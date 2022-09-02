Read news from:
Fuel prices in Spain rise for first time this summer

After falling for weeks, petrol and diesel prices have risen for the first time since the start of the summer.

Published: 2 September 2022 10:20 CEST
Updated: 2 September 2022 11:30 CEST
A petrol station in Pamplona on March 15, 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

After falling for consecutive weeks, fuel prices in Spain have risen for the first time since the start of summer. Petrol now sits at an average price of €1.794 per litre, and diesel at €1.882 per litre. 

According to data from the European Union’s Oil Bulletin, which calculated the average price from over 11,400 petrol stations in Spain between August 23rd and 29th, the prices of both types of fuel are still below the €2 per litre threshold even before the government’s 20 percent fuel discount is applied.

With the government discount taken into account, the average price of a litre of petrol sits at €1.594 per litre, while the price of diesel – which is actually experiencing its second consecutive increase – is €1.682 per litre after the 20 percent reduction.

READ MORE: REMINDER: How drivers in Spain can get 20 euro cents off every litre of fuel

The price of petrol has increased by 0.5 percent in the last week, and diesel is 4 percent more expensive than a week ago.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the broader fuel and energy market has suffered price shocks and rising costs have been passed down to the consumer. Drivers were given some summer respite, however, as prices gently fell through those months, but now both types of fuel are rising again.

Although prices are very volatile, it is possible to calculate roughly how much filling a tank would cost based on the latest figures. Filling an average 55 litre tank would now cost around €88 for petrol, and €93 for diesel.

READ ALSO: Where to get the cheapest fuel in Spain

Yet, despite these eye watering prices, the government’s 20 percent discount on fuel means that prices in Spain remain below the European average. According to EU figures, the European-wide average last week was €1.782 per litre for petrol, and €1.911 for diesel.

ENERGY

How much will Spain’s gas VAT cut save me per month?

The Spanish government's slashing of VAT on gas will lower monthly bills for most households in Spain, but how much could you save?

Published: 2 September 2022 09:20 CEST
How much will Spain's gas VAT cut save me per month?

Like many countries the world over, in Spain the cost of living crisis is hitting households hard. With food and fuel prices at eye-watering levels and electricity bills at an all time high, Spaniards are feeling the financial pinch of a volatile energy market and upwards inflationary pressures mean their money doesn’t go as far as it used to.

In response, the Spanish government has put in place a raft of measures aimed to help Spaniards make it through these turbulent economic times, offering free train travel, cutting VAT on electricity bills, and limiting the amount by which landlords can increase rent.

This week the Spanish government continued that trend, announcing that it was to slash VAT on gas from 21 percent to 5 percent in order to help reduce energy bills heading into the more energy-intensive winter months.

The measure was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and will come into force from October and last until December, although it could be extended into the new year.

READ MORE: Spanish government to slash VAT on gas from October

READ MORE: Electricity prices in Spain hit record high

“The government of Spain is proposing a reduction in VAT on gas from 21 to five percent,” Sánchez told Cadena SER in a radio interview on Thursday, adding that the cut “is in line with the economic policy” of his government, something he describes as “selective tax reductions for the benefit of the working middle class.”

“We will do it now in autumn and the winter. It’s reasonable that we try to reduce the heating bills of the citizens of the country,” Sánchez said, adding that although the measure is slated for three months, “we will be open to extending it over the next year as long as this very difficult situation lasts.”

The move comes as part of a series of measures put in place by the Spanish government to try and ease the burden of the cost of living crisis, in particular the rising cost of utilities bills as the more energy intensive winter months approach.

But how much will a VAT cut on gas actually save you on your monthly bill?

Savings

Since Sánchez’s announcement yesterday, households and consumer groups across the country have been crunching the numbers and trying to calculate exactly how much the VAT cut could save them.

According to estimates by two of Spain’s main consumer associations in Spain, OCU and Facua, the monthly savings on bills for a normal household will be somewhere between €5 and €19 depending on the type of contract you have.

OCU estimates that an average household with heating and moderate consumption (around 9,000 kwh per year) with a cheaper rate could save as much as €227 per year, which works out to savings of around €18.9 per month.

For households getting their gas on the regulated market, the savings would be around half that amount at €103 per year, with monthly savings of €8.60 per month.

Facua estimates that a household with moderate gas consumption (around 4,800 kWh per year) would save €5 per month, while those with higher consumption (up to 9,600 kWh) would see bills reduced by €9.60 per month. 

A spokesman for Facua described the VAT cut as “a fair and necessary measure,” but added that “the impact it is going to have on the bill is interesting, but it is small.”

READ MORE: Sánchez visits Germany and Scholz renews backing for Iberian gas link

It is worth noting that VAT has not been cut on butane or propane and will remain at 21 percent, but in May the Spanish government froze the price of bottles of butane, which will stay at €19.55 until at least the end of the year. Many Spanish households rely on bottled gas.

