August the most expensive month on record for electricity in Spain

The new record comes despite the so called 'Iberian exception' cap designed to keep prices low, but electricity prices in Spain still remain below other European economies.

Published: 1 September 2022 09:32 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

August was the most expensive month for electricity in Spain since records began, with the average price a staggering €308/MWh on the wholesale market. This has, in turn, been passed down to consumers and sent bills skyrocketing further.

According to figures from main operator of the Iberian Energy Market, OMIE, the new record-high price dwarfed the old record of €283.3/MWh, recorded last March shortly after the war in Ukraine began.

Yet electricity bills, and utilities more broadly, had been on the rise long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the record price was reached even when the “Iberian exception” was factored in.

Iberian Exception 

In March 2022, for the first time ever two European countries – Spain and Portugal – set a price cap on gas destined for electricity generation, and by extension electricity prices, for twelve months. In June the European Commission approved the cap mechanism, which became known as the Iberian ‘exception.’

Financial aid has been given directly to energy companies in order to “preserve the integrity of the market,” according to Margrethe Vestager, vice-president of the EU Commission. These subsidies total €6.3 billion for the Spanish market, and €2.1 billion for Portugal.

Yet the energy market has become so volatile in recent months that the cap could do nothing to stop August becoming the most expensive month in Spanish history. Without the cap in place, the average price in August would have been €376.7/MWh, meaning that it has brought the wholesale price of electricity down by around 18 percent.

European neighbours

In fact, prices have climbed so high despite the cap, and August was such a historic month – in the last eight days of the month six of the ten highest single day prices in history were recorded – but electricity prices on the Spanish wholesale market are still far lower than in other major European economies.

In countries like Italy and Germany, markets more dependent on gas, and in France, suffering with low nuclear reactor production, the average price is around €500/MWh.

The peak price in Europe was recorded in Italy, with an average of €543.15/MWh, even breaking the €700 barrier for four days and remaining above €600 for nine.

In France, a country famed for its nuclear power production, around half of its reactors are out of action due to refuelling or corrosion problems, meaning the average price is €492.48/MWh with a peak of €700.

Sánchez visits Germany and Scholz renews backing for Iberian gas link

After talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the German leader said the proposed energy link running through Portugal, Spain and France would be vital in both the short and long term.

Published: 31 August 2022 09:16 CEST
Updated: 31 August 2022 11:54 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday stressed his strong support for a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to central Europe as Berlin scrambles to reduce dependency on Russia.

“I want to again underline that I very much support creating such a connection,” he told reporters when asked about calls to revive the defunct project known as MidCat.

He said that such a pipeline could ease supply shortfalls in the wake of the Ukraine war, in which Moscow has squeezed gas shipments in response to Western support for Kyiv, as well as transport “green” hydrogen in future.

Scholz said the “current crisis” had made plain how essential European cooperation on energy was.

“It contributes to our being able to provide more stability for our societies and economies, for citizens, for companies,” he said. “That’s why it’s a great mission to create a major European network.”

Sánchez, whose government has been pushing to revive the pipeline project linking the Catalan Pyrenees with France, said European infrastructure was sorely lacking to boost supplies from west to east.

He told a joint news conference he was “very grateful” that Scholz “shares the vision of a need to bolster our links” via the pipeline project.

Sánchez said Spain and Portugal were “ready to do everything possible to help the countries that currently suffer the most from dependence on Russian gas and Putin’s energy blackmail”.

The proposed pipeline would be similar to the defunct MidCat project which sought to link Portugal and Spain to France, but which drew opposition from environmental groups and was halted in 2019 when financing fell through.

France remains lukewarm about the pipeline, prompting Sánchez to suggest that it was possible for the connection to run through Italy instead.

Spain currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for processing gas that arrives by sea which could help the EU boost imports.

But it only has two low-capacity links to France’s gas network, which has connections to the rest of Europe.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa also said such a pipeline link to central Europe was “a priority”.

