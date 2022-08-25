For members
SPANISH HABITS
Why does the birthday person pay for everyone’s food and drinks in Spain?
One of the traditions that foreigners in Spain don’t get is why the birthday boy or girl is expected to pay for friends' meals and drinks when they go out to celebrate. What's the protocol for this odd habit?
Published: 25 August 2022 13:37 CEST
Even if you have to foot the bill, remember that your friends have come to celebrate your birthday, and don't forget all the free eats you'll get in future. Photo: Profivideos/Pixabay
SPANISH HABITS
‘Nobody listens here!’ Ten common complaints foreigners make to their Spanish partners
Cross-cultural relationships are as interesting as they are complex. Here are some of the ten most common moans foreigners have when talking to their Spanish partners.
Published: 4 August 2022 11:03 CEST
Updated: 6 August 2022 09:12 CEST
