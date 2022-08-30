Read news from:
Can Brits move to Spain with their pets post-Brexit?

For pet owners, leaving a beloved member of their family behind when they move is not an option. Find out if you can take your pet with you when you move from the UK to Spain post-Brexit and what it may involve.

Published: 30 August 2022 13:52 CEST
Can Brits move to Spain with their pets? Photo: sarandy westfall / Unsplash

Moving countries is an exciting, yet stressful time when there are so many factors to consider, such as visas, housing, jobs and transporting your belongings. For many Brits, this also includes having to think about their furry friends and wondering whether they can take bring to Spain when they move. 

Luckily the answer is yes, it is still possible to move from the UK to Spain with your pet, however, because of Brexit, the process become a little more complicated and there are several hoops you have to jump through in order to get them here.

Firstly, the rules will depend on what type of pet you have. Most general rules apply to dogs, cats and ferrets.

If you’re trying to move with a bird such as a parrot or a reptile such as a pet snake, lizard or turtle, the process may be even more complicated and more documentation will be needed.

It will also depend on which region of Spain you’re moving to because some regions won’t allow some of these types of animals as pets at all.

Small mammals such as rodents and rabbits are also counted as ‘other types of pets’ in Spain and do not come under the same rules when transporting them into the country.

In the case of birds, they will have to undergo a period of quarantine before being allowed to enter Spain. 

For the purpose of this article, we will talk about the process of moving with your pet dog, cat or ferret.

If you plan on moving with another type of animal, check with your specialised vet about the requirements to transport it into the EU and what separate forms you will need to fill in.

What you need 

The UK has been granted ‘part 2 listed status’ by the EU, which means that those pet passports issued in the UK will no longer be valid and you won’t be able to use them anymore for travel from the UK to Spain. 

Firstly, there are certain rules you must abide by which are listed on both the UK and Spanish government websites.

  • Your pet must be at least 12 weeks old, as this is the minimum age for vaccinating animals.
  • At least 21 days must have elapsed after inoculation for the vaccine to be valid.
  • You are not allowed to travel with more than five pets at a time.
  • You must ensure your dog, cat or ferret is microchipped.
  • The dog, cat or ferret is vaccinated against rabies.
  • Dogs must be treated against tapeworm 24-120 hours before arriving. 
  • You must get an animal health certificate (AHC).

Getting an AHC

You will need to visit your vet, no less than 10 days before your trip in order to get the certificate. To be granted the AHC, you will need proof of your pet’s microchipping date and vaccination history.

AHCs are available as dual-language certificates, so pet owners should ask the vet for a Spanish language certificate when intending to travel here.

The AHC is valid for 10 days after the date of issue for entry into the EU and can be used for travel within the EU for a period of four months.

The certificate is only valid for a single trip to the EU, however, so if you are planning on travelling back and forth from Spain to the UK with your pet, you will need to apply for another certificate.

AHCs and all the requirements also apply to assistance dogs.

You will need an AHC for your pet. Photo: Ilona Krijgsman / Pixabay

Transport

According to the Spanish government, it’s considered a non-commercial movement of a pet as long as:

  • The maximum number of animals travelling with the owner is up to five.
  • There is no commercial purpose or transfer of ownership.
  • Pets travel with their owner or a person responsible for the animal or animals on their behalf during the trip.
  • The movement of the animals is allowed seperately from the owner if it occurs within a period not exceeding five days with respect to the movement of the owner/responsible person.

Those coming from the UK can only enter Spain from one of the appointed Points of Entry. These include airports such as Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia, as well as ports such as Santander and Bilbao. Click here to see the map.

Flying

Pets are allowed to fly in the cabin or as checked baggage on flights from the UK to Spain, but many airlines will not allow this, so you’ll have to find those who do.

Iberia Express is one that does. Lufthansa, KLM and Air France have been known to in the past, however, this may mean having to change in another European city first before you get to Spain, causing more distress for your pet and possibly more paperwork.

Train

The Eurostar train also doesn’t allow pets (except assistance dogs).

Car

Going by car is one of the best and easiest ways to move to Spain with your pet, even though it is the longest and can be more expensive too (as you’ll need to stay overnight).

It will be the most comfortable for your pet and less stressful for you. If you take your car on the Eurotunnel, it will cost an extra €27/£20 per pet. 

