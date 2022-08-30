Read news from:
How much money can I give someone in Spain without it being taxed or declaring it?

Giving a gift of money has become increasingly popular, whether it’s for someone’s birthday, a wedding present, or simply a donation to help your kids out if they need financial help. But what are the rules on gift tax in Spain? How much can you give without having to declare it?

Published: 30 August 2022 17:17 CEST
How much money can I give someone in Spain without it being taxed or declaring it?
How much is gift tax in Spain? Photo: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

In this age of financial uncertainty, it’s very common for family members to help each other out by giving each other money, whether that’s for something small like helping to pay the electricity bill one month or something big, like gifting money for a deposit on a house.

But is there a certain amount you can gift without the recipient being liable to pay tax on it?

Gift tax is levied on the increase of wealth because you received a donation from someone while they are still alive.

According to Section 618 of the Spanish Civil Code, “A donation is an act of liberality through which a person freely provides money or goods to the favour of another person, who in turn accepts”. 

So how much can I give someone without it being taxed?

In short, if you give a gift to someone, no matter how big or how small, they must declare and pay tax on what they receive. Whether they’re a family member or a friend, they must still declare it.

Yes, even if you give someone €20 so they can take themselves out for dinner or a couple of drinks, technically they are liable to pay tax on it.

Many people believe tax only needs to be declared and paid on gifts above €3,000, but this isn’t in fact true. The Inland Revenue or Hacienda states that taxes must be paid whenever assets or money, including gifts, are given for free.

This idea comes from the fact that Spanish banks are only required to report the movement of money if it’s more than €3,000 or if someone uses a €500-euro bill.

In practice, however, most people don’t declare if someone gives them a gift of €20 and the Hacienda may turn a blind eye to these small amounts.

Technically though, you should be paying tax on these transfers and you should be aware that the Hacienda has the right to claim tax on any minor donations received over the last four years.  

Gift tax must be declared and paid within 30 days after the date you receive it. 

How much tax do I have to pay on a gift?

Gift tax in Spain is progressive, but the rates will depend on several different factors, these include:

  • The amount transferred to the beneficiary.
  • Whether the taxpayer is a Spanish resident.
  • If the taxpayer is a non-resident, whether they are an EU or non-EU citizen.
  • What region of Spain the recipient lives in.

Spain’s regions all have different rates, so if you give someone a gift who lives in Madrid they will end up paying an entirely different amount to someone who lives in Barcelona for example. 

If the gift is a Spanish asset such as real estate located in Spain, they will be liable to pay tax on it, regardless of where the beneficiary lives. 

The amount of tax paid will also depend on your relationship with the donor of the gift. There are four different relationship groups. These are:

Group I: Natural and adopted children and other descendants (e.g. grandchildren, great-grandchildren) under 21.
Group 2: Natural and adopted children and other descendants aged 21 and over, parents and other ascendants (e.g. grandparents, great-grandparents), and spouses. 
Group 3: In-laws and their ascendants/descendants, step-children, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. 
Group 4: All others including unmarried partners even if they have registered as a pareja de hecho.

Depending on your situation, rates could vary from 7.65 percent for amounts below €8,000 and up to 34 percent for sums of money above €200,000.

It’s important to consult with a lawyer to find out how much you could be liable to pay or how much the recipient could be liable to pay, if you are the donor.

What if I want to give my married children a gift to help them buy a home?

As young people these days are struggling to get on the property ladder, more and more parents are helping their children buy a house by giving them money for a deposit.

In this case, everything must be recorded before a notary so that the gifted amount is included as a private asset. Otherwise, it will be considered marital property.

When you donate money to your children for the purchase of a house, you can obtain a 95 percent reduction of the purchase value, but only if you meet the following requirements:

  • The money is used to buy a habitual residence after the donation.
  • It cannot exceed the maximum of €60,000 or double in the case of children with a 65 percent disability.
  • The gift must be made through a bank transaction between parents and children. The donation must be formalised in front of a notary by public deed.
  • From the date of donation, you must file the declaration within 30 business days and make the purchase within three months.  

Is there an alternative if I want to give someone money?

Yes, if you want to help someone out financially, but don’t want them to have to pay tax on your gift, then you can always give them an interest-free loan.

In order to do this and for the recipient not to be taxed, you need to sign a document in front of a public notary stating the details of the loan – how much, when it should be repaid by and that it’s interest-free.

However, you will have to prove to the Hacienda that the money has been repaid so that you will not be liable to pay tax on it in the future. 

