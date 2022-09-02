Read news from:
Back to school: All the key dates and holidays you need in Spain

Spanish school children begin going back to school this week. Become a member to find out all the key dates and holidays for each region.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:27 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

If you’ve been shopping anywhere in Spain recently, you’ve probably noticed the vuelta al cole (back to school) promotions all over town. Just like in other countries around the world, the last few weeks of the summer holidays are – for parents, anyway – usually spent organising, worrying about and buying new shoes, books, pencil cases, PE kits, backpacks and all the other things children need to go back to school.

There are over 8 million Spanish school children set to go back to school in September. But when do kids actually go back to class in Spain? Does it vary region by region? School by school?

The Local explains all.

Vuelta al cole

Traditionally in Spain, schoolchildren return to class slightly later than in the UK or US – often it’s the second or third week of September after having a much lengthier summer break to avoid the heat.

The different types of schools also sometimes have slightly different start dates. 

Key vocabulary 

Educación Infantil – Infant school

Primaria – Primary school

Secundaria/instituto – Secondary or high school 

Bachillerato – the final two years of high school, comparable to A-levels in the UK

Formación profesional – Vocational training

Back to school dates

Below you’ll find all the key back to school dates by region, and broken down by type of school. All dates are inclusive.

Catalonia

Infants and Primary: September 5th.

Secondary, Bachillerato, and vocational training: September 7th.

In Catalonia the Christmas holidays will be from December 22nd to January 8th, 2023 and Easter holidays will be from April 3rd to 10th, 2023.

Madrid

Infants and Primary: September 7th.

Secondary, Bachillerato and vocational training: September 8th.

Madrid’s Christmas holidays will be from December 23rd 2022 to January 8, 2023. At Easter, the holidays will be between April 1st to 9th, 2023, inclusive.

In addition to the Christmas and Easter breaks, in Madrid the following days will be days off: October 31st, 2022, December 5th and 7th, 2022, February 24th and 27th, 2023, March 31st, 2023 and April 10th, 2023.

Galicia

In Galicia all schools (Infant, Primary, Secondary, Bachillerato and vocational training centres) will all start on the same day: September 8th.

The Christmas break will be between December 23rd and January 6th, 2023. On February 20th, 21st and 22nd, 2023 there will be a short break for Galicia’s carnival, and again for Easter from April 3rd to 10th, 2023.

Andalusia

A slightly later start in Andalusia, with Infant and Primary schools returning on September 12th.

Secondary, Bachillerato and vocational training will go back on September 15th.

Christmas holidays will be from December 23rd and end on January 8th, and Easter between April 3rd and 9th. There are scheduled days off on December 5th, 2022 and February 27th, 2023.

Basque Country

In Basque Country all school centres return on September 8th.

The Christmas and Easter holidays are not yet finalised, but local media is reporting it is likely to be from December 24th, 2022 to January 6th, 2023 for Christmas, and from April 6th to April 10th, 2023 for Easter.

Cantabria

Infant and Primary: September 8th.

Secondary, Bachillerato and vocational centres: September 9th.

School holidays work slightly different in Cabtabria, with five teaching sessions and four holiday breaks. This coming school year, the holidays will be between October 31st and November 4th, December 24th and January 9th for Christmas, the week of February 20th, and then April 10th to 14th for Easter.

Aragon

Infant, Primary, Secondary: September 8th.

Bachillerato: September 12th.

Vocational Training centres: September 14th.

Christmas holidays will be from December 22nd, 2022 to Friday, January 6th, 2023, and Easter holidays between April 3rd and 10th.

Asturias

In Asturias, all schools return on September 12th, the first time the region had coordinated the back to school dates for all teaching centres.

School holidays are scheduled from December 27th, 2022 to January 5th, 2023 and from April 3rd to 11th, 2023.

Valencia

Infant, Primary, Secondary, Bachillerato and Vocational Training all return on September 12th.

