EXPLAINED: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
A person holds a German and British passport.
A person holds a German and British passport. Photo: picture alliance / Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Britta Pedersen

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

READ ALSO: Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents 

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

READ ALSO: How powerful is the German passport?

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

  1. You mentioned above that “The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country.”

    However, many countries require you to enter with the passport of that country if you are a citizen of that country.

    E.g. from this official US government site: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/travel-legal-considerations/Advice-about-Possible-Loss-of-US-Nationality-Dual-Nationality/Dual-Nationality.html

    “U.S. nationals, including dual nationals, must use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the United States.”

TRAVEL NEWS

The complete list of Iberia Express flights cancelled in Spain due to strikes

With the airline and unions failing to come to agreement in the latest round of talks, we outline all the cancelled flights during Iberia Express' strike action this week.

Published: 31 August 2022 11:32 CEST
Updated: 31 August 2022 16:45 CEST
The complete list of Iberia Express flights cancelled in Spain due to strikes

Iberia Express and the USO union representing striking cabin crew failed to reach an agreement over pay on Tuesday, meaning that strike action will continue until September 6th.

Negotiations have stalled after the airline’s refusal to raise the salaries of its crew members in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2021 (6.5 percent) and to adapt their pay to the ongoing cost of living shock. For many staff, pay has been frozen since 2015.

The Local has broken down all the flights set to be cancelled, although with negotiations ongoing the situation is fluid and it is always recommended to check with the airline.

On Wednesday, August 31, 4 flights (round trips) have been cancelled on the Madrid-Palma and Madrid-Gran Canaria routes.

Passengers with tickets for these flights have already been given other flights or alternative arrangements made.

On Thursday, September 1, so far 6 flights have been cancelled on the Madrid-Palma, Madrid-Gran Canaria and Madrid-Santiago de Compostela routes. Of the 743 passengers affected, 730 have found other flights and 13 have opted for a refund or redeemable travel voucher.

READ MORE: Strike at Spain’s Iberia Express grounds flights

For Friday, September 2nd, 4 flights (round trips) have already been cancelled on the Madrid-Gran Canaria and Madrid-Tenerife routes. Passengers are being contacted today in order to make different arrangements.

For the remaining days of the walkout, Saturday September 3rd until September 6th, Iberia Express is still considering which flights to cancel in order to soften the impact on passengers, but a fuller list of cancelled flights has been released by the USO union representing the striking cabin crew. We have outlined it below.

If you’ve booked a flight with Iberia Express during these days, and your flight appears on the following list, it is not protected by the Spanish government’s decree on ‘minimum services’ and could be cancelled.

If your flight is not on the list, it is protected by the minimum services degree and should operate normally. 

As always, it is advisable to check directly with airline as the situation is very changeable.

The minimum services decree aims to maintain between 32 percent and 85 percent of the total scheduled flights. The main airports affected are Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Santiago de Compostela, Seville, Malaga and Tenerife North.

Unions claim as many as 17,000 passengers will be affected by walkouts.

Iberia will reimburse those affected by cancellations, and for flights that go ahead as normal, it will allow date changes at no extra cost. It is also possible to change your route if your flight is cancelled if the distance from your initial destination does not exceed 250 miles (402 kilometres).

The cancelled flights are below:

CANCELLED FLIGHTS (as of 10.00 on Wednesday 31/08)

Wednesday 31st August

I23918 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23913 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Sevilla

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Thursday 1st September

I23912 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23925 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Madrid to Seville

I23949 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23876 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

Friday 2nd September

I23920 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23921 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23946 – Madrid to Tenerife Norte

I23937 – Tenerife Norte to Madrid

I23828 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23829 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Saturday 3rd September

I23920 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23921 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Sevilla

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Sunday 4th September

I23924 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23923 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Seville to Madrid

I23949 – Madrid to Seville

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23876 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23874 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23875 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23826 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23827 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Monday 5th September

I23922 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23915 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23828 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23829 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23881 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23880 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

Tuesday 6th September

I23922 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23915 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Madrid to Seville

I23949 – Seville to Madrid

I23848 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23939 – Madrid to Tenerife Norte

I23944 – Tenerife Norte to Madrid

