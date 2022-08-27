Read news from:
European electricity prices soar as tough winter looms

European electricity prices soared to new records on Friday, presaging a bitter winter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine inflicts economic pain across the continent.

Published: 27 August 2022 08:52 CEST
electricity pylons at sunset
Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent. Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

The year-ahead contract for German electricity reached 995 euros ($995) per megawatt hours while the French equivalent surged past 1,100 euros — a more than tenfold increase in both countries from last year.

In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem said it would increase the electricity and gas price cap almost twofold from October 1 to an average £3,549 ($4,197) per year.

Ofgem blamed the increase on the spike in global wholesale gas prices after the lifting of Covid restrictions and Russian curbs on supplies.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, announced Friday that it would convene an EU energy crisis summit “at the earliest possible date”.

Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent, with fears of more drastic cuts in the winter amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the war.

One-fifth of European electricity is generated by gas-fired power plants, so drops in supply inevitably lead to higher prices.

European gas prices on Friday reached 341 euros per MWh, near the all-time high of 345 euros it struck in March.

The war is not the only culprit in France.

The shutdown of several nuclear reactors due to corrosion issues has contributed to the French electricity price increase as power production has dramatically decreased in the country.

Only 24 of the 56 reactors operated by energy giant EDF were online on Thursday.

France, which traditionally exports electricity, is now an importer.

“Winter is going to be a tough period for all the countries in Europe,” Giovanni Sgaravatti, research assistant at the Bruegl think tank in Brussels, told AFP.

“Prices will stay high, possibly they can even go higher,” he said.

Recession ‘probably unavoidable’

A Bruegel study found that European Union countries have allocated 236 billion euros from September 2021 to August 2022 to shield households and firms from rising energy prices, which began to increase as countries emerged from Covid restrictions and soared after the war.

In recent days and weeks, countries have announced energy-saving campaigns to encourage the public to reduce power consumption during the winter.

Germany announced Wednesday that the temperature of public administrative offices this winter would be capped at 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) while hot water would be shut off.

The German measures also include a ban on heating private swimming pools from September and over the six months that the decree is in place.

Finland is encouraging its citizens to lower their thermostats, take shorter showers and spend less time in saunas, a national tradition.

French households are shielded by an energy price cap until December 31 for now.

Industries are also affected by the soaring energy prices.

Factories that produce ammonia — an ingredient to make fertiliser — announced the suspension of their operations in Poland, Italy, Hungary and Norway this week.

HSBC bank warned in a note that “recession is probably unavoidable” in the eurozone, with the economy shrinking in the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2023.

Spain PM to talk energy with Scholz in Germany

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany next week, his office said Friday, with the talks expected to focus on Europe's energy crisis.

Published: 27 August 2022 07:18 CEST
The two leaders will meet for talks on Tuesday at the German government retreat in Meseberg castle, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Berlin, where Sanchez will also attend a cabinet meeting chaired by Scholz.

The meeting comes as Europe struggles to reduce its dependence on Russian gas following its February invasion of Ukraine.

With Moscow cutting back on deliveries, EU nations are scrambling to avoid possible shortages this winter as gas and electricity prices soar.

In recent weeks, Spain and Germany’s stances on energy have come a lot closer, with Scholz backing plans for a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula with central Europe to reduce reliance on Russian gas — a project
long championed by Madrid.

Sanchez’s office did not say what would be on the agenda at the August 30 visit which El Pais daily described as “a special invitation” extended by Scholz.

Madrid has for years pushed for such a pipeline and since the Ukraine war began, it has upped pressure for the revival of the defunct MidCat project linking the Iberian peninsula with France via the Catalan Pyrenees.

Launched in 2013, MidCat was abandoned six years later following a dispute over funding and a lack of support from France.

Germany is heavily reliant on Russian gas and with Moscow squeezing supplies, Europe’s biggest economy is racing to find alternatives.

Earlier this month, Scholz said an Iberian pipeline to central Europe could make “a massive contribution” to easing the supply crisis.

Spain currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for processing gas that arrives by sea which could help the EU boost imports.

But it only has two low-capacity links to France’s gas network, which has connections to the rest of Europe.

This week, while visiting Colombia, Sanchez raised the possibility of a “plan B” if no deal is reached with France over finishing the Pyrenees pipeline, evoking the idea of a pipeline with Italy.

Spanish media said Madrid was hoping that the Germany talks would help up pressure on Paris.

