VIDEO: ‘Mini tsunami’ shocks beachgoers in southern Spain 

Beachgoers at Valdelagrana beach in the city of Puerto de Santa María in Cádiz (Andalusia) got a scare on Saturday when a low-height wave engulfed the entire beach without prior warning.
The phenomenon is referred to as a sneaker wave, a disproportionately large coastal wave which isn’t fully understood by scientists but which is believed to be a consequence of high tides during full moons.
Within a matter of seconds, the wave either drenched or dragged sun loungers, dustbins, parts of the wooden walkway and people’s belongings as beachgoers rushed away from the beach.
ALERTA: la fuerte subida de la marea en la playa de #Valdelagrana del Puerto de Santa María provoca escenas de pánico y preocupación entre los usuarios que corren para ponerse a resguardo ante la crecida del mar: este vídeo circula por todas las redes. @E112Andalucia pic.twitter.com/9myRWanh0x
— Pepe Contreras (@pepeconjerez) August 13, 2022
As can be seen in the videos, despite the wave’s wide expanse and power, the water was only ankle high.
Subidon de marea en Puerto de Santa María ,playa de Valdelagrana pic.twitter.com/sbirDcSPTz
— El observador (@Cristo45Cris) August 13, 2022
Nobody was injured as a result of the phenomenon which, although displaying similar traits to a tsunami, cannot officially be classified as such.
Increíble subida de marea esta tarde en la #playa de #sanlucar de barrameda #Cadiz. pic.twitter.com/es2LUZAVOz
— Miguel Perez (@miguelpm1991) August 13, 2022
“We reiterate, for the peace of mind of all our residents and visitors who are enjoying the summer holidays in our city, what happened this afternoon on Valdelagrana beach is only a high tide, with the full moon making it reach its highest level”, Puerto de Santa María authorities wrote in response to the bizarre event.
