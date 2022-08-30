For members
TAXES
How much money can I give someone in Spain without it being taxed or declaring it?
Giving a gift of money has become increasingly popular, whether it’s for someone’s birthday, a wedding present, or simply a donation to help your kids out if they need financial help. But what are the rules on gift tax in Spain? How much can you give without having to declare it?
Published: 30 August 2022 17:17 CEST
How much is gift tax in Spain? Photo: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay
TAXES
How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?
Taxation in Spain can be quite a tricky subject and many people are often confused as to whether they are liable to pay tax here or not. How does Spain actually know if you’re a tax resident and how can you prove one way or another?
Published: 12 August 2022 15:54 CEST
