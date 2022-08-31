For members
DRIVING IN SPAIN
How a new tax will affect people buying a car in Spain
A new tax on greenhouse gases coming into force in September 2022 will make buying vehicles in Spain more expensive. Here's what drivers need to know.
Published: 31 August 2022 16:14 CEST
For members
TAXES
How much money can I give someone in Spain without it being taxed or declaring it?
Giving a gift of money has become increasingly popular, whether it’s for someone’s birthday, a wedding present, or simply a donation to help your kids out if they need financial help. But what are the rules on gift tax in Spain? How much can you give without having to declare it?
Published: 30 August 2022 17:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments