Spain braces for possible tropical cyclone

After scorching summer temperatures, record-breaking droughts, wildfires across the country and deadly hail storms, Spain's extreme weather could be set to continue with a possible tropical cyclone.

Published: 1 September 2022 12:58 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

Spain has suffered its fair share of extreme weather this summer. Whether it be temperatures in the high forties during Spain’s ola de calora mini-tsunami in southern Spain, forest fires across the country, or a freak hail storm that killed a toddler recently, Spanish weather has been as unpredictable as it has extreme. 

To further add to the summer of extreme weather, meteorologists are now predicting a possible tropical cyclone could be headed for the Spanish mainland. 

According to Spanish weather website eltiempo.es, an unstable area of pressure is currently sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean at relatively high latitudes. Forecasts from various weather models suggest this zone could form a tropical storm.

The United States National Hurricane Center gives a 70 percent chance of a cyclone forming in the coming days.

Models suggest that it would move slowly to the northeast, then turn eastward and move more quickly, picking up its maximum intensity, with the modelling forecasting that it could have the characteristics of a Category 1 hurricane from Tuesday of next week.

It is worth noting that although several models are predicting this, the possibility of whether the potential cyclone will affect Spain, or perhaps even reach the mainland, is not yet certain.

However, eltiempo.es states that “several of the main weather models indicate that the tropical cyclone could approach Spain on Thursday next week.”

This wouldn’t be the first tropical storm system to affect the Iberian Peninsula, however. In 2005, Hurricane Vince entered Spain as a tropical storm through the Gulf of Cadiz. And in 2018, the remains of Hurricane Leslie also reached Spain as a cyclone.

Effects

What happens if a cyclone does form? What happens if it approaches, or even enters, the Spanish mainland? If it were to move towards the northwest coast of the country, it is predicted to cause a strong burst of sustained southern wind.

It would also cause rough seas along Atlantic coast, as well as heavy rain.

If the potential cyclone approaches the mainland or even enters the peninsula, intense winds would likely be felt across the country, and there could ‘widespread instability’, according to eltiempo.es, with strong winds and rain.

WILDFIRE

Evacuation orders lifted as Spain wildfire crews gain edge

Crews battling to subdue a wildfire that has ravaged vast swathes of land in eastern Spain gained more ground on Sunday, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.

Published: 21 August 2022 17:05 CEST
Evacuation orders lifted as Spain wildfire crews gain edge

The blaze, which started on Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.

“It is in the process of being stabilised. We hope that this afternoon or tomorrow it will be stabilised,” Valencia regional president Ximo Puig told reporters.

“Now is the time to return to normality, with caution. Everyone from any municipality or district can now return home,” he added.

Local officials had already on Saturday lifted evacuation orders in two villages, Bejis and Toras, because the threat from the flames had diminished.

Firefighters said reduced winds, cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity levels had allowed them to start to contain the blaze.

But they cautioned that temperatures were still high, with the mercury expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), which when combined with hot, dry winds could still rekindle the wildfire.

About 20 aircraft were deployed to battle the blaze on Sunday, compared to 42 the day before, Puig said.

Another major wildfire which broke out last Saturday some 200 kilometres (125 miles) further south in the Vall de Ebo was brought under control on Sunday, he added.

It has ravaged some 12,000 hectares of woods, bushes and farmland.

The blazes are among the almost 400 to have broken out in Spain so far this year amid a series of punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated more than 283,000 hectares of land, more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021.

