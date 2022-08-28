RENFE recommends getting free tickets before September 5th

Spain’s state train operator, RENFE, has recommended acquiring its free travel offer before Monday 5th September because of anticipated surge in demand.

The passes, valid for short and medium distance, multi-journey travel from September 1st to December 31, 2022, have been available for pre-purchase since August 24th, and are available on Renfe Cercanías mobile app, as well as at both the ticket offices and self-service machines of train stations.

Announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the Spanish Congress last month, the scheme will be for some trains operated by the state owned train network, RENFE, including Cercanías, Rodalies (Catalonia), and Media Distancia (local and medium-distance journeys).

Spain’s Ministry of Transport estimate that the scheme will benefit as many as 75 million journeys and attract between 15 and 20 percent more passengers than usual for the September-December period.

RENFE say that as many as 400,000 eager travellers have already signed up for the scheme. It is worth noting that in order to get the free tickets, you will need to pay a small deposit of €10 or €20.

Fortunately, it was also announced recently that there will be no limits on residency or nationality to qualify for the free tickets. Tourists from all over the world – EU member state and third-country nationals, so including Brits and Americans – will be able to benefit from free train travel.