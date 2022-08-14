Read news from:
Austria
WILDFIRES

2022 sees record wildfire destruction in Europe: EU

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet, but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:47 CEST
Firefighters douse smouldering rubbles in a burnt house in spain
Firefighters douse smouldering rubbles in a burnt house after a wildfire in the Valle del Arlanza, near Burgos in Spain on July 25, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

The worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data.

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

The data comes after CAMS said Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“2022 is already a record year, just below 2017,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. In 2017, 420,913 hectares had burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all of Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

WEATHER

Spain to swelter under ‘final’ heatwave of the summer

The intense heat that Spain has been experiencing this summer so far is due to end on Sunday, August 14th, bringing a welcome respite from scorching temperatures, forecasters say.

Published: 11 August 2022 11:03 CEST
Spain to swelter under 'final' heatwave of the summer

The swelteringly hot weather will continue over the next few days and will rise to 35C across much of the country between Thursday and Saturday, before finally subsiding on Sunday, according to Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET.

AEMET spokesperson Rubén del Campo described the next few days as “the final firecracker” of the summer.

“We have endured very high temperatures without a break since the beginning of July,” he continued.  

Del Campo has indicated that the Mediterranean regions and the Balearic Islands on Friday and Saturday will be “especially hot”, possibly reaching 40C, and added that the nights will be hot too, with temperatures over 25C.

Cooler days from Sunday  

On Sunday the intense heat will give way and Spain will experience much cooler weather, according to AEMET predictions.

“As of Sunday we expect a change in the prevailing atmospheric conditions,” explained del Campo, who said that Spain will experience cooler surface air, which will cause a drop in temperatures “in most of the country”.  

Forecasts show that from Sunday there will be a thermal relief and thermometers will even record cooler values ​​than normal for this time of year in the west of the Peninsula.  

Storms have also been predicted following the “sharp drop” in temperatures, which will mostly be seen in the northeast of the country and in the Pyrenees.  

“It is likely that the temperature drop will continue during the first days of next week, with the arrival of successive troughs that will lead to rain,” Del Campo said.   

However, AEMET notes that the temperature drop will take longer to be noted in the southern and eastern parts of the country, as well as in the Balearic Islands, where the mercury will remain higher for longer.

Sea temperatures remain high 

Del Campo has warned that despite the cooling temperatures, the sea will remain much warmer than normal, particularly between the Balearic Islands and the Valencia region.

On August 9th the Puertos del Estado buoy in Valencia reached a record water temperature of 29.7C, one degree more than the previous thermal record, which was recorded in August 2015.