Holidays will be from December 23rd, 2022 to January 6th for Christmas, and April 6th to 17th, 2023 for the Easter break.

Extremadura

Infants, Primary, and Secondary: September 12th.

Bachillerato and Vocational Training: September 13th.

Christmas holidays in Extremadura will be from December 23rd, 2022 to January 5th, 2023, and Easter from April 3rd to 10th, 2023.

Castilla-La Mancha

Infant, Primary, and Secondary: September 7th.

Bachillerato and Vocational Training: September 8th.

The Christmas holidays will be from December 23rd, 2022 to January 8th, 2023, and the Easter holidays are set to be between April 3rd and 10th, 2023.

Castille and León

Infant and Primary schools: September 9th.

Secondary, Bachillerato and Vocational Training: September 14th.

Christmas holidays will be from December 22nd, 2022 until January 9th, and Easter between March 29th, 2023 until April 10th.

Balearic Islands

In the Balearic Islands, all Infants, Primary, Secondary and Bachillerto students will return on September 12th.

Vocational Training centres: 23rd September.

The Christmas holidays will be from December 23rd, 2022 to January 5th, 2023 in the Balearics, and the Easter holidays between April 6th and 14th, 2023.

Navarra

In Navarra all schools return on September 7th.

Christmas holidays will be from December 23rd to January 8th, and the Easter break from April 6th to April 16th.

La Rioja

In Rioja all schools (Infant, Primary, Secondary, Bachillerato and Vocational Training) return on September 8th.

Christmas break is slated for December 24th, 2022 until January 8, 2023 and Easter from April 1st to 10th, 2023.

Murcia

Infant and Primary: September 8th.

Secondary, Bachillerato and Vocational Training: September 12th.

Christmas break in Murcia is between December 24th and January 6th; Easter from April 3rd to 7th.

Canary Islands

Infant and Primary: September 9th.

Secondary, Bachillerato and Vocational Training: September 12th.

Christmas holidays will run from December 23rd to January 6th, and the Easter break from April 3rd to 7th.

Ceuta

In Ceuta, all schools go back on September 8th.

The Christmas holidays will be from December 23rd to January 6th. Easter break will be between April 3rd and 7th.

Melilla

In Melilla all schools go back to class on September 6th.

The Christmas holidays are set for December 23rd to January 5th, and the Easter holidays April 3rd to 7th.

What is the law on self-defence in the home in Spain?

It's the worst case scenario, but what is the law on self-defence in the home in Spain and how does it compare to other countries?

Published: 1 September 2022 17:12 CEST
Every few years, whether in Spain or elsewhere in the world, there seems to be a controversial court case involving a property owner defending themselves against an intruder. But it’s an open and shut case, you might think? If someone comes onto my property, I can defend myself however I see fit, right?

Well, not exactly. 

What constitutes reasonable force, or a justifiable response, and what is considered proportional; these are all concepts under the law that are subjective, circumstantial, and must be proven before a court. 

It’s a situation nobody ever dreams of finding themselves in, but how can you defend yourself in your home in Spain? What is the law, and how do self-defence laws differ from other countries?

Spanish law

In Spain there are two main legal codes: the Código Penal, which covers criminal law (in non-legalese this basically means offences and punishments), and the Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal, or, the criminal procedure code. 

In Spanish criminal law, self-defence is covered by Article 20.4 of the Código Penal, which outlines legal exemptions from criminal responsibility in situations where people defend themselves or their property (or defend others or their property), if each of the below criteria has been fulfilled:

  1. The defender must be responding to unlawful aggression that threatens grave personal danger of imminent injury that is considered unlawful aggression in the eyes of the law. 

  2. That the methods used to prevent or combat that unlawful aggression were rationally necessary.

  3. A lack of “sufficient” provocation by the defender.

READ MORE: The secret language used by burglars to break into homes in Spain

Complicated Spanish legalese aside, simply put a person is exonerated of criminal responsibility, including any compensation claims, if their self-defence was against unlawful violence; that there was a justifiable need to use the means employed – in other words, if the method, whether with a weapon or not, was justified; and that the aggression was unprovoked by the property owner.

