For members
ENERGY
How much will Spain’s gas VAT cut save me per month?
The Spanish government's slashing of VAT on gas will lower monthly bills for most households in Spain, but how much could you save?
Published: 2 September 2022 09:20 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
ENERGY
Spanish government to slash VAT on gas from October
The Spanish government is set to reduce VAT on gas to 5 percent from October in a bid to soften the blow of rising bills heading into the winter months.
Published: 1 September 2022 10:43 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments