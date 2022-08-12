For members
UV Index: Where in Spain you have to take extra care with sun exposure
We all know that too much sun can cause health problems, but there are particular places in Spain where the UV Index is higher than others and you need to be particularly careful. Read on to find out where.
Published: 12 August 2022 13:09 CEST
You need to be extra careful in the sun in the Canary Islands. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP
Healthcare in Spain: What are the pros and cons of the ‘convenio especial’?
If you live in Spain and are not covered by the public health system because you’re not working and are not retired, then you can apply for the "convenio especial". But what are the pros and cons of this ‘special agreement’ or are you just better off getting private healthcare instead?
Published: 11 August 2022 16:25 CEST
