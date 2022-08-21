Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WILDFIRE

Evacuation orders lifted as Spain wildfire crews gain edge

Crews battling to subdue a wildfire that has ravaged vast swathes of land in eastern Spain gained more ground on Sunday, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.

Published: 21 August 2022 17:05 CEST
BRIF putting out a forest fire in spain
Members of the Forest Fires Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) work to put out a wildfire in the Moncayo Natural Park, one of the almost 400 blazes that have broken out in Spain this year. ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

The blaze, which started on Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.

“It is in the process of being stabilised. We hope that this afternoon or tomorrow it will be stabilised,” Valencia regional president Ximo Puig told reporters.

“Now is the time to return to normality, with caution. Everyone from any municipality or district can now return home,” he added.

Local officials had already on Saturday lifted evacuation orders in two villages, Bejis and Toras, because the threat from the flames had diminished.

Firefighters said reduced winds, cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity levels had allowed them to start to contain the blaze.

But they cautioned that temperatures were still high, with the mercury expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), which when combined with hot, dry winds could still rekindle the wildfire.

About 20 aircraft were deployed to battle the blaze on Sunday, compared to 42 the day before, Puig said.

Another major wildfire which broke out last Saturday some 200 kilometres (125 miles) further south in the Vall de Ebo was brought under control on Sunday, he added.

It has ravaged some 12,000 hectares of woods, bushes and farmland.

The blazes are among the almost 400 to have broken out in Spain so far this year amid a series of punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated more than 283,000 hectares of land, more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021.

READ ALSO: Heavy rainfall helps contain huge wildfires in Spain’s Valencia region

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WILDFIRE

Spain says eastern wildfire contained

A wildfire that has destroyed vast swathes of land in eastern Spain and threatened to spread into a natural park has been contained, regional authorities said on Saturday.

Published: 20 August 2022 13:53 CEST
Spain says eastern wildfire contained

“The fire is evolving normally. There are no flames around the bulk of its perimeter,” emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia tweeted, adding that flames did continue to lick at some difficult to access ravines.

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig hailed a “favourable evolution of the fire at Bejis (whose) advance has been contained.”

The blaze is one of almost 400 to have broken out in Spain so far this year amid a series of punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated more than 283,000 hectares (700,000 acres) of land, more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021.

Areas of neighbouring Portugal have likewise suffered devastation.

The past week has seen hundreds of firefighters battle two major wildfires raging in the Valencia region, until a bout of heavy rainfall offered some respite, almost totally extinguishing the flames in one blaze at Vall d’Ebo near the eastern coastal resort of Benidorm.

However, the blaze at Bejis some 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of Valencia city had been threatening the nearby Sierra Calderona natural park after laying waste to almost 20,000 hectares of land.

Officials said Saturday the Bejis fire had affected around 135 kilometres (82 miles) of land and said the preventative evacuation of 2,200 local residents was maintained.

A further 1,500 residents of two villages, Alcublas and Andilla, remain subject to strict confinement as hundreds of firefighters backed by planes and helicopters continue to tackle an inferno which began last Monday.

Police and railway authorities meanwhile are investigating an incident which left a dozen people injured, three seriously, after a train with some 50 people aboard encroached on the Bejis fire.

The driver of the train heading from Valencia to Zaragoza further north, having not been alerted to the danger had to turn back — but not before passengers panicked on seeing the proximity of the flames.

Television footage showed people screaming in terror and calling for help while some broke the emergency windows to escape on foot.

Police, train operator RENFE and state track operator Adif are investigating while the opposition Popular Party have demanded a government response.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS