and Germany.

“I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together — as partners and friends,” Scholz said on Twitter.

European leaders hoping for more constructive post-Brexit relations with the UK will be wary of Truss as prime minister given she has frequently raised tensions with Brussels by demanding parts of the Brexit deal be renegotiated and threatened to provoke a trade war between the EU and the UK by triggering Article 16 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen was therefore understandably prudent in her response to the news. 

“Congratulations Liz Truss. The EU and the UK are partners. We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements,” said Von der Leyen.

At the time of publication, French leader Emmanuel Macron was yet to respond but he’d be forgiven for being wary of working with a Truss – a staunch supporter of Brexit despite voting to against leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Macron recently played down comments from Truss, who had refused to say if the French leader was a “friend or foe” during a campaign event. He said the UK were friends “whoever its leaders were”.

Alexandre Holroyd, the French MP who represents French citizens living in the UK, also appeared to have those comments in mind when he tweeted: “After intemperate campaign declarations, it is time for responsibilities, especially the one of strengthening the friendship – historical and current – that unites our two countries and that is essential to our mutual security and prosperity.”

Media commentators across Europe have been making comparisons between Truss and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

But instead of calling her the new “Iron Lady” (Dame de fer) French newspaper Les Echos referred to Truss as the Giroutte de Fer – in other words an “Iron Weathercock”, a reference to criticism that the new PM has changed her stance on issues to suit her quest for power. She was once a member of the Liberal Democrats party before switching to the Conservatives.

Elsewhere in Europe there were more direct comparisons between Truss and Thatcher and references to huge job she has to get Britain through the current crisis, which some media blamed on her predecessor Boris Johnson.

Austria’s daily Kurier wrote “Like her role model Margaret Thatcher, the new Prime Minister preaches free market, less state and more patriotism.”

A story by Die Presse also mentioned that Truss was now facing her “big career goal”. It added that she would have to take action soon, especially regarding the energy crisis. 

The newspaper highlighted that Truss’ government would essentially be a continuation of the Johnson years and noted that she, like the former PM, is a “convinced Brexit supporter”.

Much commentary focused around the job Truss has following in the footsteps of Boris Johnson given the country is facing a critical cost of living crisis with inflation and energy bills rising steeply. Many economists say the crisis has been worsened by Britain’s exit from the EU, which was directed by Johnson’s government.

An article in Norway’s Aftenposten simply said “Liz Truss must clear up Boris Johnson’s mess”.

Spain’s leading newspaper El Pais said Truss will continue the populist strategy of Johnson.

She will “promise citizens a rose-tinted future, without clarifying how she intends to achieve it”, the paper said.

Italy’s newspapers focused on the fact she’s the UK’s third female prime minister probably because Italy is about to get its first.

Newspaper Corriere said Truss dresses like Thatcher and her speeches are “robotic”.

The headline in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter read: “When Great Britain has big problems, a woman takes over” but the editorial by Katrine Marçal said “the expectations for Truss as a leader could scarcely be lower.”

Sweden’s Svenska Dagbladet headline pointed to the many problems facing the new Prime Minister. “Truss takes over: everything apart from Armageddon awaits”.

Why is Spain’s PM inviting 50 regular citizens to La Moncloa?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will welcome fifty regular Spanish citizens to La Moncloa on Monday. But why, and who are they?

Published: 5 September 2022 10:35 CEST
Why is Spain's PM inviting 50 regular citizens to La Moncloa?

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is set to receive fifty regular Spaniards at La Moncloa – the official Prime Ministerial residence – on Monday in order to learn more about the concerns of the Spanish general public. 

This special event, hosted by well-known Spanish journalist Carme Chaparro, is the flagship event in the launch of a new political programme from Sánchez and his party PSOE at the ‘street level’ that will include 30 events across Spain.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Take your ties off’, Spain’s PM says in bid to save energy

The hope is that it will allow the Prime Minister and his government to better understand the thoughts and concerns of Spaniards.

Monday’s event at La Moncloa will see fifty citizens express their concerns, and perhaps even make policy proposals or solutions, directly to the Prime Minister in his official residence. 

Who are they?

The fifty invitees have not been randomly selected, however. Monday’s attendees are already political minded Spaniards, and were chosen from a group of people who have written to La Moncloa in the past to express their thoughts on the country or have taken part in the ‘Moncloa Abierta‘ (Open Moncloa) scheme that welcomes Spaniards in for an official tour by the Prime Minister.

Since Sánchez’s arrival at La Moncloa in late-2018, as many as a quarter of a million letters and emails have been sent by Spaniards, and from that group the Spanish Cabinet chose fifty to attend Monday’s event.

READ MORE: ‘Sniper’ who threatened to kill Spain’s PM sentenced to jail

New strategy 

With Sánchez’s main political rival the People’s Party (PP) enjoying a surge in the polls since the election of its new, more moderate leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, PSOE is launching its new political campaign to bring Sánchez closer to the concerns of Spaniards on the street, known as “the Government of the People” ahead of a general election sometime in 2023, most likely in the second-half of the year.

PSOE and Sánchez are keen to reconnect with Spaniards after the majority of their time in government has been swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, and now record-breaking inflation.

Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, has said that Monday’s event is to “exchange opinions and listen to the concerns that citizens have.”

Sánchez’s first event out on the road will be this coming Saturday in Seville.

