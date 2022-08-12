Read news from:
HEALTH

UV Index: Where in Spain you have to take extra care with sun exposure

We all know that too much sun can cause health problems, but there are particular places in Spain where the UV Index is higher than others and you need to be particularly careful. Read on to find out where.

Published: 12 August 2022 13:09 CEST
sunbathing
You need to be extra careful in the sun in the Canary Islands. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

Spaniards and indeed foreign residents in Spain spend a lot of time in the sun, particularly at the beach in summer, and sunbathing is a popular pastime.

While it’s obviously not a good idea to be sunbathing during the hottest part of the day anywhere in Spain, there are some places that are worse than others.

When the sun shines, it emits radiation and one of the most dangerous is ultraviolet radiation. While ultraviolet radiation is not harmful in low doses, it can cause skin damage after long and intense exposure.

The UV Index measures the amount of ultraviolet radiation that reaches the earth’s surface and alerts people to the risk that the sun poses to our health on a daily basis.

The Canary Islands have the highest UV Index out of all the regions in Spain, meaning that if you live there or are thinking of going on holiday there, you should take extra precautions in the sun.

A UV Index level of 8 to 10, as well as anything above 10 is considered to be very high and extremely dangerous.

The Canary Islands consistently record UV Index levels 2 or 3 points above the rest of Spain and in some parts of the day up to four points above.

UV Index levels change throughout the day and reach their highest from about 1pm – 4pm, when you have to take extra care.

For example, on Friday August 12th the UV Index for the hottest part of the day in most of mainland Spain hovers around 7-9, whereas in the Canary Islands it reaches 11-13.

According to Canarian dermatologist Dr. Paula Aguayo, one in five canaries could be at risk from skin cancer throughout their lives due to inadequate sun protection.  

She recommends that people in the Canary Islands avoid the sun between midday and 6pm, use broad-spectrum sunscreens which protect against ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B radiation and a sunscreen with a factor not lower than 30. “ In fact, it is preferable to use factor 50,” she says.

The regions in Spain that typically have the least amount of UV are located along the northern coast, places such as Galicia, Cantabria, Asturias and the Basque Country.

When the UV Index is anywhere from 6 upwards, experts recommend:

  • Avoiding direct sun exposure during the hottest part of the day and always keeping to the shade.
  • Wearing sunglasses with adequate UV protection as well as a hat.
  • Covering your skin and applying sunscreen with a high factor to the parts that are exposed. It is recommended to put cream on in the house before you go out into the sun and to always reapply it after swimming, even if it’s a waterproof sunscreen.
  • Drinking lots of water – In the sun and heat, the skin becomes dehydrated and this aggravates skin aging caused by ultraviolet rays.

Be sun safe even on cloudy days

The UV Index is usually lower on cloudy days, but even so, solar radiation can penetrate through the clouds.  According to scientists, even if the sky is completely covered, 40 percent of the sun’s radiation can still reach earth, so even if it doesn’t feel so hot, you still need to remember your sun protection.

Take extra care in the mountains  

Those heading to the mountains instead of the coast this summer should take extra care from the sun as the UV Index can reach its highest in places of high altitude and you risk being exposed to more radiation.

Mount Teide on the Canary Island of Tenerife and the highest mountain in Spain is one of the worst places for getting sunburnt. Up here, in summer there are around 12 hours of sun a day.

HEALTH

Healthcare in Spain: What are the pros and cons of the ‘convenio especial’?

If you live in Spain and are not covered by the public health system because you’re not working and are not retired, then you can apply for the "convenio especial". But what are the pros and cons of this ‘special agreement’ or are you just better off getting private healthcare instead?

Published: 11 August 2022 16:25 CEST
Healthcare in Spain: What are the pros and cons of the 'convenio especial'?

What is the convenio espeical?

This ‘special agreement’ allows foreigners in Spain to pay a monthly sum into the country’s public health system to have access to it, even if they’re not working. 

This scheme means that those who aren’t paying social security in Spain and those who aren’t using the S1 pension scheme can still use the public health system.

