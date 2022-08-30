For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
Can Brits move to Spain with their pets post-Brexit?
For pet owners, leaving a beloved member of their family behind when they move is not an option. Find out if you can take your pet with you when you move from the UK to Spain post-Brexit and what it may involve.
Published: 30 August 2022 13:52 CEST
Can Brits move to Spain with their pets? Photo: sarandy westfall / Unsplash
MOVING TO SPAIN
Six hard facts Americans should be aware of before moving to Spain
There are 40,000 US nationals living in Spain but the road to residency and integration isn’t always straightforward for them. Here are six practical points Americans should factor in before embarking on a move to 'España', from work, to tax and healthcare.
Published: 4 August 2022 13:26 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:24 CEST