Ferry

If taking the ferry across to France, it will cost around the same price, however, your pet must stay in the car the whole time. 

If you want to travel straight to Spain by ferry with your pet, without all the driving in between, this can also be a good option.

Unfortunately, Brittany Ferries will not allow you to travel with your pet if you’re a foot passenger, but will if you have a car.

Many ships sailing to Spain have pet-friendly cabins, that can accommodate a single pet. There are also large and small kennels available, with exercise areas. 

After arriving in Spain

Under Spanish law, pets need to be registered in the Animal Identification Registry or Registro de Animales de Compañía.

Towards the end of 2021, Spain introduced the Ley de Protección y Derechos de los Animales or Animal Rights and Protection Law, which stated that as of 2022 pet owners in Spain will also need to register for the Pet ID scheme and get an Animal Pet ID. 

This will contain basic information relating to the animal, such as its date of birth, the number of vaccines it has had or any mistreatment carried out by its owners. Although the scheme has not yet been introduced, it’s another factor to consider once you arrive in Spain.

If your dog is considered to be a potentially dangerous dog (perros potencialmente peligrosas or PPP) you will also need to get a licence and register your dog separately with your local municipality within one month of arriving in the country.

These breeds include Doberman, Pit Bull Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler and Akita Inu, among others, but if in doubt, it’s best to check with the authorities from the region you’re moving to because rules differ between them. 

Six hard facts Americans should be aware of before moving to Spain 

There are 40,000 US nationals living in Spain but the road to residency and integration isn’t always straightforward for them. Here are six practical points Americans should factor in before embarking on a move to 'España', from work, to tax and healthcare.

Published: 4 August 2022 13:26 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:24 CEST
Six hard facts Americans should be aware of before moving to Spain 

If you’re a US national who is considering making a move to Spain, you’ve no doubt already been captivated by all the country has to offer: the food, the people, the rhythm of life, the culture, the wine (of course), the scenery, the festivals, and so on. 

There’s a long list of quality-of-life positives that come with a move to Spain which could indeed make you happier than you are in the US. 

But before you start considering a permanent or long-term move to the country of your dreams, you should first think of the practicalities and potential downsides of such a big life change. 

Above all is the fact that despite the United States’s reputation as a world leader in many regards, for the Spanish government you’re a third-country national with the same rights (or lack thereof) as any other non-EU national, from a Chinese person, to an Australian or an Indian citizen.

This is the crux of the matter, and a factor which will influence most of the important points to be aware of that we will now list.

Finding work or building a career isn’t easy

You’ll no doubt already know that Spain is renowned for its high unemployment rate, unstable work market and relatively low wages, but as a non-EU national there is an added set of obstacles to consider.

Firstly, applying for residency through a contract job is near impossible. Spanish employers would have to first demonstrate that they have been unable to find a suitable EU candidate for the position before being able to sponsor/hire you. 

Alternatively, you’d have to have the skills and experience which are included in Spain’s shortage occupation list, but this is made up almost entirely of jobs in the maritime and shipping industry.

It is true that Spain is set to make it easier to recruit non-EU foreigners to cover some of its most pressing labour shortages, but these are mainly in the tourism, hospitality and agricultural sectors.

Then there’s the nightmare non-EU foreigners in regulated professions are currently enduring – think doctors, dentists, engineers, lawyers and so on – as the validation of their qualifications (known as homologación) is a pricy and convoluted process which takes at least three years. Others who need to have their qualifications verified for non-regulated professions (known as equivalencia) will have to wait two years on average.

With that in mind, setting up your own business might be one of the best bets to make a living for yourself and gain Spanish residency. This self-employed work visa is also a bit arduous as you’ll need proof of financial means and a business plan among other requirements, but on the whole it’s probably one of the most feasible residency options.

The Spanish government did announce an upcoming Startups Law and digital nomad visa in 2021, legislation which could indeed make it easier for Americans to remote work from Spain, but it isn’t clear yet when this will be approved.

A final option is that of becoming an English-language assistant at a Spanish school. It’s an easy way to get into Spain, it offers decent pay for the few hours you’re required to work and it can be a stepping stone to other work goals from within Spain.  

You need a lot of money to ‘buy’ Spanish residency

If you’re retired or don’t plan to work in Spain, then you’ll need to show you have the financial means to cover your costs. 

This can best be done through Spain’s non-lucrative visa or the so-called golden visa. 

