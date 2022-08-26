For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
NEW LAWS: What changes in Spain in September 2022?
From ongoing airline strikes, to changes for businesses, new work visa laws, free train travel, the likelihood of a deal on UK licences and plenty more, become a member to find out about all the important changes in Spain in September 2022.
Published: 26 August 2022 12:17 CEST
Airline strikes, a potential deal on UK licences and new work visa laws are just some of the changes to expect in Spain in September 2022. Photos: Pau Barrena, William West, Jose Luis Roca/AFP
