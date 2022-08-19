For members
Spain’s bars are placing time limits on customers (but is it legal?)
An increasing number of bars and restaurants in Spain are timing how long customers can stay before asking them to leave, for many the antithesis of 'the Spanish way'. But are business owners within their rights to do so?
Published: 19 August 2022 13:03 CEST
Tourists drink sangría at a bar terrace on Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Would you sit down for drinks if you were told you had a limit of just 30 minutes? (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Where can you get free tapas in Spain?
Not everywhere will offer you free tapas in Spain, but there are some cities where the tradition lives on. Read on to find out where they are, how you can get a free 'tapa' and the slight differences between each place.
Published: 11 August 2022 11:05 CEST
