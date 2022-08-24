Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Can you cross the road in Spain when the traffic light is orange? Yes and no

Spain’s traffic authority is considering changing the country's unique traffic lights given that many drivers don’t understand or respect the orange light (static and flashing), resulting in a high number of pedestrian deaths and hospitalisations. 

Published: 24 August 2022 11:42 CEST
spain flashing orange traffic light
The DGT is yet to confirm whether it will completely scrap orange lights from its traffic light system or only do so on certain roads and intersections. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Spain is the only country in the world that uses intermittent flashing orange traffic lights.

That means that the worldwide rule of a green light allowing cars to pass and a red light forcing them to stop is slightly more complex here. 

Can you drive through an orange light in Spain?

According to Spain’s DGT traffic authority, if the orange light (also called amber or yellow) is static and not flashing intermittently, drivers must treat it like a red light and stop.

The only exception is if safely stopping the vehicle isn’t an option. For example, when fully pressing down on the brake pedal won’t get the vehicle to stop before the line, or breaking so harshly is a risk for the people inside your car, or there’s a risk that the vehicle driving behind will crash into you. 

However, if the traffic light is flashing orange intermittently, drivers can proceed but always with extreme caution and always giving way to pedestrians and other road users crossing or about to cross the crossing.  

Can I cross the road if there’s an orange light in Spain?

When there’s a static orange light for vehicles, pedestrians should wait for their pedestrian traffic light to go green (in other words, for the ‘green man’ to appear).

If there’s an orange light flashing intermittently, pedestrians have preference to cross before vehicles do. But as we will explain now, they should keep their eyes peeled whilst doing so.

What’s the problem with flashing orange traffic lights?

The flashing orange light doesn’t replace any other traffic lights, and that’s often where the confusion among drivers lies. 

The aim of this intermittent light is to reduce traffic congestion and improve the flow of people and vehicles.

According to the UK’s Safer Roads Foundation (SRF), this flashing orange light is dangerous for pedestrians as it increases the risk of them being run over by vehicles on crossings. 

The group successfully campaigned for the UK’s Transport Ministry to remove the flashing orange light from roads in London and replace them with just a red-and-green traffic light as well as a timer for pedestrians.

“That a child correctly following the ‘green man’ rule to cross can die due to the flashing orange light is extremely worrying,” argues Safer Roads Foundation head Michael Woodford. 

According to DGT data,  47 pedestrians were killed and 317 were hospitalised in 2019 in Spain whilst crossing a zebra crossing with a traffic light.  

The DGT (Dirección General de Tráfico) is taking into account the Safer Roads Foundation’s advice and is currently considering whether traffic lights in Spain should only be red and green. 

They even recently published an article in their magazine titled “El problema está en el ámbar” (The problem is the amber light).

Upon seeing an orange light, many drivers in Spain speed up rather than slow down with the intention of saving time and not having to wait longer at a red light. 

They should in fact be reducing their speed, but their actions are particularly problematic when they treat an intermittent orange light in the same way as a static orange one, as this is when pedestrians are at liberty to cross.

The DGT has asked municipal authorities in cities and towns across Spain to analyse which crossings are problematic and have a high number of pedestrians, with the aim of the orange light being removed.

For its part, SRF has commissioned a study in two locations in Spain, a roundabout in the northern city of Burgos and a busy road in Benidorm (Alicante).  

The results, compiled by urban mobility consultancy company GEA21, found that in both cases a risk of pedestrians being run over by vehicles was recorded, and that scrapping the orange light would be advisable.

In the case of Benidorm’s Avenida de la Unión Europea , the report stressed that “drivers’ behaviour causes a continued risk of accidents, particularly in a context of the current change in mobility practices, with a greater presence of cyclists and e-scooter users”.

The DGT is yet to confirm whether it will completely scrap orange lights from its traffic light system or only do so on certain roads and intersections.

