Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Why Belgians, Italians, Spanish, and Swiss are coming to France for monkeypox vaccine

Hundreds of Europeans have crossed borders for the monkeypox vaccine, sparking calls to address a gaping inequality in access to doses between nations.

Published: 25 August 2022 17:24 CEST
Why Belgians, Italians, Spanish, and Swiss are coming to France for monkeypox vaccine
A pharmacist administers a dose of Imvanex, a vaccine to protect against Monkeypox, at a pharmacy in Lille, northern France (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

The current outbreak began in Europe in May, when the virus began spreading rapidly outside areas in Africa where it has long been endemic.

The virus, which is rarely fatal but can cause extremely painful lesions, has overwhelmingly affected men who have sex with men, some of whom have sought to swiftly get vaccinated.

However some countries have had much larger and quicker rollouts of the only approved vaccine for monkeypox, a smallpox jab produced by Danish firm Bavarian Nordic and marketed in Europe as Imvanex.

Belgium, for example, has just 3,000 doses, which are only available to LGBT sex workers, men who have sex with men with sexually transmitted infections or HIV, and some rare contact cases.

But neighbouring France has far more doses. While the exact number is unknown, more than 53,000 doses have already been administered in the country.

READ MORE: France opens monkeypox vaccinedrome

During the European summer many Belgians have popped over the border to get a jab.

Pharmacist Virginie Ceyssac said that 30 to 40 percent of those who had been vaccinated at her Aprium pharmacy in the northern French city of Lille were Belgians.

‘Very warm’ welcome

Samy Soussi of the Brussels-based HIV association ExAequo said that “thanks to word of mouth, we knew that it was possible for Belgians to be vaccinated in France”.

ExAequo even contacted Lille’s vaccination centre to organise carpooling for Belgians to attend a jab rollout day on August 6.

“444 Belgians were vaccinated that morning,” Soussi said, adding they were given a “very warm” welcome.

Around 90 percent of those vaccinated on the day were from Belgium, Lille’s town hall told AFP.

The Hauts-de-France region’s health agency said that its vaccination centres are asked to “respond favourably to requests from Belgian border residents, provided that it does not affect access to vaccinations for the French”.

In France’s capital, vaccinations have also been available for people from outside the country.

“Foreign tourists have taken advantage of their trip to get vaccinated,” said Checkpoint Paris, a sexual health centre dedicated to LGBT people.

However on France’s southern borders, Italians and Spaniards have been very much in the minority for vaccinations, according to local HIV organisations.

Switzerland meanwhile has had zero vaccine doses of its own, though the government bowed to growing criticism by announcing on Wednesday that it would buy 100,000 doses.

Lacking any local doses, “some people have gone to France to get vaccinated without any problems, but others have been refused,” said Alexandra Calmy, head of the HIV unit at Geneva University Hospitals.

Thomas, a 32-year-old in the Swiss town of Montreux, told AFP he spent a fortnight trying to get a vaccination appointment in France.

He eventually managed get an appointment in the eastern French city of Besancon.

“I’ve taken a day off work, I’m going to rent a car and drive,” he said.

‘Expensive and unfair’

A vaccination centre in the French Alpine town of Chambery in the Savoie department refused to give him an appointment.

“We only take people who live in Savoie,” local doctor Silvere Biavat told AFP.

The centre has been “overwhelmed with calls from Swiss people” and has had to turn them away due to a lack of resources, he added.

The French health ministry’s DGS directorate said it was up to vaccination sites whether they administer doses to foreigners.

After being denied an appointment in France, Sergio, a 41-year-old who lives in Geneva, looked farther afield. First he tried in his native Portugal, then in the United States, before finally getting an appointment in London.

“I paid almost 600 euros for a last-minute flight from Geneva to London,” he said.

“It’s expensive and it’s unfair because not everyone can do this… but everyone is afraid” of monkeypox, he said.

The inequality in access has spurred organisations and healthcare professionals across Europe to call for new diplomatic agreements for doses to be shared with countries in need.

“It is not logical that countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands have a great number of the vaccines” while countries like Spain — one of the world’s worst-hit countries — only has 17,000 doses, said Toni Poveda, director of the Spanish HIV organisation CESIDA.

Marc Dixneuf, head of French group AIDES, said that “epidemics don’t pay much attention to borders”.

“What we want is a concerted response at the European level, within the World Health Organization and not just European Union — because we have to include Switzerland,” he said.

French health authorities said they are in contact with Belgium and Switzerland to discuss cross-border monkeypox vaccinations, including financing.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Why is Spain creating a new department of public health?

The Spanish government is set to create a new State Centre for Public Health. But how is it different from what Spain’s Health Ministry already does and what will it be responsible for? 

Published: 23 August 2022 14:01 CEST
Why is Spain creating a new department of public health?

What’s new?

The Spanish Cabinet on Tuesday August 23rd will approve the creation of a State Centre for Public Health, or Centro Estatal de Salud Pública as it is called in Spanish. 

Although the legislation will still have to be given the green light in the Spanish Parliament and Senate, €9 million has been preliminarily allocated for the formation of this new department, with its physical location yet to be determined.

What’s the purpose of this new public health centre?

The primary focus of this new centre will be to focus on, as its name suggests, Public Health. 

The primary difference from what Spain’s Health Ministry already does is that it will have a preventative approach with regard to illness, aiming to improve the lifespan and wellbeing of Spanish society as a whole. 

That means assessing the state of mental health among Spaniards, the prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, drawing conclusions about the abundance of memory loss illnesses such as Alzheimers and Dementia, foreseeing the vulnerability of Spain’s population to pandemics, finding ways to reduce the amount of smokers before they develop cancer, and so on. 

In a nutshell, rather than healing pre-existing illnesses, Spain’s new State Centre for Public Health will aim to anticipate and prevent public health “threats” before they become a problem. 

In the words of Spain’s Ministry of Health, this centre will enjoy “functional autonomy” and will be devoted to “the analysis and study, evaluation of policies and public interventions, the provision of technical advice, proposal of measures to health authorities and preparation and coordination of response measures to health emergency situations”.

In addition, the new public health department will assess public wellbeing issues which are intrinsically tied to public health, such as family welfare, access and quality of education, social and economic inequalities, access and quality of work, the design effectiveness of local services, physical exercise habits and the quality of air, water and food in Spain.

Why now?

The Covid-19 pandemic, the ensuing mental crisis it caused in Spain and the emergence of the monkeypox virus have all contributed to making Spanish health authorities aware that there was a greater need for forward planning when it comes to public health. 

The creation of this State Centre for Public Health has actually been in the pipeline since 2011, when an approved law on Public Health stressed the importance of such a department,  but the country and the world’s current health crises have finally forced the Spanish government to take action. 

According to Ildefonso Hernández, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS), as things stand Google knows more about Spaniards’ state of health than the country’s health ministry.

“We still need to take giant steps in terms of the immediacy and access we have to health information systems,” he told Spanish broadcaster RTVE about the importance of compiling such data.

Other countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States have set up public health departments in recent years with the aim of assessing the state of health of their societies as a whole.

SHOW COMMENTS