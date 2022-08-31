Read news from:
Austria
DRIVING IN SPAIN

How a new tax will affect people buying a car in Spain

A new tax on greenhouse gases coming into force in September 2022 will make buying vehicles in Spain more expensive. Here's what drivers need to know.

Published: 31 August 2022 16:14 CEST
The price hike in the car industry comes from a new tax coming into effect from September 1, 2022 on air conditioners, freezers and refrigeration equipment. Prices are, as a result, anticipated to be up to 10 percent more expensive as a result of Law 14/2022.

The bill is at its core a reform to taxes on fluorinated gas – a gas used in several components of car parts –  and is a tax that will inevitably be passed onto consumers.

Technically speaking, the tax did already exist: the Tax on Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases was regulated by Article 5 of Law 16/2013, but its scope has now been broadened as part of a raft of government measures to mitigate the impact of skyrocketing energy prices.

Whereas in the past only sellers of fluorinated gases paid taxes, according to the Association of Refrigeration Companies and their Technologies (AEFYT), the new reform applies tax to the manufacture and import of new refrigeration equipment and systems, air conditioning, heat pumps and other household appliances that use fluorinated gas.

This will have a knock-on effect on consumers, and it is anticipated the change will bring a price hike of 5-10 percent in a plethora of industries that rely on these types of appliances, including the food industry, hospitality, and supermarkets.

What is less known, however, is that the new tax will also have an effect on the car industry. 

The tax on fluorinated gases not only increases the cost of air conditioning, but also heat pumps – a key component of vehicles, in particular electric cars.

A 5-10 percent increase may not feel as stark as spiralling utilities bills, but it will be more pronounced in new car purchases. 

The unwelcome news comes at a time of crisis for the automobile industry in Spain, with a combination of supply and demand problems caused by the pandemic and a lack of microchips making (new, second-hand and even rental) cars much harder to come by in Spain.

While all of Spain is currently experiencing car rental shortages, the problem is particularly affecting areas of Spain with high numbers of tourists such as the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

READ MORE: Why you should think twice about buying a car in Spain, even if it’s second hand

According to the employers’ associations of the Balearic Islands, Aevab and Baleval, there are 50,000 fewer rental cars across the islands than before the pandemic.

The reforms have, unsurprisingly, not gone down well with businesses.

It is believed as many as 20 business associations have submitted their displeasure with the proposals, arguing that they “will have an impact on different sectors of the economy, but also on households or small businesses.”

And to further pour salt in the wound, the new law also obliges sellers to register in the Territorial Registry of the Tax on Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases, with fines as high as €1,500 for those who don’t.

For members

TAXES

How much money can I give someone in Spain without it being taxed or declaring it?

Giving a gift of money has become increasingly popular, whether it’s for someone’s birthday, a wedding present, or simply a donation to help your kids out if they need financial help. But what are the rules on gift tax in Spain? How much can you give without having to declare it?

Published: 30 August 2022 17:17 CEST
In this age of financial uncertainty, it’s very common for family members to help each other out by giving each other money, whether that’s for something small like helping to pay the electricity bill one month or something big, like gifting money for a deposit on a house.

But is there a certain amount you can gift without the recipient being liable to pay tax on it?

Gift tax is levied on the increase of wealth because you received a donation from someone while they are still alive.

According to Section 618 of the Spanish Civil Code, “A donation is an act of liberality through which a person freely provides money or goods to the favour of another person, who in turn accepts”. 

So how much can I give someone without it being taxed?

In short, if you give a gift to someone, no matter how big or how small, they must declare and pay tax on what they receive. Whether they’re a family member or a friend, they must still declare it.

Yes, even if you give someone €20 so they can take themselves out for dinner or a couple of drinks, technically they are liable to pay tax on it.

Many people believe tax only needs to be declared and paid on gifts above €3,000, but this isn’t in fact true. The Inland Revenue or Hacienda states that taxes must be paid whenever assets or money, including gifts, are given for free.

This idea comes from the fact that Spanish banks are only required to report the movement of money if it’s more than €3,000 or if someone uses a €500-euro bill.

In practice, however, most people don’t declare if someone gives them a gift of €20 and the Hacienda may turn a blind eye to these small amounts.

Technically though, you should be paying tax on these transfers and you should be aware that the Hacienda has the right to claim tax on any minor donations received over the last four years.  

Gift tax must be declared and paid within 30 days after the date you receive it. 

How much tax do I have to pay on a gift?

Gift tax in Spain is progressive, but the rates will depend on several different factors, these include:

  • The amount transferred to the beneficiary.
  • Whether the taxpayer is a Spanish resident.
  • If the taxpayer is a non-resident, whether they are an EU or non-EU citizen.
  • What region of Spain the recipient lives in.

Spain’s regions all have different rates, so if you give someone a gift who lives in Madrid they will end up paying an entirely different amount to someone who lives in Barcelona for example. 

READ ALSO: What’s the inheritance tax in each region of Spain?

If the gift is a Spanish asset such as real estate located in Spain, they will be liable to pay tax on it, regardless of where the beneficiary lives. 

The amount of tax paid will also depend on your relationship with the donor of the gift. There are four different relationship groups. These are:

Group I: Natural and adopted children and other descendants (e.g. grandchildren, great-grandchildren) under 21.
Group 2: Natural and adopted children and other descendants aged 21 and over, parents and other ascendants (e.g. grandparents, great-grandparents), and spouses. 
Group 3: In-laws and their ascendants/descendants, step-children, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. 
Group 4: All others including unmarried partners even if they have registered as a pareja de hecho.

READ ALSO: Civil union or marriage in Spain: which one is better?

Depending on your situation, rates could vary from 7.65 percent for amounts below €8,000 and up to 34 percent for sums of money above €200,000.

It’s important to consult with a lawyer to find out how much you could be liable to pay or how much the recipient could be liable to pay, if you are the donor.

What if I want to give my married children a gift to help them buy a home?

As young people these days are struggling to get on the property ladder, more and more parents are helping their children buy a house by giving them money for a deposit.

READ ALSO – Inheritance tax in Spain: Should you pass your property on to your children or sell it to them?

In this case, everything must be recorded before a notary so that the gifted amount is included as a private asset. Otherwise, it will be considered marital property.

When you donate money to your children for the purchase of a house, you can obtain a 95 percent reduction of the purchase value, but only if you meet the following requirements:

  • The money is used to buy a habitual residence after the donation.
  • It cannot exceed the maximum of €60,000 or double in the case of children with a 65 percent disability.
  • The gift must be made through a bank transaction between parents and children. The donation must be formalised in front of a notary by public deed.
  • From the date of donation, you must file the declaration within 30 business days and make the purchase within three months.  

Is there an alternative if I want to give someone money?

Yes, if you want to help someone out financially, but don’t want them to have to pay tax on your gift, then you can always give them an interest-free loan.

In order to do this and for the recipient not to be taxed, you need to sign a document in front of a public notary stating the details of the loan – how much, when it should be repaid by and that it’s interest-free.

However, you will have to prove to the Hacienda that the money has been repaid so that you will not be liable to pay tax on it in the future. 

Remember to always get advice from a lawyer or professional financial advisor. The team at The Local Spain are not tax experts and have learned the hard way by getting on the phone and speaking with lawyers and tax agencies and reading through the applicable laws. 