As the name suggests, the non-lucrative visa (NLV) is a residency permit which doesn’t allow you to work in Spain or technically carry out professional activities you have abroad from Spain.

A US national wanting to apply for the NLV for the first time in 2022 will need to prove they have €27,792 ($31,390) for one year, an amount which rises if you include other family members. You’ll have to show proof of financial means when you renew the NLV again.

You can find more in-detail information on the NLV’s financial requirements as well as a breakdown of the pros and cons in the articles linked directly below:

As for the other main option for those who won’t work in Spain – the golden visa – the main options are buying a property (or more) worth €500,000+ (the option most applicants choose) or investing €1 million in a Spanish company or having €1 million in a Spanish bank account.

So all in all, applying for Spanish residency as a US citizen who can’t or doesn’t want to work in Spain involves having a lot of money saved up.

Public healthcare is the standard in Spain, but access to it as an American is subject to conditions

As you hail from a country where healthcare is notoriously not available to all, you may have assumed that here in Spain, where the approach is starkly different, anyone can walk into a public hospital and receive treatment. 

And there would be nothing wrong in thinking that initially, but the truth is that access to Spain’s sanidad pública is based on social security contributions, which are paid through your taxes as a contract employee or self-employed worker.

What this means is that if you’re a US national residing in Spain you won’t automatically get access to Spain’s public healthcare system. 

In fact, if you’re applying for the NLV or golden visa, you will have to take out comprehensive private health insurance for your application to be accepted, something which can be difficult and costly if you have pre-existing conditions.

You should also keep in mind that there’s a scheme called the “convenio especial” (special agreement) which allows foreigners who have been registered as residents in Spain for a year to pay a monthly sum into the country’s public health system to have access to it.

Under 65s pay a fixed monthly fee of €60 per month and over 65s pay €157 per month to obtain full cover through Spain’s public health system.

You’ll have to resit your driving exam again

The US is for the most part a nation of drivers. In Spain, if you live in a town or city you will be able to move around easily on foot or by using the country’s efficient public transport network.

However, if your intention is to buy a car and continue driving in Spain, keep in mind that after six months of residency in the country you will need to resit your driving exam again in Spain and get a Spanish driving licence.

Unfortunately, Spain and the United States have no mutual licence exchange agreement or recognition scheme.

READ MORE: How much does it cost to get your driving licence in Spain?

It’s certainly frustrating to think that you will have to cough up a considerable amount of money for something that you already know how to do, but on the plus side you’ll get to understand Spanish roads and driving, and possibly learn how to use a stick (gearbox) as most cars are manual in Spain.

You have to commit to living in Spain

Keep in mind that when you obtain Spanish residency, it won’t necessarily entitle you to enter and leave the country for the rest of your life, especially if you spend extended periods of time outside of Spain. Permits have to be renewed and their conditions respected.

At first you will be given temporary residency (which lasts five years) and with this permit you risk losing residency when you leave Spain for more than six months in a period of one year.

In the case of sporadic absences from Spain, the sum of these periods outside of the country during those five years of temporary residence must not exceed ten months if you intend to apply for permanent residency. 

Permanent residency is valid for ten years (you can then renew it or apply for Spanish citizenship), but you can lose your residency if you’re outside of Spain for more than 12 months continuously, or for more than 30 months during the last five years.

Only the golden visa offers more lenient rules in terms of time spent outside of Spain. 

None of this means that you can’t spend several months at a time back home in the States – in fact extenuating circumstances such as caring for a sick family member, work or study allow for a bit more time outside Spain – just keep in mind that you have keep tabs on long absences outside of Spain as a non-EU citizen.

You have to pay taxes in Spain even if you’re not working here

As a Spanish resident (someone who spends more than 183 days in a calendar year in Spain), you have to pay taxes here.

Foreign residents in Spain pay tax on their worldwide income at personal tax rates which are progressive, from 19 percent to 45 percent.

Fortunately, there is a treaty between Spain and the US which helps determine which country to pay taxes to and the tax deadlines.

Equally, if you live in Spain and own assets abroad worth more than €50,000, you have to declare all this to the Spanish taxman, through the Modelo 720.

There are plenty more tax matters to keep in mind if you have assets and/or income sources on both sides of the Atlantic (it may be worth consulting a tax expert), so just keep in mind that if you move to Spain you will have to deal with all of this complex scenario.