READ ALSO – Healthcare in Spain: the steps to apply for the S1 form for UK state pensioners

To access it, you will pay a monthly fee of €60 for those under 65 and €157 for those over 65. 

READ ALSO – BREXIT: How Britons can access Spain’s public healthcare if they’re not pensioners or working

What are the pros of the convenio especial

  • You are able to access Spain’s public health care system
    Even if you’re not working or paying social security through self-employment in Spain, you will still be able to have access to public healthcare via this special agreement.

  • You will be fully covered by the public health care system
    Even if you have pre-existing conditions, you will be fully covered by the public system. This is especially good to know for those who may have particular conditions that will not be covered by private healthcare.

  • You won’t have to pay extra for certain procedures
    Certain medical procedures may not be covered by private health insurance and you will end up paying extra, but those on the convenio especial won’t have to. 

  • Pregnant women and children don’t have to apply
    If you’re pregnant or are a child, you are already automatically covered under the Spanish public health system for free, so will not have to sign up and pay for the convenio especial.

  • You are covered temporarily in other regions of Spain
    If you are temporarily in another Spanish region, such as for a holiday for example, then you will be covered for healthcare there too.

  • The convenio espcial doesn’t have an expiry date
    You can pay for it as long as you need it, provided you don’t get a job or become self-employed, in which case you will be covered for national health care by paying social security instead.

What are the cons of the convenio especial

  • You must have been registered as legally living in Spain for one year
    To be eligible to apply for this agreement, you have to have been living in Spain for one year before you can access it. You will need to prove this via your padrón certificate.

  • Not everything is covered
    Prescriptions, prosthetics and dietary products are not covered under the convenio especial.

  • You can get private health care insurance for around the same price
    Private healthcare is very affordable in Spain and you may be able to get coverage with some companies for a similar price elsewhere. However, private healthcare companies won’t cover for pre-existing conditions, so you may end up paying more in premiums. The advantage of private healthcare over public in Spain is that you won’t have to wait as long for an appointment and you can access specialists more easily. 

READ ALSO:  What are the best private health insurance options in Spain for Brits?

  • You will need a lot of paperwork
    Like many situations in Spain when applying for a document, you will require a lot of paperwork. One of these documents, which can sometimes be tricky to get, is a letter from your home country stating that you’re not covered for health care there anymore.

  • You will not have the right to get a European Health Card for travel
    If you’re only covered through the convenio especial, then you can’t apply for a European Health Card. This means that when you’re on holiday or travelling in the rest of the EU, you will need to take out private travel insurance instead.

READ ALSO – TSE card: How to get a Spanish European Health Insurance card

  • You will generally need a good level of Spanish
    You won’t find many doctors in the public healthcare system in Spain that have a good enough level of English to treat you in English. They may have a basic level, but most of them are not comfortable with giving you medical advice in English. This is true even in big cities like Barcelona. If you take out private healthcare, you’re much more likely to find a doctor who will be able to speak to you in English.

READ ALSO: What are the different types of medical specialists called in Spanish?

  • You will need to wait at least a month
    To find out if your application has been accepted, it will take at least a month. On the other hand, if you’re paying social security and you register with your local clinic, even though your health card may take a month to arrive, you will be registered and be able to make an appointment with a doctor straight away. 
  • If you move to a different region in Spain, you will have to re-apply 
    As with many processes in Spain the convenio espeical differs slightly between regions, in the way you apply for it. This means that if you move from Andalusia to Catalonia for example, you will have to re-apply. 

  • You will need to apply and pay for each member of the family separately
    Members of your family not be covered under the convenio espeical, even if you are. If you pay social security, however, and are covered for public healthcare that way, then the other members of your family who are dependent on you will be covered too.

  • If you opt-out of the convenio especial, you will not be able to sign up again straight away
    If you choose for whatever reason to stop paying for the coverage, then you will not be able to apply again until a whole year has passed. This means that you will probably need to get private health insurance while you wait to reapply. 
