Captain of Gibraltar oil spill ship arrested

The captain of a ship that is beached off Gibraltar and spilling oil into waters off the coast of Cádiz has been arrested.

Published: 2 September 2022 13:25 CEST
Updated: 2 September 2022 17:41 CEST
The damaged OS 35 bulk carrier ship in the Bay of Gibraltar, photographed from La Línea de la Concepción in Spain. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

The Royal Police of Gibraltar have arrested the captain of a ship that crashed off the tiny British territory and is spilling oil into nearby Spanish waters.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, referred to the captain without naming him during an interview with Spanish outlet RTVE, but confirmed that he had “many questions” to answer after ignoring Gibraltarian authorities in the aftermath of the spill.

After the initial collision, the captain attempted to continue the ship’s journey, but once in the Bay of Gibraltar reported that he “could not continue” because the boat had “notable” water leaks.

“He didn’t stop, he didn’t follow the instructions and said he had no damage,” Picardo said.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Police has stated that a detained man is “collaborating with the detectives of the Division of Crimes and Protection Services of the Royal Police of Gibraltar.” 

The leak

The OS 35 ship, a Tuvalu standard bearer transporting a shipment of steel bars, left the Bay of Algeciras for Vlissingen in the Netherlands on Monday and collided with Adam LNG, a ship flying under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Water entered the ship, which eventually broke down on Thursday afternoon and began leaking oil. The OS35 was carrying around 500 tons of fuel, but it should be noted the ship’s cargo was not oil, rather the leak is of its own oil to be used for the journey.

On Thursday authorities began pumping the fuel that was controlled by a floating barrier – known as a ‘boom’ – that was placed around the ship following the discovery of the leak. On 1st September, the Gibraltar government confirmed that 4,000 litres of oil and water had been recovered from the boom so far. 

Picardo confirmed that “from the beginning there has been coordination with Spain” in order to try and stem  the spill and clean up waters off both Gibraltar and Spain.

Oil leaking from stricken cargo ship off Gibraltar

A bulk carrier that collided with a liquefied natural gas tanker off Gibraltar is leaking fuel oil, the government of the tiny British territory said Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 16:09 CEST
The carrier — the OS 35 — has been beached in the Bay of Gibraltar since the two vessels collided late on Monday off the territory located on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula.

No one was injured in the accident. The 24 crew members of the carrier were evacuated.

A boom — a temporary floating barrier used to contain an oil spill — had been placed in the area of the collision.

“The Gibraltar Port Authority has confirmed a leak of heavy fuel oil a small amount of which has escaped the perimeter of the boom,” the government of Gibraltar said in a statement.

In a separate statement, it added the leak “is fully under control”.

“The priority is to corral and collect the free floating oil that has escaped the boom, as well as to remove the oil that has remained contained inside the boom,” it added.

Bulk carriers are vessels dedicated to transporting solid goods, such as grain, and the fuel on board is that used by the ship itself.

The collision happened when the OS 35 was moving to exit the Bay of Gibraltar. The liquefied natural gas tanker suffered no significant damage.

Gibraltar’s busy port has been mostly closed since the accident.

The territory, measuring just 6.8 square kilometres (2.6 square miles), overlooks the only entrance to the Mediterranean from the Atlantic Ocean, putting it on the shipping route to the Middle East via the Suez Canal.