Remember to always get advice from a lawyer or professional financial advisor. The team at The Local Spain are not tax experts and have learned the hard way by getting on the phone and speaking with lawyers and tax agencies and reading through the applicable laws. 

How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?

Taxation in Spain can be quite a tricky subject and many people are often confused as to whether they are liable to pay tax here or not. How does Spain actually know if you’re a tax resident and how can you prove one way or another?

Published: 12 August 2022 15:54 CEST
How does Spain know if I'm a tax resident?

Sometimes taxation is not very straightforward. You may work in one country but live in another, or you may live in a different country to your family. In these cases, how does Spain know if you’re a tax resident or not?

According to the law 35/2006, the Spanish Tax Agency considers anyone to be a tax resident if they:

  • They live in Spain for 183 days or more a year
  • Their main economic interests are located in Spain
  • Their spouse and children live in Spain

Living in Spain for more than 183 days

You may own a property in Spain, but actually only live in it for part of the year. If the amount of time you live in the property is less than 183 days in one year, then it’s likely that Spain won’t consider you to be a tax resident, provided you don’t meet one of the other two criteria above.

Similarly, you may only be basing yourself temporarily in Spain to learn Spanish or to enjoy the weather. In these scenarios, as long as you’re not in the country for 183 days or more, you probably won’t be classed as a tax resident.

Remember that if you’re not an EU citizen, you can only legally stay in Spain for 90 days out of every 180 days, so it’s unlikely that you will meet the 183-day rule.

Keep in mind that these days don’t have to be consecutive. It could be any of the 183 days or more from January to December in a given year. Be aware, that short weekend trips away do not count as days not spent living in Spain.

There are various ways the Spanish authorities can find out how long you’ve been in the country. The first is obviously at immigration when you enter and leave the country. If you’re from a non-EU country your passport will be stamped upon both entry and exit, showing how much time you’ve spent here.

If you enter Spain via other means, such as by road, it’s not so easy for the authorities to know how long you’ve been in the country as checks are not always carried out at the borders.

However, there are other ways the authorities can tell if you’re in the country and how long you’ve been here. For example, when you stay in a hotel or an Airbnb, your passport details will be registered. If you try to rent a property, again your details will be registered.

In fact in Spain your details will be registered when you try to do many everyday life tasks such here as signing up for internet, buying new furniture or receiving packages bought online.

Some people may claim to be a non-tax resident, but try and live in their second home for longer than 183 days. In this case, the tax authorities may turn to the energy companies and look at your bills to see when the property has been in use.

Yes, you can obviously rent your property out and the bills will show the property has been lived in, but in this case, you will be expected to pay tax on the rental income, whether you’re a resident or a non-resident.

Your main economic interests are located in Spain

What does it mean if your main economic interests are in Spain? For example, if all your assets are located in Spain such as real estate, your main bank account and other investments, you may be considered to be a tax resident.

If you work in different locations around the world, but the headquarters of your business are based in Spain or your employer is in Spain, then it’s likely that you would also be liable to pay tax here. Even if you don’t live in Spain for more than 183 days a year in this case, you could also be considered to be a tax resident.

This is relatively easy for the authorities to find out where your place of work and main assets are located. 

Your spouse and children live in Spain

Even if you don’t live in Spain for more than 183 days a year, but you are not divorced or separated from your spouse and they live in Spain, along with your children, then the Spanish authorities may also consider you to be a tax resident. This will most likely be the case if they depend on you financially.  

For example, you could work abroad in another country, but your husband/wife and kids live in Spain – they’re registered here and your kids go to school here and they depend on your paycheck for household bills. In this case, when finding out if you’re a tax resident or not, the tax authorities may ask questions about your family and you may have to provide documents proving where they live. 

How do I prove I am not a tax resident in Spain?

If you don’t think that any of the above situations apply to you, but are still worried about being considered a tax resident in Spain, then the best way to prove that you’re not is to get a tax residency certificate from your home country stating that you reside and pay tax there. This way, you cannot be taxed in both countries, if they have a double taxation agreement.

Be aware, this certificate only lasts for one year, so you will need to get a new one the following year if the same situation still applies. 

If you do live in Spain for more than 183 days, however, it’s very unlikely that you will be able to get this certificate from your home country. 

  • Keep in mind that we at The Local Spain are not tax experts, we have learned the hard way by asking professionals, reading the laws and getting on the phone to speak to the experts. If your situation is not straightforward then we recommend contacting a lawyer to help you figure out your particular situation. 
