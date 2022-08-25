Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Will Spain roll out motorway tolls as planned?

The Spanish government has begun to study how it will introduce tolls on the country’s motorways, but given the opposition these plans have faced in the current climate of spiralling costs, they may have to reconsider.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:13 CEST
spain motorway tolls 2024
Spain’s Transport Ministry has started to study how it will implement tolls on high-capacity motorways by 2024. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

In early 2021, the Spanish government appeared to concede to pressure from the EU to introduce more tolls on its motorways.

One of the EU’s demands for allocating €140 billion to Spain as part of its Covid recovery plan was that in return Sánchez’s government started charging more on the country’s largely toll-free highways.

The plans appeared to have faded into the background, but now they’re back on the table as Spain’s Transport Ministry has started to study how it will implement tolls on high-capacity motorways by 2024.    

Spain’s General Directorate of Highways, which depends on the Transport Ministry, has commissioned consultancy company Ineco to prepare nine reports to assess a new highway financing system.

READ ALSO: Tolls, stickers or free? Spain mulls future of its motorways

It was a report in Spanish news website El Confidencial which exposed the plans, which hadn’t actually been publicised by the Spanish government, and as could be expected in the current climate of spiralling inflation and sky-high fuel, electricity and other daily costs, the prospect of also having to pay for tolls has been hit by a huge backlash.

So much so that the country’s coalition left-wing government has rushed to minimise the claims, in the same vein as when it refused to label the motorway charges as tolls in 2021.

“No plans have been resumed,” said Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Minister Raquel Sánchez on national broadcaster RTVE. 

“Given the complicated current context, it doesn’t seem like the most suitable time [to introduce tolls].

“The Spanish government will study all the different alternative,” Sánchez added, with the aim of seeking both “the consensus of the political parties and transport industry groups”. 

In any case, Spanish consumer watchdog Facua has criticised the government’s toll plans, arguing that it will mainly affect those with lower purchasing power, suggesting that the funds should be taken from the country’s State Budget, financed by Spaniards’ taxes. 

For their part, transport workers have already voiced their discontent at the prospect of the new motorway tolls.

“It would be a brutal increase in costs to add to the current fuel price rise we’re enduring” said Dulsé Diaz, Deputy Secretary General at the Spanish Confederation of Freight Transport (CETM).

Transport workers in Galicia have already announced they will go on strike if the tolls are implemented.

Although the details are yet to be confirmed, the new tolls will cost an average of between 3 and 5 euro cents per kilometre according to reports in the Spanish press. 

As things stand, Spain is one of the countries in Europe where drivers currently pay the least for the use of its high-capacity road network, spending 76 percent less on tolls than the average for EU countries.

This lack of funding for maintenance has caused a deficit of €8 billion for the Spanish government which it is now looking to address, especially due to pressure from Brussels.

According to Spanish construction employers’ association APCE, the introduction of tolls on the country’s toll-free network (14,100 kilometres) would generate €12.6 billion a year that could be fed back into public coffers.

There are also reports suggesting that one of the aims will be to reduce territorial imbalances, since there are some Spanish regions where tolls are more common than in others.

But with millions of Spaniards struggling to make ends meet under the highest inflation rate in 37 years, it seems unlikely the Socialist-led government will want to fast-track such an unpopular measure, especially before the November 2023 general elections.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

EDUCATION

Costs, tax cuts and choices: What you should know about childcare in Spain

How do childcare costs in Spain compare to other countries? What are the differences between private and public nurseries, and is it worth getting a nanny instead? Here's everything parents should know to save money and make the right choice.

Published: 25 August 2022 09:44 CEST
Costs, tax cuts and choices: What you should know about childcare in Spain

Raising children can be expensive, especially when you need to hire someone else to take care of your kids for you while you’re working.

Maternity leave in Spain is currently 16 weeks, meaning that most nurseries in Spain will accept babies from around four months old.

This is a lot younger than in other countries such as in the UK, where parents are used to keeping children at home until they are around one year old.

School doesn’t begin until your child is six years old in Spain, but according to the most recent government statistics, 95 percent of three-year-olds and 97 percent of four year olds in Spain attend a pre-school or nursery.

The average Spanish child under three attends nursery for around 28 hours a week, but you can usually choose the hours you need. 

Private vs public nurseries

Childcare costs for babies and toddlers in Spain vary a lot, depending on whether you choose a public nursery or a private one.