Crucially, Article 20.4 states that illegal entry into private property constitutes unlawful violence. That is to say, if someone enters your home illegally you have the right, legally speaking, to defend yourself if the situation meets all the other criteria.

You must, however, must prove they have met these requisites to be exonerated.

Guns for self-defence in Spain

Contrary to popular belief, there are guns in Spain. In 2017 the Geneva Small Arms Survey estimated that Spain was home to as many as 780,000 illegally owned firearms, but that number could be higher.

That’s nothing compared to the United States, of course, but there are also ways to legally obtain a gun in Spain. This is most often for hunting and shooting, but few know that there is also a special license for obtaining a firearm for reasons of self-defence.

READ MORE: What’s the law on guns in Spain?

There are believed to be as many as 8,000 Spaniards with special permission to carry guns for self-defence – those declared “at risk” and issued with a ‘B license’ by Spanish police.

Applicants must prove they are at risk or fear for their life, and it is believed that the majority of these special B license holdees are high-profile public figures like politicians or football players, or those who might come into contact with criminals, such as gun-sellers, judges or magistrates, and former police and military personnel. The weapons must be concealed. 

There has been debate in recent years over the use of firearms for self-protection in Spain, with notable cases of gun owners jailed for shooting in self-defence, including a man in his 80s who was sent to jail after shooting an assailant who broke into his home in Tenerife and attacked his wife. 

READ ALSO Far-right Vox party wants to loosen Spain’s gun laws

It has been a recurring populist talking point of far-right party Vox, with leader Santiago Abascal calling for the loosening of gun control in Spain. 

International comparison

USA

With the proliferation of guns in the United States, it is perhaps the country most associated with self-defence in the home controversies – often referred to as ‘standing your ground.’ But what’s the law?

The American system rests on the common law principle of what is known as the “castle doctrine”. This enshrines the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to defend against intruders in the home. The law varies slightly depending on the state legislature, with some employing a ‘duty to retreat’ clause as a deescalation tactic, but the ‘castle doctrine’ remains a fundamental basis to all.

Like in Spain, the right to legal self-defence in the home is dependent on several criteria, of which all must be met:

  1. The home owner or renter genuinely believed they were facing an unlawful attack on them or their property.
  2. They believed the force used or threatened was “necessary to prevent or terminate the interference.”
  3. That the belief, even if mistaken, was ‘objectively reasonable’.
  4. That the attack was happening at that moment or was imminent.

United Kingdom

According to the GOV.uk website, the UK law on self-defence in the home rests on a loose understanding of using ‘reasonable force’ to protect yourself if a crime occurs inside your home.

This means you can protect yourself, including using an object as a weapon, and prevent an intruder from escaping, for example by tackling them to the ground

Legally speaking, there’s no concrete definition of ‘reasonable force’ actually entails. It is all very subjective and depends on the circumstances of the particular incident. Contrary to popular belief, you do not have to wait to be attacked before defending yourself in your home.

You do risk being prosecuted however, if you continue the attack after you’re no longer in danger – if the intruder was unconscious, for example – or if you lay a trap for someone. 

France

Article 122-5 of France’s Penal Code states “a person who, faced with an unjustified attack on themselves or a third person, simultaneously commits an act necessary to legitimate defence, shall incur no criminal liability except where the means employed are disproportionate to the seriousness of the attack.”

Like in most countries, in France self-defence is legal only if it occurs simultaneously to the attack, is proportionate to the force used, and the threat is unjustified.

Simply put, similarly to the Spanish system, the behaviour of the home owner must be proportionate to the threat. For example, reacting to verbal abuse by shooting someone would be considered disproportionate and likely to risk prosecution.

