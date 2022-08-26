Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain’s Iberia Express cancels 24 flights due to strike

Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain's national carrier, has cancelled 24 domestic flights due to a 10-day strike by cabin crew for higher pay beginning on Sunday.

Published: 26 August 2022 16:35 CEST
Spain's Iberia Express cancels 24 flights due to strike
Passengers disembark from an Iberia Express flight at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Photo: John MACDOUGALL/AFP

Coming at the peak summer tourist season, it only adds problems to a sector struggling with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

The cancellation for the flights on the first three days of the strike affects some 3,000 passengers, the company said it a statement on Friday.

It has not decided how many more flights would be cancelled.

The airline said two-thirds of the affected passengers had already been placed on other flights or alternative transportation.

The union representing the striking workers, USO, said the cancellations would mainly affect flights within Spain, and around 17,000 customers.

In a statement, Iberia said that “these cancellations are intended to minimise, above all, the impact on our customers.”

The industrial dispute began amid the travel industry’s reemergence following the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as part of a summer of prolonged strike action affecting cabin crew and pilots at airlines across Europe.

READ MORE: Ryanair cancels more flights in Spain as strike resumes

Many airline staff are striking for better pay and conditions, seeking not only something more in line with inflation but to recover salary lost during the pandemic as airlines were grounded and sought to cut costs.

Iberia Express connects Spain’s capital with about 40 cities across Europe. Spain’s national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FACE MASKS

Masks still compulsory on planes in Spain despite confusion

An outdated announcement by Spain’s Transport Minister on Thursday gave journalists the impression that masks would cease to be mandatory on aeroplanes, but the Spanish government has rushed to clarify what the country’s mask rules for public transport are. 

Published: 25 August 2022 16:56 CEST
Masks still compulsory on planes in Spain despite confusion

Spain’s Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez on Thursday spoke in the Spanish Parliament about the rules relating to mask wearing for air travel, in effect regurgitating a change to legislation which was passed last April.

“Regarding air travel, based on the evolution of the Covid-19 health emergency, the royal decree eliminates the mandatory nature of the measures at airports, which will instead become recommendations,” Sánchez said.   

“We’re referring to mask wearing, temperature checks, social distancing, and with these modifications, we follow the lead of our neighbouring countries, removing obstacles and therefore helping the transport and tourism industry.”

The fact that Sánchez did not use the past tense to refer to the apparent changes gave Spanish journalists the impression that she must have been referring to masks on planes, even though this was not explicitly stated, as these are the only places relating to air travel where masks have continued to be mandatory for the past five months.  

However, the Spanish government has been quick to clarify that even though their Transport Minister spoke of the legislation as if it were new, the rules remain unchanged. 

In fact, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias had stressed only two days earlier that face masks would continue to be compulsory on public transport, be it inside buses, ferries, taxis, planes, trams or trains. 

“We are approaching the final stage of the pandemic, although with great caution,” Darias said, adding that “if there is a change” to mask legislation, it would be based on “what the experts say”.

Therefore, face masks rules in Spain are exactly the same as they have been since last April. 

They are not compulsory in any outdoor public settings. They are not compulsory either in the vast majority of indoor settings, with the exception of hospitals, pharmacies, care homes, other health-related centres and on public transport. 

In general terms, that means that you don’t have to wear a mask at the airport or train station, but you do have to wear a mask on the plane or train. 

The article below offers a detailed breakdown of the rules. 

REMINDER: What are Spain’s specific mask rules for travel?

SHOW COMMENTS