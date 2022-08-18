For members
How to claim a pension in Spain if you’ve not worked enough years
If you've never worked in Spain or haven't paid enough social security fees into the system before retiring, it's still possible to get a Spanish pension. Here are the requirements for a non-contributory pension, how much you get and how to claim it.
Published: 18 August 2022 17:22 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
How many years do I have to work in Spain to get a pension?
What’s the minimum number of years you have to work in Spain before you can retire? And how about if you want to get a full state pension? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 17 August 2022 17:24 CEST
