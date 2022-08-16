Read news from:
VIDEO: ‘Mini tsunami’ shocks beachgoers in southern Spain 

Holidaymakers in the southern Spanish province of Cádiz were surprised by a sudden wave which in a matter of seconds engulfed the entire beach, dragging and drenching everything in its path. 

Published: 16 August 2022 10:09 CEST
Valdelagrana mini tsunami
Nobody was injured as a result of the phenomenon which, although displaying similar traits to a tsunami, cannot officially be classified as such.  Photo: El Pantera/Wikipedia (4.0)

Beachgoers at Valdelagrana beach in the city of Puerto de Santa María in Cádiz (Andalusia) got a scare on Saturday when a low-height wave engulfed the entire beach without prior warning. 

The phenomenon is referred to as a sneaker wave, a disproportionately large coastal wave which isn’t fully understood by scientists but which is believed to be a consequence of high tides during full moons. 

Within a matter of seconds, the wave either drenched or dragged sun loungers, dustbins, parts of the wooden walkway and people’s belongings as beachgoers rushed away from the beach. 

As can be seen in the videos, despite the wave’s wide expanse and power, the water was only ankle high. 

Nobody was injured as a result of the phenomenon which, although displaying similar traits to a tsunami, cannot officially be classified as such. 

“We reiterate, for the peace of mind of all our residents and visitors who are enjoying the summer holidays in our city, what happened this afternoon on Valdelagrana beach is only a high tide, with the full moon making it reach its highest level”, Puerto de Santa María authorities wrote in response to the bizarre event.

WILDFIRES

‘Thousands of hectares’ destroyed by wildfire in Spain

Firefighters were battling strong winds Monday as a huge forest fire burnt out of control in southeastern Spain while another blaze in the north was stabilised.

Published: 15 August 2022 09:48 CEST
'Thousands of hectares' destroyed by wildfire in Spain

Both fires broke out late Saturday, with more than 350 firefighters engaged against the wildfire in the northern Aragon region that has so far devastated an area of 6,000 hectares forcing at least 1,500 people from their homes.

But as they managed to steady the Aragon blaze after successfully preventing it from entering a protected nature reserve, the wildfire in the southeastern Valencia region continued to spread.

The Aragon emergency services estimate “thousands” of hectares have been destroyed by the fire.

The “rapid spread” of the flames, stoked by winds, is “critical”, the regional president, Javier Lamban, told media.

Spain has faced 388 wildfires since the start of the year, fuelled by scorching temperatures and drought conditions.

The blazes have destroyed 261,930 hectares in Spain this year, more than in any other country in Europe, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System.

Fires in the South fanned by winds

Hundreds of firefighters backed by 25 planes and helicopters were tackling the flames in the Vall de Ebo, 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the coastal resort of Benidorm.

So far, more than 6,500 hectares of land have been destroyed and more than 1,200 fled from their homes, with firefighting efforts complicated by strong winds in terrain that is difficult to access, the regional administration said.

“It is a very complex fire and very complicated terrain. We evacuated more than 1,000 people yesterday and last night, we had to evacuate 70 or 80 more homes,” regional emergency chief Jose Maria Angel told Cadena SER radio saying the fire’s perimeter was “progressively increasing”.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is making extreme weather events including heatwaves and droughts more frequent and more intense. They in turn increase the risk of fires, which emit climate heating greenhouse gases.

Fires have blazed in other European countries including France, Greece and Portugal, making 2022 a record year for wildfire activity on the continent.

What causes forest fires?

According to the latest data from the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, there were at least 179 people investigated and arrested for intentionally starting fires in the first half of 2022.

The most common reasons that have been revealed by the Forest Fire Statistics (EGIF) from the Ministry of Agriculture are to remove scrub and agricultural waste, to regenerate grass for livestock, pyromaniacs, vandalism and to making hunting easier.

Of course, not all forest fires in Spain are started deliberately. The high temperatures, winds and dry plant material, due to lack of rain in summer, all provide the perfect ingredients for fires across the country.

Declining rural populations in some of Spain’s regions are also causing more fires as fields are abandoned and plant life is left to grow wild. There are also fewer farm animals to help clear the land of scrub.

