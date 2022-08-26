Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPANISH LAW

‘Only yes means yes’: Spain tightens sexual consent law

Spain on Thursday toughened its rape laws, pushing through legislation requiring explicit consent for sex in a move driven by its left-wing government following a notorious gang rape that outraged the country.

Published: 26 August 2022 09:07 CEST
FILES-SPAIN-POLITICS-RAPE-JUSTICE-WOMEN
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 26, 2018 a person holds up a placard reading "Yes, it is rape" during a demonstration in Madrid to protest after five men accused of gang raping a woman at Pamplona's bull-running festival, were sentenced to nine years in jail for "sexual abuse," avoiding the more serious charge of rape. - Spain on August 25, 2022 toughened its rape laws, pushing through legislation requiring explicit consent for sex in a move driven by its left-wing government following a notorious gang rape that outraged the country. Known as the "Only yes means yes" law, the bill was given the green light by parliament with 205 votes in favour and 141 against after passing its first reading by lawmakers in May. It involves a reform of Spain's criminal code that now defines rape as sex without clear consent. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Known as the “Only yes means yes” law, the bill was given the green light by parliament with 205 votes in favour and 141 against after passing its first reading by lawmakers in May.

It involves a reform of Spain’s criminal code that now defines rape as sex without clear consent.

“Consent is recognised only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will,” it says.

“At last our country legally recognises that consent is what needs to be at the centre of all our relationships,” said Equality Minister Irene Montero.

“No woman will ever have to prove that violence or intimidation was involved in order for it to be considered a sexual assault.”

Until now, rape victims needed to prove that they had been subjected to violence or intimidation.

The issue was at the heart of the notorious 2016 gang rape of an 18-year-old woman by five men at the bull-running festival in Pamplona, northern Spain.

The men — who called themselves the “wolf pack” — were initially convicted of “sexual abuse” and not rape.

Two of the men filmed the assault, during which the woman is shown silent and passive — a fact the judges interpreted as consent.

Defined by the absence of violence or intimidation, such an offence carried lighter penalties — but no longer exists in the reformed criminal code.

Huge protests

That initial verdict led to huge nationwide protests demanding reform.

In 2019, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict, convicting all five of rape and increasing their sentences from nine years to 15 years each.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez — a self-described feminist — vowed to introduce a law on consent aimed at removing ambiguity in rape cases when he took office in June 2018.

The new law also tightens the rules on street harassment, expands emotional and sexual education in schools and strengthens protection and compensation for victims of sexual violence.

Marisa Soleto, head of Fundacion Mujeres said it was the culmination of a “long-awaited” demand of the feminist movement. “

“We’re hoping it will bring about a change in behaviour” both within Spain and beyond, she told AFP.

The government says the legislation was based on the recommendations of the 2011 Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women.

Montero said Spain was also inspired by pioneering legislation which came into force in Sweden in 2018 which considers as rape any sex act without explicit consent.

Such laws remain the exception in Europe.

According to an Amnesty International study, only 12 of 31 European countries it analysed have changed their legal definition of rape to sex without clear consent.

They include Belgium, Croatia, Denmark and Sweden.

The remaining nations defining it by other measures such as whether violence or the threat of violence was used — as was the case in Spain until now.

In June French senator Esther Benbassa proposed a law inspired on Spain’s “Only yes is yes bill” that would require explicit consent for sex acts.

Spain is considered a pioneer in the fight against violence against women after in 2004 approving Europe’s first law that specifically cracked down on domestic violence.

That law made the victim’s gender an aggravating factor in cases of assault.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Spain’s parliament approves energy saving plan

Spain's parliament on Thursday approved the minority government's energy-saving rules which include limits on air-conditioning use as part of an EU-wide effort to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:49 CEST
Spain's parliament approves energy saving plan

Lawmakers voted 187 to 161 in favour of the decree, which came into effect on August 10 but needed the green light of the assembly to remain in force.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority coalition government lacks a working majority in parliament but it managed to pass the rules with the support of smaller regional parties.

“Common sense, healthy politics and policies that defend the general interest triumphed today in parliament,” Sánchez told a press conference in Quito where he was on an official visit after the vote.

Under the government decree, air conditioning must be turned down and set at no lower than 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) during the warmest months of the year, in rules affecting everything from public transport to shops, offices, theatres and cinemas.

The new rules do not apply to home air conditioning, although people are encouraged to consume less energy domestically.

During the summer months, temperatures across Spain often hit 40C or higher.

The legislation also affects heating in winter, when temperatures can be set no higher than 19C.

The decree also requires that from 10:00 pm (2000 GMT), shops switch off window-display lighting in a move also affecting the illumination of public buildings.

By the end of September, any air-conditioned or heated premises must have an automatic door-closing mechanism installed to avoid energy waste.

The main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) voted against the measures, calling many of them “improvised” and harmful for the economy.

It also complains the new rules were developed without business groups or regional governments which will have to monitor compliance.

Among the most critical has been Madrid’s regional leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a rising star on the political right who has vowed to challenge the measures in Spain’s Constitutional Court.

“Madrid will not switch off,” she said earlier this month in a tweet.

The government unveiled details of the energy saving measures in May as part of an EU-wide effort to cut dependence on Russia for oil and gas following its February invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission is planning to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel before 2030.

Spain barely uses Russian gas itself, but by reducing energy use the government hopes to free up gas Madrid normally buys from countries other than Russia for nations trying to wean themselves off Russian supplies.

The measures show Spain’s “commitment and solidarity with our European partners in the face of the energy blackmail” from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To boost the chances that parliament would back the energy saving measures, they were included in an omnibus bill which included other popular measures such as free commuter rail travel.

All commuter trains run by national rail operator Renfe will be free for four months from September 1st to help people cope with rising fuel prices.

Some 400,000 people have already signed up for the free travel pass, the government said Thursday.

SHOW COMMENTS