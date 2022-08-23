Read news from:
How will British Airways’ 10,000 flight cancellations affect its Spain passengers?

The UK’s flagship carrier will cancel more than 10,000 flights to and from London Heathrow between October and March. Here’s what we know so far about the potential impact it will have on passengers booked on its flights to and from Spain. 

Published: 23 August 2022 15:09 CEST
British Airways already cut 30,000 flights from its schedule between April and October of this year, meaning that over a 12-month period they will have operated 40,000 fewer flights.(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

British Airways (BA) announced on Monday August 22nd that it will slash more than 10,000 flights from its upcoming autumn and winter schedules to and from its main hub in London: Heathrow.

BA will also cancel an additional 600 scheduled Heathrow flights scheduled before the end of October.

The reasons for this are the ongoing problems the aviation sector is facing with the spike in demand after the coronavirus pandemic as well as the limit of 100,000 passengers a day Heathrow authorities have introduced, recently extended until at least October 29th. 

“Following Heathrow’s decision to extend its passenger cap, we’re making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months,” British Airways said in a statement. 

“While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October. 

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.” 

In other words, the majority of the flight cancellations will occur on routes where there are other services scheduled on the same day, which should ensure the “minimal impact” for most passengers the airline claims.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.”

According to the BA website, the airline has flights to a number of Spanish destinations including Alicante, Almería, Lanzarote, Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Ibiza, Jerez De La Frontera, La Coruña, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Madrid, Málaga, Melilla, Menorca, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Pamplona, San Sebastián, Santander, Santiago De Compostela, Seville, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo. 

Some of these routes are partly operated by BA’s Spanish IAG partners Iberia, Vueling and Iberia Express.

According to the airline, the majority of flights will remain in the schedule and customers booked for winter will be able to travel as planned as well as being given several months’ notice if there are any changes to their flights. 

BA will reportedly operate on average around 290 round-trips per day from London Heathrow in winter, many of these to Spain. 

Overall, BA’s total capacity for the winter schedule will be reduced by 8 percent.

Heathrow authorities argue that their passenger cap has meant there have been fewer last-minute flights cancellations, more flights leaving and landing on time and shorter baggage waits, during what’s proven to be a chaotic summer for air travel.

British Airways already cut 30,000 flights from its schedule between April and October of this year, meaning that over a 12-month period they will have operated 40,000 fewer flights.

There is no indication of how many of this total encompass cancelled flights to and from Spain, but if the airline’s statement is anything to go on, most people who had booked tickets between Heathrow and Spain in the upcoming months will suffer none or very few changes to their travel plans.

TRAVEL NEWS

Ryanair cancels more flights in Spain as strike resumes

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair cancelled six flights in Spain on Monday as cabin crew began a new four-day strike over pay and working conditions, union officials said. The carrier for its part argues that the strikes have had little impact on its activity in Spain.

Published: 22 August 2022 14:45 CEST
Coming at the peak summer tourist season, the new Ryanair stoppages only add problems to a sector struggling with rolling strikes staff at budget rival EasyJet which will resume this weekend.

Four of the Ryanair cancellations affected flights flying into or out of Barcelona, while the other two involved arrivals and departures from Palma de Mallorca, said one of the two unions which called the strike, the Union Sindical Obrera (USO).

Another 28 flights were delayed as of 9:00 am (0700 GMT), it added in a statement.

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain staged a series of rolling strikes in June and July.

The USO and SITCPLA unions then called a third wave of 24-hour work stoppages from August 8 until January 7, 2023, arguing that Ryanair had refused “to engage in any dialogue”.

The strikes will take place every week, from Monday to Thursday.

The unions say Ryanair is the only international company in Spain not to have a collective agreement.

The carrier, for its part, has said that the strikes have had little impact on its activity in Spain, where it operates more than 650 routes.

A statement sent to The Local by Ryanair’s communications team reads: “As a result of strikes by two cabin crew unions in Spain, Ryanair expects little disruption to its 3,000 flights a day during August and September. Ryanair has already concluded a labour agreement with the main Spanish cabin crew union (CCOO).

“(According to) official airline sources, these two unions, which represent a small proportion of our Spanish cabin crew, have carried out a series of poorly supported “strikes” in June and July that have had little or no impact on Ryanair flights to/from Spain. In July alone, Ryanair operated more than 3,000 daily flights and carried a record 16.8 million passengers, many of them to/from Spain. Ryanair hopes that these latest strike threats, which only affect a small proportion of our Spanish cabin crew, will have no impact on our flights to/from Spain during August and September.

“It is worth mentioning that although a small number of flights in Spain were cancelled or delayed in July, this was mainly due to ATC strikes and flight delays. No flights were cancelled in July due to strikes called by USO and Sitcpla. The vast majority of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew are represented by the CCOO union, which has already reached a labour agreement with Ryanair covering most of our Spanish cabin crew”.

EasyJet pilots in Spain have since August 12th staged weekly three-day strikes to call for the reinstatement of conditions they enjoyed before the pandemic.

Their next work stoppage will start on Saturday.

The strike began just two weeks after the airline’s cabin crew went on strike, resulting in a deal.

Meanwhile cabin crew at Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain’s Iberia national carrier, are also expected to stage a 10-day strike from August 28th to September 6th, the USO union has said.