Applications for public nurseries only open once a year and you must apply for them in advance. They are typically for parents with full-time jobs and run from 9am to 5pm.

In order for your child to attend a public nursery, several factors will be taken into consideration. Priority will be given to those who live or work near the chosen nursery, if you have a low level of income, if you have a large family or if one of your child’s brothers or sisters has previously attended the same public nursery.

Private nurseries on the other hand are a lot more flexible and you can choose how many hours a day you want your child to attend. They also accept children throughout the year, so it’s helpful for those who move to Spain after the beginning of the normal school year.

The curriculum of both private and public nurseries is set out by the Ministry of Education, so lessons will be similar at both. Private nurseries may include extras such as language learning or art classes. In both public and private nurseries group sizes will range from eight infants per classroom from ages 4 months to 1 year and 20 kids per class for those aged 2-3. 

Waiting times

Wait lists for nursery places will depend on where you live in Spain, but they are generally longer for public nurseries than for private ones.

Places for public nurseries are much sought-after, you will need to sign up usually in February or March. It’s best to apply as soon as you know you want your child to go to one, so that you don’t lose out on a space. Generally, you will put several choices down in order of preference and will be assigned one according to your individual circumstances and availability.

Waiting times for private nurseries are a lot less and will generally just depend on the availability each one has.

childcare costs spain

Working mums in Spain should apply for the ‘cheque guardería’ to get a deduction of up to €1,000 from their nursery costs. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

What are the costs of childcare in Spain?

Costs can vary greatly depending on whether you choose a private or public guardería or centro infantil (as nurseries are called in Spanish).

Public ones are heavily subsidised by the government and cost around €100-260 per month, depending on where you live in Spain and your situation.

This works out at between €1,200 and €3,120 per year.

Besides the monthly fee, you will also have to pay a fixed yearly fee called a matrícula or enrolment fee. This could be another €100 on top.

You can also get further discounts depending on your circumstances. For example, a discount of 50 percent is applied if you have a large family and you can get 100 percent discount if you’re from a single-parent family.

The cost of private nurseries also varies a lot depending on where you live and what type you choose, but generally ranges from €150 to €580 per month. This works out at between €1800 to €6,960 per year.

Be aware for both public and private nurseries, you will likely have to pay extra for lunches and snacks.

In some cases, a public nursery may cost more than a private depending on the type of aid you can get.

The cheque guardería is a deduction of up to €1,000 that is applied to the Income Tax return (IRPF) and works out at around €100 to €160 per month to help pay for the cost of a private or public nursery.

It is aimed at working mothers and is available up until your child is three years old.

Childminders and nannies

Nurseries are not for everyone and you may prefer that your child is cared for at home and gets individual attention instead. Nannies or canguros as they’re called in Spain are available throughout the country. They are typically paid an average of €8.20 per hour and can work however many hours you agree upon. 

This may work out to be more expensive than a nursery, but has different benefits and possibly more flexibility. For example, hiring a nanny for 25 hours a week would set you back €820 per month. Be aware, if you’re hiring a nanny for a significant number of hours per week, you will also be expected to pay social security for them (unless they’re self-employed), so the final cost will be more. 

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to apply for a tax deduction if you hire a nanny. 

If you have a spare room and don’t mind someone else living in your house, then an Au-Pair could be a more affordable option. You will pay them a small amount, but will also be giving them free rent and food in exchange for the childcare services.

How does the cost of childcare in Spain compare to other countries?

Childcare in Spain is a lot more affordable than in some other countries, where it has risen to staggering amounts.

In the UK for example, according to charity Coram in their Childcare Survey 2022, the average cost of putting a child in a nursery part-time is over £7,000 a year. A full-time (50 hours) nursery place for a child under two costs on average costs double this amount.

In the United States, according to a Care.com survey, the average cost of sending your child to kindergarten costs $226 USD per week or $9,492 USD for the year.

Like in Spain, the amount for nurseries in France depends on your income and family situation and is heavily subsidised by the government. You can get credit for up to 50 percent of the costs.

According to price comparison site Numbeo, the average cost of sending your child to preschool in Paris is €810 per month. In Amsterdam, this rises to €1852 per month. However, in Copenhagen it’s a lot more affordable at €470 per month.

SHOW COMMENTS