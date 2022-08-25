For members
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Will Spain roll out motorway tolls as planned?
The Spanish government has begun to study how it will introduce tolls on the country’s motorways, but given the opposition these plans have faced in the current climate of spiralling costs, they may have to reconsider.
Published: 25 August 2022 11:13 CEST
Spain’s Transport Ministry has started to study how it will implement tolls on high-capacity motorways by 2024. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
For members
EDUCATION
Costs, tax cuts and choices: What you should know about childcare in Spain
How do childcare costs in Spain compare to other countries? What are the differences between private and public nurseries, and is it worth getting a nanny instead? Here's everything parents should know to save money and make the right choice.
Published: 25 August 2022 09:44 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments