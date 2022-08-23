Read news from:
Spain to declare fire-hit regions disaster zones

Spain’s government said Monday it would classify regions struck by big wildfires this year as disaster zones, a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other financial support measures.

Published: 23 August 2022 09:05 CEST
Villagers try to extinguish a fire near the village of Verín, northwestern Spain. Parts of Spain are the driest they have been in a thousand years. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

So far Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires, following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells, which have devastated more than 287,000 hectares of land, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

That is more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021, according to the EFFIS database.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his cabinet would on Tuesday approve classifying as a disaster zone “all territories that have been devastated by the great fires that we have endured throughout this year”.

He was speaking during a visit to Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, where a wind-fanned blaze ravaged vast swathes of land over the past week, with around 2,200 people evacuated.

Firefighters managed to stabilise the blaze on Sunday, allowing local officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.

Standing in front of charred trees, Sánchez said he regretted the “psychological blow” suffered by those who had lost their belongings to the flames, as well as the environmental damage.

“Unfortunately, science tells us that the coming summers are going to be even hotter. We are facing a climate emergency,” he added.

Parts of Spain are the driest they have been in a thousand years due to an atmospheric high-pressure system driven by climate change, according to a study published last month in the journal, Nature Geoscience.

Experts say climate change driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.

Evacuation orders lifted as Spain wildfire crews gain edge

Crews battling to subdue a wildfire that has ravaged vast swathes of land in eastern Spain gained more ground on Sunday, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.

Published: 21 August 2022 17:05 CEST
The blaze, which started on Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.

“It is in the process of being stabilised. We hope that this afternoon or tomorrow it will be stabilised,” Valencia regional president Ximo Puig told reporters.

“Now is the time to return to normality, with caution. Everyone from any municipality or district can now return home,” he added.

Local officials had already on Saturday lifted evacuation orders in two villages, Bejis and Toras, because the threat from the flames had diminished.

Firefighters said reduced winds, cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity levels had allowed them to start to contain the blaze.

But they cautioned that temperatures were still high, with the mercury expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), which when combined with hot, dry winds could still rekindle the wildfire.

About 20 aircraft were deployed to battle the blaze on Sunday, compared to 42 the day before, Puig said.

Another major wildfire which broke out last Saturday some 200 kilometres (125 miles) further south in the Vall de Ebo was brought under control on Sunday, he added.

It has ravaged some 12,000 hectares of woods, bushes and farmland.

The blazes are among the almost 400 to have broken out in Spain so far this year amid a series of punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated more than 283,000 hectares of land, more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021.

