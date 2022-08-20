Read news from:
Spain says eastern wildfire contained

A wildfire that has destroyed vast swathes of land in eastern Spain and threatened to spread into a natural park has been contained, regional authorities said on Saturday.

Published: 20 August 2022 13:53 CEST
A firefighter operates at the site of a wildfire in Spain.
A firefighter operates at the site of a wildfire in Spain. Firefighters have been battling two major wildfires in Valencia this week. CESAR MANSO / AFP

“The fire is evolving normally. There are no flames around the bulk of its perimeter,” emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia tweeted, adding that flames did continue to lick at some difficult to access ravines.

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig hailed a “favourable evolution of the fire at Bejis (whose) advance has been contained.”

The blaze is one of almost 400 to have broken out in Spain so far this year amid a series of punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated more than 283,000 hectares (700,000 acres) of land, more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021.

Areas of neighbouring Portugal have likewise suffered devastation.

The past week has seen hundreds of firefighters battle two major wildfires raging in the Valencia region, until a bout of heavy rainfall offered some respite, almost totally extinguishing the flames in one blaze at Vall d’Ebo near the eastern coastal resort of Benidorm.

However, the blaze at Bejis some 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of Valencia city had been threatening the nearby Sierra Calderona natural park after laying waste to almost 20,000 hectares of land.

Officials said Saturday the Bejis fire had affected around 135 kilometres (82 miles) of land and said the preventative evacuation of 2,200 local residents was maintained.

A further 1,500 residents of two villages, Alcublas and Andilla, remain subject to strict confinement as hundreds of firefighters backed by planes and helicopters continue to tackle an inferno which began last Monday.

Police and railway authorities meanwhile are investigating an incident which left a dozen people injured, three seriously, after a train with some 50 people aboard encroached on the Bejis fire.

The driver of the train heading from Valencia to Zaragoza further north, having not been alerted to the danger had to turn back — but not before passengers panicked on seeing the proximity of the flames.

Television footage showed people screaming in terror and calling for help while some broke the emergency windows to escape on foot.

Police, train operator RENFE and state track operator Adif are investigating while the opposition Popular Party have demanded a government response.

VIDEO: Passengers trapped on train engulfed by flames during huge wildfire in Spain

Fifteen people were injured in eastern Spain on Tuesday after the train on which they travelled had to stop for two hours on the tracks due to a huge wildfire, with authorities and affected passengers still trying to understand why they received no prior warning.

Published: 18 August 2022 15:41 CEST
VIDEO: Passengers trapped on train engulfed by flames during huge wildfire in Spain

Forty-nine passengers on board a train travelling between Valencia and Zaragoza on Tuesday August 16th watched in horror as for two hours they were surrounded by flames near the town of Bejís, which is currently experiencing one of Spain’s worst wildfires this year. 

Upon reaching the forest fire in Bejís, 70 kilometres northwest of Valencia, the train’s conductor decided to stop the vehicle, having not been warned beforehand that the tracks ran directly past the wildfire. 

Footage shared online by some of the passengers reflects their concerns as they approached the area and how upon grinding to a halt, many of them panicked as the flames were only metres away. 

One passenger exclaimed “we have to call 112 (Spain’s emergency services)” as she struggled to gasp for air, while another person commented on how the train should go back. 

“There were around 60 people on board and our lives were in danger at all times,” one passenger told Spanish national daily El Mundo.   

“What we don’t understand is why the train left Valencia in the first place as the wildfire had already started the night before,” the 30-year-old woman added.

The passenger in question has told the Spanish press that she approached the engine driver to ask if it would be possible to go past the blaze, who responded that it would be. 

But the passengers soon noticed that the temperature in the carriages began to increase dramatically, that smoke was entering the train and that the fire was “literally next to them”. 

According to the woman’s account, it was at this point that the engine driver stopped the train, tried to activate the lever to go back but that it appeared to be stuck, at which point the driver “lost the plot completely”. 

Fifteen people were injured during the incident, six of them with burns and the rest due to smoke inhalation. Two of the passengers suffered serious burns whilst one is currently in critical condition.

According to Spain’s state-owned rail company Renfe and railway infrastructure manager Adif, neither entity was informed that the wildfire in Bejís, which has so far burned more than 6,000 hectares of land, was close to the tracks.

Adif added that the engine driver stopped the train after coming across “an intense amount of ash and smoke” and that she proceeded to contact management for clarification on what to do next.

According to their statement, several passengers got off the train despite their warnings not to do so, in some cases using the hammers to break the windows. It was at this point that most injuries were reportedly sustained. 

Renfe has opened an internal investigation to clarify the events.

