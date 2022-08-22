Read news from:
Ryanair cancels more flights in Spain as strike resumes

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair cancelled six flights in Spain on Monday as cabin crew began a new four-day strike over pay and working conditions, union officials said.

Published: 22 August 2022 14:45 CEST
The unions say Ryanair is the only international company in Spain not to have a collective agreement. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Coming at the peak summer tourist season, the new Ryanair stoppages only add problems to a sector struggling with rolling strikes staff at budget rival EasyJet which will resume this weekend.

Four of the Ryanair cancellations affected flights flying into or out of Barcelona, while the other two involved arrivals and departures from Palma de Mallorca, said one of the two unions which called the strike, the Union Sindical Obrera (USO).

Another 28 flights were delayed as of 9:00 am (0700 GMT), it added in a statement.

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain staged a series of rolling strikes in June and July.

The USO and SITCPLA unions then called a third wave of 24-hour work stoppages from August 8 until January 7, 2023, arguing that Ryanair had refused “to engage in any dialogue”.

The strikes will take place every week, from Monday to Thursday.

The unions say Ryanair is the only international company in Spain not to have a collective agreement.

The carrier, for its part, has said that the strikes have had little impact on its activity in Spain, where it operates more than 650 routes.

EasyJet pilots in Spain have since August 12th staged weekly three-day strikes to call for the reinstatement of conditions they enjoyed before the pandemic.

Their next work stoppage will start on Saturday.

The strike began just two weeks after the airline’s cabin crew went on strike, resulting in a deal.

Meanwhile cabin crew at Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain’s Iberia national carrier, are also expected to stage a 10-day strike from August 28th to September 6th, the USO union has said.

International flights cancelled as Easyjet’s Spain pilots strike again

Fourteen international flights were cancelled Friday as EasyJet’s Spanish pilots began a new three-day work stoppage calling for the reinstatement of conditions they enjoyed before the pandemic, union officials said.

Published: 19 August 2022 15:04 CEST
Coming at the height of the summer tourist season, the new EasyJet stoppages only add problems to a sector struggling with rolling strikes by cabin crew at budget rival Ryanair that began in June and will continue until January.

Six of the EasyJet cancelations affected flights flying into or out of Barcelona, while the other eight involved arrivals and departures from Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Isles, the SEPLA union said in an update at 1130 GMT.

“These are international flights to or from Geneva, Milan, Paris, London or Basel,” the union said.

EasyJet pilots began their first three-day strike on August 12th, prompting the cancellation of 36 flights in and out of Barcelona, Malaga and the Balearic Islands.

A third strike is scheduled to take place from August 27th 29th.

The strike began just two weeks after the airline’s cabin crew went on strike, resulting in a deal.

The pilots are demanding the restoration of conditions they enjoyed before the pandemic and the resumption of talks for a new collective agreement.

During the pandemic they had agreed to a pay cut to ensure “not only our jobs but the survival of the company itself in Spain,” the union explained on August 12th, saying EasyJet had refused to restore their pre-COVID working conditions.

The rolling strike by Ryanair staff has so far had a limited impact, involving more delays than flight cancelations.

Cabin crew at Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain’s Iberia national carrier, are also expected to stage a 10-day strike from August 28 to September 6, the USO union has said.

