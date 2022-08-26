Spain’s Iberia Express cancels 24 flights due to strike

Coming at the peak summer tourist season, it only adds problems to a sector struggling with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

The cancellation for the flights on the first three days of the strike affects some 3,000 passengers, the company said it a statement on Friday.

It has not decided how many more flights would be cancelled.

The airline said two-thirds of the affected passengers had already been placed on other flights or alternative transportation.

The union representing the striking workers, USO, said the cancellations would mainly affect flights within Spain, and around 17,000 customers.

In a statement, Iberia said that “these cancellations are intended to minimise, above all, the impact on our customers.”

The industrial dispute began amid the travel industry’s reemergence following the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as part of a summer of prolonged strike action affecting cabin crew and pilots at airlines across Europe.

READ MORE: Ryanair cancels more flights in Spain as strike resumes

Many airline staff are striking for better pay and conditions, seeking not only something more in line with inflation but to recover salary lost during the pandemic as airlines were grounded and sought to cut costs.

Iberia Express connects Spain’s capital with about 40 cities across Europe. Spain’s national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.