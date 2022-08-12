Why Monday August 15th is a public holiday in Spain

August is holiday season in Spain, the month when offices close, many small bars and cafes shut up shop and people head away from the cities towards the coasts.
There are of course some people that have to work during August, but Monday August 15th is a public holiday in all regions of Spain, meaning that businesses that usually stay open in the summer, such as supermarket chains, will close.
August 15th, is an important date in the Spanish calendar, not only because it’s a public holiday but because it’s a day to celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin, which according to Christians, commemorates the day the Virgin Mary entered heaven. This will be honoured with church masses across the country.
Every year, August 15th is a guaranteed vacation day, unless it falls on Sunday, which is what happened last year. In that case, each region can decide if they want to keep the holiday or change it to another day, such as moving it to the next day.
Last year only Andalusia, Aragón, Asturias, the Canary Islands and Castilla y León, kept August 15th as a regional holiday, while all the other regions changed it to give workers an extra day’s rest.
Many people across Spain will be taking the advantage of the puente as it is called in Spanish or bridge, getting away for the long weekend by taking this weekend as holiday days too.
READ ALSO – Spanish Word of the Day: ‘Puente’
When is the next public holiday?
After Monday, the next national public holiday won’t be until October 12th, celebrating the national day of Spain, however, some regions will have their own public holidays before then.
For example, September 11th, is La Diada in Catalonia, celebrating the National Day of Catalonia.
Member comments