Spain violated rights of Catalan ex-ministers: UN committee

Spain violated the political rights of former members of the Catalan government and parliament, the UN's Human Rights Committee found Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Spain violated rights of Catalan ex-ministers: UN committee
Demonstrators waving Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flags gather in Barcelona in 2021. Photo: Josep LAGO/AFP

The committee reviewed a complaint from four senior politicians who were convicted of sedition for their role in a controversial Catalonian independence bid in 2017.

The committee found that Spain violated their rights when they were suspended from office having been charged with a particular offence — in a decision not based on reasonable and objective grounds.

Catalonia in northeast Spain has for several years been at the centre of a political crisis between separatists, who control the executive and the regional parliament, and the central government in Madrid.

The Human Rights Committee comprises 18 independent experts who monitor how countries are implementing their civil and political rights obligations under an international covenant.

The committee reviewed a complaint filed by the former deputy head of the Catalan government Oriol Junqueras, and three former ministers: Josep Rull, Raul Romeva and Jordi Turull.

They were prosecuted and sentenced for their participation in the independence referendum and later events that led to the Catalan parliament declaring independence in October 2017.

Junqueras and the three ministers were prosecuted for the crime of rebellion, which entails a call for a violent uprising against the constitutional order, said the committee.

In July 2018, they were suspended from their functions as members of parliament in accordance with an act which only allows the suspension of officials when they are charged with rebellion.

They claimed that their suspension from public duties, prior to any conviction, violated their political rights under the international covenant monitored by the committee.

In 2019 they were eventually convicted of sedition, which, as opposed to rebellion, does not include the element of violence, and their suspensions were lifted.

They were pardoned in June 2021 by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government in a bid to draw a line under past clashes with Catalonia’s separatist-led regional government and open the way for talks.

‘Slap in the face’ 

“The safeguards against the restrictions of political rights must be applied more rigorously if these restrictions occur prior to, rather than after, a conviction for an offence,” said committee member Helene Tigroudja.

Noting that the complainants had urged the public to remain strictly peaceful, they considered that charging them with rebellion, leading to their automatic suspension, “was not foreseeable and therefore not based on
reasonable and objective grounds provided for by law”.

Tigroudja added: “The decision to suspend elected officials should rely on clear and foreseeable laws which establish reasonable and objective grounds for the restriction of the political rights.

“Such an approach and safeguards are the best way to ensure respect for institutions and to promote the rule of law in a democratic society.”

In a tweet, Junqueras said the committee’s ruling “proves us right”.

“Spain can’t continue it’s repressive practices against the independence movement,” he added.

Carles Puigdemont, who headed Catalonia’s regional government at the time of the 2017 independence push, said the ruling was a “slap in the face of the Spanish state from the United Nations”.

“An EU member state is a violator of political rights, and this is a real threat to European democracy,” he added in a tweet.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Catalonia’s failed independence bid.

ENERGY

Spain PM to talk energy with Scholz in Germany

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany next week, his office said Friday, with the talks expected to focus on Europe's energy crisis.

Published: 27 August 2022 07:18 CEST
Spain PM to talk energy with Scholz in Germany

The two leaders will meet for talks on Tuesday at the German government retreat in Meseberg castle, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Berlin, where Sanchez will also attend a cabinet meeting chaired by Scholz.

The meeting comes as Europe struggles to reduce its dependence on Russian gas following its February invasion of Ukraine.

With Moscow cutting back on deliveries, EU nations are scrambling to avoid possible shortages this winter as gas and electricity prices soar.

In recent weeks, Spain and Germany’s stances on energy have come a lot closer, with Scholz backing plans for a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula with central Europe to reduce reliance on Russian gas — a project
long championed by Madrid.

Sanchez’s office did not say what would be on the agenda at the August 30 visit which El Pais daily described as “a special invitation” extended by Scholz.

Madrid has for years pushed for such a pipeline and since the Ukraine war began, it has upped pressure for the revival of the defunct MidCat project linking the Iberian peninsula with France via the Catalan Pyrenees.

READ ALSO: How war in Ukraine is reviving France-Spain MidCat gas pipeline project

Launched in 2013, MidCat was abandoned six years later following a dispute over funding and a lack of support from France.

Germany is heavily reliant on Russian gas and with Moscow squeezing supplies, Europe’s biggest economy is racing to find alternatives.

Earlier this month, Scholz said an Iberian pipeline to central Europe could make “a massive contribution” to easing the supply crisis.

Spain currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for processing gas that arrives by sea which could help the EU boost imports.

But it only has two low-capacity links to France’s gas network, which has connections to the rest of Europe.

This week, while visiting Colombia, Sanchez raised the possibility of a “plan B” if no deal is reached with France over finishing the Pyrenees pipeline, evoking the idea of a pipeline with Italy.

Spanish media said Madrid was hoping that the Germany talks would help up pressure on Paris.