In the meantime, drivers and pedestrians in Spain should pay special attention to intermittent flashing orange traffic lights, a peculiarity of Spanish roads that not everyone understands.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Spanish fuel prices fall again to lowest point since May

Good news for drivers: Petrol and diesel prices in Spain have fallen again and are now under €2 per litre with the government's 20 cent discount. Here are some tips on how to find the best prices in your region.

Published: 22 July 2022 14:07 CEST
Spanish fuel prices fall again to lowest point since May

There has been a lot of economic doom and gloom across Europe in recent months, especially in Spain, where inflation has reached a 37-year high and prices ranging from eggs and olive oil to utilities bills have all skyrocketed. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked already volatile fuel markets, and petrol and diesel prices have spiked across the world as a result.

Fortunately, however, petrol prices in Spain have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, and diesel for a third. With the 20 cent government discount offered on fuel prices – a measure aimed to soften the blow of crippling inflation and rising fuel prices – prices are now back under the €2 per litre threshold but still close to record highs.

READ ALSO: Spanish fuel prices fall slightly but still hover above €2 a litre

Petrol prices fell by 2.5 percent in the last week, while diesel has dropped by 2.8 percent compared to last week.

Without the government discount, the price of petrol stands at €2.026 a litre and diesel remains below €2 at €1.971 according to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin.

With the government discount included, on Thursday 21st July petrol was on average €1.826 per litre – the cheapest price since the last week of May .

On July 21st diesel was sold on average at €1,771 per litre, a drop of 5 cents on last week.

Petrol prices have increased by 23 percent since the beginning of the year, and diesel by 31 percent.

READ ALSO: REMINDER: How drivers in Spain can get 20 euro cents off every litre of fuel

What determines the price of fuel?

The international price per barrel affects the cost of fuel around the globe, but that is only part of it.

The reasons for the price increase are varied. One is the increase in demand due to the economic recovery after the pandemic, but there is also an increase in the price of a barrel of oil, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Every petrol station franchise has other expenses such as production, distribution and marketing costs, which include wholesaler and retailer margins. This may be what makes smaller franchise fuel stations cheaper than big national chains.

The price is also affected by taxes and other associated costs, such as the maintenance of strategic reserves and the contribution to the National Energy Efficiency Fund.

In Spain, liquid fuels derived from petroleum are subject to two taxes: VAT and the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons (IEH).

How to find the cheapest petrol stations?

Prices vary from region to region and area to area, so how do you know where to find the cheapest place to fill up? 

Google Maps

One of the best ways to find the cheapest place is in fact via Google Maps, where you can find the up to date prices for each station. It works both on the mobile app and a computer. First, click on the Petrol Station or Gasolinera button, which appears below or next to the search bar. This will generate a map of all the petrol stations and their prices closest to you. You can also change the search area, if you want to check the prices somewhere else. 

Keep in mind that not all petrol stations will display prices. If you want to find out the prices of different types of petrol, as well as diesel at a particular petrol station, simply click on it and it will give a list of the types it offers and the prices. 

Other websites 

There are several other websites that work in a similar way to Google Maps, including elpreciodelagasolina.com and dieselogasolina.com. You simply type in or find your region and the sites will produce a map, along with a list of the cheapest petrol stations near you. 

You can also consult the website Geoportalgasolineras, from the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism.

This online page allows you to research ahead of time so you know where it’s cheaper to refuel according to your city or region. It publishes updated prices and also allows you to filter the results by type of fuel. 

Apps 

Apps such as GasAll and Gasolineras España are also good options, which detail the prices of petrol near you and allow you to compare the price of different types. 

The OCU also has a search engine for cheaper places to fill up in your area, available here

Keep an eye out for the section with a list of all existing discount plans too.

Spanish vocabulary:

La gasolinera – gas or petrol station

El carburante – fuel (petrol/gas and diesel)

La gasolina  – petrol/gas

El diésel – diesel

Gasolina sin plomo – unleaded petrol

SHOW COMMENTS